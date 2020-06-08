Committee on Nominations June 2020 Report

A Committee on Nominations composed of pastors, laypersons, and church staff has been appointed by the officers of the Florida Baptist State Convention. Phillip Herrington, pastor of First Baptist Church, Live Oak, was named to chair the 18-member committee.

The committee is made up of three members from each of the six regions in the state, plus three officers of the state convention who serve as ex officio members. The committee is responsible for nominating Florida Baptists to serve on the state convention’s boards and committees. Their nominations must be approved by messengers during the annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention in November.

Any Florida Baptist can suggest persons to serve on the governing bodies by using the attached Nomination Form 2020 . The completed forms must be returned to Patty Vansant in the Office of Executive Director-Treasurer no later than July 15. For a complete list of vacancies, click on the attached Vacancies 2020.

To meet guidelines set by the Bylaws of the Florida Baptist State Convention, those who are recommended by July 15 will be sent a Nominee Qualifying Questionnaire which must be completed and returned by August 24 for committee consideration.

The committee will meet in Jacksonville on September 10, 2020.

NOMINATION FORM

VACANCIES