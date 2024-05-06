First Baptist Church Linn, MO

First Baptist Church Linn, Missouri is looking for a FULL TIME pastor following the previous pastor’s retirement. We prefer expository preaching, mission-minded, and a heart for community. Our congregation runs 50-75 on Sunday mornings. We also have Sunday Evening and Wednesday Services. We are affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, SBC, Gasconade Valley Baptist Association. Please send resume and cover letter to fbclinn2@gmail.com or mail to: FBC Linn, 821 US Hwy 50, Linn, MO 65051