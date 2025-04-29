Aaron Burgner to be nominated to lead 2026 SBC Pastors’ Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (BP) – Family Church pastor Jimmy Scroggins plans to nominate fellow Florida pastor Aaron Burgner for SBC Pastors’ Conference president during the 2025 SBC Pastors’ Conference in Dallas. Burgner is senior pastor of Lakes Church in Lakeland, Fla.

“Aaron Burgner is a faithful pastor. He is a soul winner, a Bible preacher, and a committed Southern Baptist leader,” Scroggins told Baptist Press.

Scroggins said he would welcome Burgner’s preparation for the 2026 Pastors’ Conference in Orlando. “He will do a great job hosting this important conference when it comes to our home state,” Scroggins said.

According to 2024 church data, Lakes Church averaged 3,400 people in and received $8,122,716 in undesignated funds. The church gave $265,000 (3.3 percent) through the Cooperative Program, $30,662 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $10,159 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Burgner is in his third term as president of the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions and is a past president of the Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University, a master’s degree from Liberty University and a D.Min. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has previously served churches in Louisiana and North Carolina.

He and his wife Tiffany have two children and one grandchild.