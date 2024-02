Red Bautista del Este Central celebra el primer retiro de pastores y esposas hispanos

Teodosia Rivera is a volunteer simultaneous Spanish interpreter at First Baptist Church of Kissimmee. She has published articles in the News-Gazette newspaper, Florida Magazine of the Gideons International Association, Bible Mesh Institute, and the Northwest Translators and Interpreters Society online blog as an advice columnist. Teodosia served as a pastor’s wife for fourteen years in Florida and Pennsylvania and earned a B.A. in Organizational Management from Warner University. She is a member of Word Weavers International. Teodosia lives with her husband Daniel.