Church offers warm embrace of God’s love as snow blankets northwest Florida

MILTON–For many in northwest Florida, the anticipation of snow was a whimsical delight and a thrilling opportunity to stay home from school and work, build snowmen and sled down hills, something many never imagined they would do in their own neighborhoods. But for the homeless and those without heat in their homes, the threat of below-freezing temperatures and snowfall was chilling.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Tom Turman, director of Ferris Hill Baptist Church’s cold weather shelter. The Jan. 21 extreme cold and more than seven inches of snow across the area kept businesses closed and many in need of a warm place to stay.

The shelter is typically open on extremely cold evenings during the winter months to provide a hot meal and a warm place to sleep for the homeless and heatless in Santa Rosa County.

About 70 volunteers are needed to run the shelter over the course of several days at normal hours of 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. To increase to 24 hours a day requires an additional 10 to 12 volunteers.

“We have a rotation of volunteers so that no one burns out or has to spend too much time away from their own families,” said Turman.

Many of the volunteers are church members, including entire Sunday School classes, while others come from neighboring churches, businesses or the community.

Radical life change

People feel like no one can relate to them, but I listen to them and then share where I was and how my life has changed. Michelle Morency once-homeless woman who experienced radical life change after making a profession of faith in Jesus through the ministry of Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton

Michelle Morency once was homeless and in need of a hot meal. Through word on the street, she learned of Ferris Hill Baptist Church’s cold weather shelter and clothing closet.

“This church does a great job of loving people where they are at,” said Morency.

Over time and through several visits to the shelter, Morency came to accept Jesus as Lord of her life and experienced radical life change. During the snowy week in 2025, Morency volunteered, helping provide meals and clothing and assist with clean-up at the shelter, even taking clothing home to wash for some of the guests.

While spending time as a volunteer, Morency has opportunity to listen to the stories of those who come and go, and she then can share how God turned her life around.

“People feel like no one can relate to them, but I listen to them and then share where I was and how my life has changed,” added Morency.

Most of the guests are homeless and range in age from 19 to in-their-70s, with an increasing number of elderly women showing up for help. Some guests come because their homes have no heat. While the shelter is open, guests and volunteers have opportunities to play board games and cards where gospel conversations can arise.

The cold weather shelter, said Turman, is an example of carrying out the church’s mission to “reach and minister to the people of the community–especially those who are often forgotten,” embodying the spirit of Isaiah 58.