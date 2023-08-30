Florida Baptist Disaster Relief on ‘active status’ as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

As Category 3 Hurricane Idalia made landfall the morning of Aug. 30 in Keaton Beach, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief leaders have transitioned to “active status,” as they begin mobilizing and responding to those impacted by the storm.

Keaton Beach, with a population of about 13,000, is located in the Big Bend area of Florida, where the peninsula merges into the Panhandle. The Big Bend region is home to woods, marshes, nature preserves and rural communities. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” as the most powerful storm in recorded history to hit the Big Bend region.

Significant flooding and strong winds have wreaked havoc not only in Keaton Beach but also throughout a large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Idalia is the second major storm to impact Florida in less than 12 months. On Sept. 28, 2022, Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and unleashed its fury in southwestern Florida, with some communities still recovering from the devastation today.

Even with two back-to-back major hurricanes hitting the Sunshine State, FLDR volunteers are ready to serve and take the gospel to those in need, said David Coggins, FLDR director.

Already, even on the day that Hurricane Idalia made landfall, he said, “We are seeing a significant number of our volunteers responding and ready to be the hands and feet of Jesus and bring help, healing and hope those who are hurting from this hurricane.”

He is leading FLDR teams to mobilize as roads become safe and passable. He is working in concert with the State Emergency Operations Center as well as with other partners in relief efforts, including DR teams from other Southern Baptist state conventions, Southern Baptists’ Send Relief, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and first responders.

“We are working with our vendors at the State Emergency Operations Center to get all of the needed resources in order to be prepared to minister to the impacted communities,” he said.

Coggins stated that FLDR focuses on partnering with Florida Baptist churches so that the congregations can help people and share God’s love in their communities. “We have been communicating with churches in Perry, Cross City, Live Oak and others where public feeding and cleanup efforts will be taking place.”

At press time, there is no confirmation of Florida Baptist churches damaged by Hurricane Idalia.

For updates on FLDR response, go to facebook.com/FLBaptistDR and flbaptist.org/dr-current-response.