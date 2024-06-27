Cantonment church plant celebrates 11 baptisms

CANTONMENT–It’s not just a place to become physically strengthened, it’s a place to become spiritually strengthened.

At just a few months old, Living Truth Church in Cantonment needed a place to meet. Pastor Jeff Cranford kept searching for just the right home for his church plant, but he kept seeing door after door closed. Just when a church home seemed out of reach, Cranford reached out to the owner of a local gym and discovered that the owner loved the Lord and had been praying about church planting for some time. It was a perfect partnership with the gym already having office space and a children’s area that could serve the needs of families on Sunday mornings during church services.

The church plant barely had time to settle into its new home before the celebrations began.

As the church plant celebrated 11 baptisms in its first four months, Pastor Cranford commends church members who are actively sharing their Christian faith.

“We have seen our people go out and share the gospel and lead people to Christ, resulting in baptisms. It’s amazing to see the body of Christ do what it was commissioned to do outside of the four walls of the church,” he said.

Cranford began his ministry career as worship leader at Living Truth Church in Pace, which planted the church campus in Cantonment. Cranford then led student ministry and, next, he said, that God “stretched me and guided me” to pastor the church plant.

“It’s my desire to see people reached with the gospel of Jesus Christ and discipled to live in obedience to Him and make disciples that make disciples,” Cranford said.

Miccah Pocopanni serves as part-time worship leader. The church provides nursery classes and children’s ministry, and it plans to launch a student ministry in the fall. A women’s ministry is led by the pastor’s wife.

Church planting is multifaceted, requiring a lot of faith, work and perseverance. Cranford is grateful he’s not alone in the church planting venture. Several Living Truth Church families in Pace sensed God’s call to be a part of the work in Cantonment and have helped with various aspects of ministry.

“Being the pastor of a church plant can cause you to have your hands in various tasks, but our team is great at sharing the load. I try to focus on teaching, praying, meeting with people and shepherding and steering the general direction of the church,” said Cranford.

In less than half a year, the new church has grown from an average of 60 to 80 in weekly attendance.

To strengthen its ties to the community, Living Truth Church in Cantonment plans to mobilize small groups for monthly service projects, including ministry to local schools and to families at ballparks.