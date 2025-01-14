‘Dreams come true’ when two churches merge as ‘Team Jesus’

JACKSONVILLE–“There are always going to be challenges when you merge two distinctly different churches, but passing the baton to The District Church is one of the most exciting things that I’ve experienced. When you’re willing to be flexible, God can use you,” said Ron Dempsey, associate pastor of Lake Shore Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

The District Church began as a portable church in 2012, meeting at a building owned by the Junior League of Jacksonville for its first two years and then in a local high school until the COVID pandemic, when the young congregation maintained an online-only presence for many months. Coming out of the pandemic, The District Church formed a partnership with nearby Lake Shore Baptist Church to use its campus as in-person gatherings resumed.

As The District Church continued to thrive, leaders bought property with dreams of building a new worship facility. During the planning phase, building costs became too expensive as the congregation outgrew the planned space.

Taking a step back, church leaders saw that timing is everything.

Continuing the legacy

“This is a wonderful experience to see two congregations come together, learn from one another and watch God at work, healing hearts and changing lives.” Jerry Rowell senior pastor, Lake Shore Baptist Church, Jacksonville

Lake Shore Baptist Church, “a lighthouse for the gospel” for more than 80 years, was declining in membership and seeking to deed its property to another church. “We knew we had to do something and unanimously agreed that the church property must continue the legacy of kingdom work in the community,” said Anna Guy, stewardship committee chairperson, Lake Shore Baptist Church.

That legacy was handed off to The District Church. It was a path forward celebrated by both churches.

“Through the gracious leading of God, we have been able to develop healthy relationships among church leaders and see the beauty of God’s plan for both churches,” said Josh Wicker, senior pastor, The District Church.

The District Church is made up of mostly young families and, in addition to receiving Lake Shore’s church property and assets, will welcome its members as The District Church’s senior adult ministry, to be led by Dempsey and Jerry Rowell, senior pastor, Lake Shore Baptist Church.

Watching God at work

After more than 50 years in ministry, Rowell is excited to see the merger of the two congregations. “This is a wonderful experience to see two congregations come together, learn from one another and watch God at work, healing hearts and changing lives,” said Rowell.

“There has been this idea that church planters are ‘doing it right’ by creating an identity that is not attached to tradition, but when we surrendered everything, God showed us that we can stand on the shoulders of others who have dreamed, and through revitalization, we can see our dreams come true. We all have the same goal and are entering into this family, where one is laying down and the other is picking up to continue reaching our community with the gospel,” said Wicker.

“Through the gracious leading of God, we have been able to develop healthy relationships among church leaders and see the beauty of God’s plan for both churches.” Josh Wicker senior pastor, The District Church, Jacksonville

Trey Kirwin, executive pastor of The District Church added, “We love the idea of reviving a church, seeing the property brought back to life and the people continuing to be a light for the Lord.”

The churches differ in worship style, but have a unified message. They will blend new music with old hymns, and formed a multi-generational choir for a special Christmas Eve-Eve service. “We are intentional about leading and adapting,” said Kirwin.

“We may not look the same or dress the same, but we have the same goals and the same heart. We are all ‘Team Jesus.’”

Prior to deeding the property to The District Church, Lake Shore Baptist Church has been home to a Russian-Ukrainian church and a Filipino church that will both continue to meet on campus.

“We are located on a busy corner in Jacksonville where we’ve seen ourselves as a lighthouse, and it is really exciting to see this campus continue to be a lighthouse for the gospel,” said Dempsey.