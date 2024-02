2023 Cooperative Program Giving: Thank you Florida Baptists

The generosity of Florida Baptist Churches is driven by a Kingdom commitment in obedience to the Great Commission. The faithful giving of our churches is reflected in the voluntary financial gifts through the Cooperative Program. The stewardship of our churches in 2023 in this unified offering impacts the world with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Cooperative Program giving is totally the decision of the local church. The Cooperative Program is driven by each church determining the level of financial support that they desire to give. This Kingdom partnership is not based on guilt, coercion, manipulation, or shame. Every church has the privilege and opportunity to join with other churches in providing resources that multiplies the ministry of the church. We celebrate the beauty of this testimony of serving together, praying together, giving together, and believing together in the ministry of the Kingdom of God.

Thank you Florida Baptist Churches for your incredible generosity and sacrificial offering of financial resources given through the Cooperative Program. Florida Baptists continue to advance in partnership 51% of CP receipts forward to the Southern Baptist Convention. The blessing of the remaining 49% of CP gifts are utilized for Florida Baptist ministry and reaching Florida for Christ.

Let’s continue to move forward with a unified focus of generosity in every area of ministry in Florida to the glory of the Lord!

Below is a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received in the state convention office in 2023, from January through December. Gifts from “at large” churches are those affiliated with the State Convention, but not with a local association, and are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”

Churches are encouraged to check the listing carefully and inform the Convention’s Support Services if corrections are needed. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office, located at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Additional forms will be supplied upon request. Please mail financial contributions to PO Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL 32255-0589.