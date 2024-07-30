Cuban and Florida Baptists honor Alberto Ocaña for 25 years in pastoral ministry

Pictured above: Delvis Acuña (left), traveled from Cuba to bestow on Ocaña a pin of faithfulness in ministry as is customary in Cuba.

HIALEAH— Sunday morning worship at Iglesia Bautista Northside was a little different on July 28 because the day marked Alberto Ocaña’s pastoral ministry’s 25th anniversary.

Ocaña, originally from Cuba, was honored by the Baptist Convention of Western Cuba as well as the Florida Baptist Convention.

Delvis Acuña, general secretary of the Havana Baptist Seminary and the general secretary of the Baptist Convention of Western Cuba, traveled from the island country to bestow on Ocaña on behalf of those organizations a pin of faithfulness in ministry as is customary in Cuba.

“Our convention gives special recognition when pastors complete 25 years of active ministry in their churches, and it is a faithful button that we want, on behalf of the Baptist Convention of Western Cuba, to grant at this time to pastor Ocaña and his wife Oneida and in this way, we express our gratitude for their service and recognition of what they do,” said Acuña.

Ocaña along with his wife, Oneida, daughter Aileen and son Alberto Jr., immigrated to the United States on July 24, 1993. His musical background led him to be called by the Primera Iglesia Hispana Bautista de Hialeah as minister of music, a role which he filled for five years until he was called to lead Iglesia Bautista Northside. On June 1, 1999, Ocaña began to pastor Northside, one of the largest Hispanic churches in South Florida.

“When I was a young boy, I remember when my father was given this pin … I often prayed that God would allow me to reach this moment and to His glory, the day is here,” said Ocaña.

Ocaña has led Northside to be on mission not only locally, through partnerships with other Hispanic churches and by meeting needs of people in the community, but also internationally, coming alongside churches abroad, including churches in Cuba.

“We express our gratitude also for your service, in terms of the Baptist work in Cuba,” said Acuña. “Seeing here also among the flags, that you have of the missionary work that you have done in other Latin American countries, is [the Cuban flag]. Thank you, Pastor, because without a doubt you not only represent a blessing for the local church but also for other churches and for other servants of God in the Cuban nation.”

In the Northside family Ocaña has cultivated a culture of love and encouragement to all. Some of his most known catchphrases are, “At Iglesia Bautista Northside, everyone is welcome,” and “Move forward with courage.” He is beloved by the congregation for being present in their times of need and sending them musical messages on their birthdays and other special days. Sensing the need to reach the next generation of Hispanics, Ocaña led the church to launch an English service that averages 100 people for Sunday worship.

Emanuel Roque, Hispanic ministries catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention, also honored Ocaña on behalf of Florida Baptists. “Your Florida Baptist Convention and Dr. Tommy Green acknowledge and send greetings. Here we have a gift that says, ‘Reverend Alberto Ocaña 25 Years Pastor,’ and inside it has a silver pen carved with your name in the same way that God has called you and has carved your life with His calling along with your family. May God continue using your life to write the rest of the story of faith.”

Ocaña serves on the Florida Baptist Convention’s State Board of Missions and was one of the nine members on the Executive Director-Treasurer Search Committee.