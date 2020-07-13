DeLand congregation gives $100,000 to local charities

DELAND－Stetson Baptist Church once again is giving back to its Central Florida community.

Through a special giving initiative, the DeLand congregation located in Florida Baptist’s east region gave $100,648.98 to be distributed to four local non-profit organizations, Stetson Senior Pastor Dan Glenn announced July 5.

The organizations, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, Love Like Lyndsey Loved, Christ to Inmates and Grace House Pregnancy Center, each received checks for $25,162, or 25 percent of the amount donated during the June 28 offering.

“I’m beyond proud of our church and the selfless giving spirit they consistently embrace,” said Glenn. “These are four organizations we care deeply about as a church, and it is nice to come alongside to show them the love of Christ as well as to those they serve in these uncertain financial times,” he added.

This is not the first time the church with 1,000 in total membership has donated to local organizations in this manner. Last year, the congregation gave more than $150,000 earmarked for two causes: RIP Medical Debt that cleared more the $7.2 million in crippling medical debt for 6,500 individuals and families; and Florida Baptist Children’s Homes initiative One More Child, which provides diapers for newborns, food for hungry children, safety for abused and trafficked children and foster homes to children in crisis.

The four organizations benefitting this year plan to use the donated funds to complete budget goals that may not have been possible due to the economic situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I first saw the amount on the check, I was speechless,” said Joe Sullivan, chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs. “We’ve fallen behind this year financially, and this gracious gift helps us make up that lost ground to continue providing our much-needed services to the community.” Love Like Lyndsey Loved is an organization formed by Brad and Teresa Logsdon in memory of their daughter, Lyndsey, to help families and individuals in the community with unique abilities participate in events including Special Olympics and Night to Shine.

Grace House Pregnancy Center offers accurate information in a loving and compassionate way to enable women–and men–make positive choices when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.

Christ to Inmates works to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the incarcerated and corrections officers throughout Volusia County, helping inmates and prisoners see themselves as productive citizens with dignity and respect.

Stetson Baptist Church, a multigenerational and multicultural family of Christ-followers, has a vision to reach up to the Savior, reach down to the lost, reach into the truth, and reach out to a friend. For more information, visit www.stetson.church.

By Robbie Harper, July 12, 2020