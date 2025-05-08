Committee On Nominations Accepting Nominations

The Committee on Nominations is responsible for nominating Florida Baptists to serve on the state convention’s boards and committees. Their nominations must be approved by messengers during the annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention in November.

Any Florida Baptist can suggest persons to serve on the governing bodies by using the attached Suggested Nominee Form. The completed forms must be returned to Allison Martin in the Office of Executive Director-Treasurer no later than July 18, 2025. For a complete list of vacancies, click on the attached Vacancies 2025.

To meet guidelines set by the Bylaws of the Florida Baptist State Convention, those who are recommended by July 18, 2025, will be sent a Nominee Qualifying Questionnaire which must be completed and returned by August 15, 2025 for committee consideration.

The committee will meet in Jacksonville in September.

Vacancies 2025

suggested nomination form