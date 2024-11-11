Brian Nall to serve as West region catalyst for Florida Baptists

ORLANDO–Longtime Florida Baptist Brian Nall has been tapped to serve as newly elected West region catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention.

Nall is stepping into his new role as Lewis Miller retires Nov. 30 after serving as West region catalyst since 2015.

Serving in local church and associational roles in Florida’s Panhandle since 2000, the native Floridian has become known as a “gifted leader” and “brilliant strategist” throughout the Sunshine State and beyond.

“Brian Nall is the best of the best. He has established himself as a respected pastor in the Florida Panhandle, and he has led with strategic vision as an associational mission strategist. Beyond that, he has a deep love for pastors and churches in West Florida and a specific burden to reach people there with the gospel. I am elated that God has led Brian to join our Florida Baptist Convention team,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention.

Raised in a Christian home, Nall made a profession of faith in Christ at a young age, and he accepted a call to Christian ministry as a sophomore in high school, immediately beginning to preach and take leadership roles in his church.

After high school, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from University of Mobile in Alabama, and then earned his master of divinity degree and doctor of ministry degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has served as associate pastor of youth and mission at Citronelle Memorial Baptist Church in Citronelle, Alabama; student pastor and executive pastor at Pine Summit Baptist Church in Pensacola, and pastor at Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton. Since 2017, Nall has served in associational missions as lead associational mission strategist at Florida Panhandle Association Network and executive director at Pensacola Bay Baptist Association.

Pastors in Pensacola Bay Baptist Association commend Nall for his strategic leadership and passion.

“Brian Nall has a shepherd’s heart and an administrator’s mind. He serves with passion and a plan,” said Ted Traylor, pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

Jim Locke, senior pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola, echoes those words. “Brian Nall is a gifted leader, brilliant strategist and faithful ministry steward who has effectively led our Pensacola Bay Baptist Association for the past seven years. As a pastor himself, he has a pastor’s heart, understands church dynamics, loves the local church, and is passionate about pastors and their well-being.”

Nall believes his experience in associational missions has prepared him uniquely to serve as Florida Baptists’ West region catalyst.

In serving Pensacola Bay Baptist Association, Nall came alongside churches and pastors “to help them accomplish what God has called them to do.” He looks forward to expanding that role throughout the growing West region of Florida, home to 1.1 million people, 10 Baptist associations and approximately 350 Florida Baptist congregations.

“I love the Panhandle; I know the Panhandle.”

Additionally, Nall is a current trustee of the North American Mission Board, and he has served in leadership positions with the Southern Baptist Conference of Association Leaders and the Florida Baptist Conference of Association Leaders. He is also a credentialed Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer.

Nall and his wife Candace have been married 23 years. They have two children: Baleigh, who was born in 2004, and Elijah, who was born in 2006.

The newly elected West region catalyst said that his prayer for many years has been “to see revival on the Gulf Coast.” He is looking forward to seeing God answer that prayer as he begins his new role serving Florida Baptists in the Panhandle.

Nall focuses on the unity of churches and church leaders on the Gulf Coast.

“It’s all about the kingdom. We’re all the same at the foot of the cross because we’re all on a kingdom pursuit,” he said.