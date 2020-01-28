2019 Cooperative Program Giving: Thank you Florida Baptists
The compassion and generosity of Florida Baptist churches to the Cooperative Program has enabled us to propel missions throughout our state, our nation and our world! Thank you for your sacrificial giving as we partner with the family of Florida Baptist churches to release 51% of Cooperative Program dollars outside of Florida to reach the nations.
Below is a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received in the state convention office in 2019, from January through December. Gifts from “at large” churches are those affiliated with the State Convention, but not with a local association, and are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”
Churches are encouraged to check the listing carefully and inform the Convention’s Support Services if corrections are needed. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office, located at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Additional forms will be supplied upon request. Please mail financial contributions to PO Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL 32255-0589.
|Apalachee Baptist Association
|Corinth Baptist Church
|5,591.66
|First Baptist Church of Altha
|4,953.53
|First Baptist Church of Blountstown
|42,215.55
|First Baptist Church of Bristol
|27,180.24
|Frink Baptist Church
|1,896.97
|Gateway Baptist Church
|2,514.72
|Hillcrest Baptist Church
|–
|Lake Mystic Baptist Church
|28,744.52
|Macedonia First Baptist Church
|5,816.54
|Magnolia Baptist Church
|–
|Poplar Head Baptist Church
|4,410.49
|Sumatra Baptist Church
|–
|Telogia Baptist Church
|1,751.99
|Big Lake Baptist Association
|Belle Glade First Baptist Church
|15,500.00
|Big Cypress First Baptist Church
|35,715.77
|Brighton Baptist Church
|1,277.88
|Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church
|6,023.97
|Calvary Baptist Church
|204.63
|Cornerstone Baptist Church
|–
|Eastside Baptist Church
|–
|Everglades Baptist Church
|9,525.49
|Felda Baptist Church
|13,308.13
|First Baptist Church of Clewiston
|12,000.00
|First Haitian Baptist Church
|900.00
|Hi Haven Baptist Church
|633.11
|Iglesia Bautista La Cosecha
|270.60
|Immokalee First Seminole Baptist Church
|–
|Maple Grove Baptist Church
|1,758.00
|Moore Haven First Baptist Church
|8,400.00
|Northside Baptist Church
|5,012.66
|Oakview Baptist Church
|30,501.39
|Okeechobee First Baptist Church
|125,214.84
|Okeechobee First Indian Baptist Church
|4,645.00
|Palmdale Baptist Church
|2,020.00
|Pioneer First Baptist Church
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Okeechobee, Inc.
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispanic
|–
|Treasure Island Baptist Church
|328.70
|Black Creek Baptist Association
|Black Pond Baptist Church
|9,764.39
|Calvary Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Clay Hill Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Crosspointe Church
|20,354.16
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|–
|Cuyler First Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church of Brannanfield
|–
|First Baptist Church of Middleburg
|173,389.22
|First Black Creek Baptist Church, Inc
|19,404.52
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Jesus Christ
|420.00
|Fox Meadow Baptist Church
|–
|Gospel Light Baptist Church
|–
|Harbor Baptist Church
|10,259.32
|Harvest Bible Chapel
|7,542.50
|Hickory Grove Baptist Church
|16,777.23
|Highland First Baptist Church
|–
|Home Garden Baptist Church
|Hope Baptist Church
|1,396.65
|Iglesia Bautista Calvario
|600.00
|Lake Asbury Baptist Church
|24,000.00
|Lifepoint Church
|–
|Living Hope Baptist Country Church
|153.00
|Long Branch Baptist Church
|1,389.00
|Maxville First Baptist Church
|11,133.00
|Mission Sarepta Internationale, Inc.
|250.00
|Moniac Baptist Church
|550.00
|New Beginning Ministries
|–
|Oak Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Oakleaf Baptist Church
|6,600.00
|Old Plank Road Baptist Church
|6,000.00
|Orangedale Baptist
|–
|Russell Missionary Baptist Church
|6,000.00
|Sanderson First Baptist Church
|425.00
|Sharon Baptist Church
|–
|Shekinah Fellowship
|–
|Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
|2,886.75
|Son Rise Baptist Church
|–
|Soul Harvest Family Worship Center
|–
|Springs Baptist Church
|–
|SunRise Baptist Church
|660.00
|Brevard Baptist Association
|Aurantia First Baptist Church
|12,000.00
|Baptiste Bethanie
|250.00
|Bay West Church
|900.00
|Berachah Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Bethesda Evangelical Baptist Church
|250.00
|Bowe Gardens Baptist Church
|4,913.83
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2,481.14
|Central Baptist Church
|39,310.34
|Christ Central Baptist Church
|600.00
|Christ Risen Community Church
|Clearlake First Baptist Church
|2,750.00
|Coastal Community
|–
|Cocoa Beach First Baptist Church
|300.00
|Cocoa First Baptist Church
|4,642.30
|Crosswalk Community Church
|500.00
|Eau Gallie First Baptist Church
|71,966.00
|Faith Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church Cape Canaveral FL, Inc.
|2,876.75
|First Baptist Church of Barefoot Bay
|500.00
|First Baptist Church of Malabar
|2,600.00
|First Baptist Church of Melbourne
|252,806.55
|First Baptist Church of Merritt Island
|61,322.00
|First Baptist Church of Rockledge
|3,526.20
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Melbourne
|–
|First Korean Baptist Church of Melbourne
|–
|Frontenac Baptist Church
|2,514.13
|Gateway Community Church
|12,966.59
|Grace Baptist Church for the New Generation
|Harbor City Baptist Church
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Bethesda
|100.00
|Iglesia Bautista Eau Gallie
|100.00
|Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
|Iglesia Bautista Nuevas
|260.00
|Indialantic First Baptist Church
|18,231.81
|Island Community Church
|527.94
|June Park Fellowship
|–
|King Street Baptist Church
|11,588.55
|Korean Central Baptist Church
|790.00
|Lake Washington Fellowship Church
|1,200.00
|Lifepoint Church
|1,421.79
|Lockmar Baptist Church
|1,000.00
|Micco Community Church
|–
|Midtown Church
|300.00
|Mims First Baptist Church
|19,482.50
|New Beginnings Church of Brevard County, Inc
|6,905.61
|Oceanside Community Church
|1,350.00
|Orsino Baptist Church of Merritt Island, Inc.
|2,000.00
|Park Avenue Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Port St John First Baptist Church
|7,572.22
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Bay
|2,700.00
|Scottsmoor First Baptist Church
|1,579.00
|South Patrick Baptist Church
|4,689.75
|Surfside Community Fellowship
|4,824.00
|The Church at Viera
|109,053.00
|The Grove Church
|8,208.57
|The Grove Church PSJ
|–
|Titusville First Baptist Church
|10,161.96
|Trinity Baptist Church
|–
|True Life Church
|Veteran’s Church
|Windover Community Church
|Chipola Baptist Association
|Alford Baptist Church
|–
|Bethlehem Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|Campbellton First Baptist Church
|7,436.60
|Circle Hill Baptist Church
|1,511.82
|Clarksville Baptist Church
|892.18
|Collins Chapel Baptist
|840.00
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|–
|Cypress Baptist Church
|–
|Damascus Baptist Church
|21,452.93
|Deliverance Baptist Church
|–
|Dellwood Baptist Church
|2,520.00
|Eastside Baptist Church
|37,183.64
|First Baptist Church of Bascom
|–
|First Baptist Church of Malone
|13,960.83
|First Baptist Church of Marianna
|33,729.40
|Friendship Baptist Church
|9,000.00
|Graceville First Baptist
|20,625.25
|Grand Ridge Baptist Church
|9,543.42
|Greenwood Baptist Church
|1,704.05
|Harmony Baptist Mission Church
|6,403.33
|Hasty Pond Baptist Church
|874.68
|Hillside Church
|2,173.15
|Inwood Baptist Church
|Lovedale Baptist Church
|21,346.10
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|8,931.00
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|1,904.60
|New Home Baptist Church
|1,268.17
|New Hope Baptist Church
|600.00
|New Salem Baptist Church
|2,687.63
|Northside Baptist Church of Dellwood
|280.00
|Peaceful Assurance Baptist Church
|Piney Grove Baptist Church
|5,500.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Esperanza, Inc.
|–
|Providence Baptist Church
|15,424.76
|Rocky Creek Baptist Church
|520.73
|Round Lake Baptist Church
|50.00
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Sneads First Baptist Church
|4,230.38
|Trinity Baptist Church
|11,361.97
|White Pond Baptist Church
|783.00
|Church-at-Large Baptist Association
|Antioch Baptist Church
|6,526.53
|Bee Ridge Baptist Church
|4,420.73
|Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
|Bible Baptist Church
|–
|Boca Raton Community Church
|Calvary Baptist Chuch
|Clay Community Church
|–
|Colonial Oaks Baptist Church
|30,922.54
|Community Baptist Church, Inc.
|Coral Ridge Baptist Church
|90.00
|Cottondale First Baptist Church
|6,206.62
|Cruz Bay Baptist Church
|509.00
|Ebenezer Memorial Baptist Church
|500.00
|First Baptist Church of Englewood
|–
|First Baptist Church of Nokomis, Inc.
|3,724.70
|First Baptist Church of Venice
|15,796.71
|First Tabernacle Baptist Church
|500.00
|Forest Heights Baptist Church
|4,672.03
|Freedom Christian Church
|8,836.85
|Friendship Baptist Church
|12,994.09
|Good Life Church
|2,500.00
|Grace by Faith Baptist Church
|–
|Hillside Chapel
|1,200.00
|Iglesia Bautista Misionera de Sarasota
|–
|Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church
|54,999.96
|Mercy Fellowship
|350.00
|Monteocha Baptist Church
|250.00
|Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
|Narrow Gate Baptist Church
|100.00
|New Beginnings Baptist Church
|600.00
|New Beginnings Southern Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|New Heights Christian Fellowship
|–
|New Hope Baptist Church
|600.00
|New Jerusalem Baptist Church
|–
|Open Bible Hungarian Church
|–
|Osprey First Baptist Church
|20,201.20
|Providence Church Inc
|460.00
|Sarasota Baptist Church
|50,000.00
|Sarasota First Baptist Church
|121,895.72
|Sarasota Korean Baptist Church
|–
|Second Haitian Baptist Church of North Port
|Shepherd’s Fold
|125.00
|Sonrise Baptist Church
|20,006.00
|Southside Baptist Church
|3,113.00
|Sovereign Grace Baptist Church
|–
|St Paul Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Tatum Ridge Baptist Church
|1,300.00
|The Cornerstone Baptist Church of Sarasota
|1,000.00
|The Local Church
|The South Florida Filipino-American Fellowship
|750.00
|The Well Baptist Church
|2,324.19
|Treasure Coast Community Church
|–
|Trinity Baptist Church
|–
|Victory Baptist Church
|250.00
|Wednesday Church
|423.00
|Windsor Baptist Church
|3,319.57
|Emerald Coast Church Network
|All Nations Korean Baptist Mission
|600.00
|Choctaw Beach First Baptist Church
|–
|Cinco Baptist Church
|74,350.00
|Cornerstone Worship Center
|–
|First Baptist Church of Destin
|6,127.90
|First Baptist Church of Niceville
|228,239.16
|Florosa Baptist Church
|–
|Fort Walton Beach First Baptist Church
|75,000.00
|Grace Tabernacle Church
|–
|Kings Cross Church
|–
|Mary Esther First Baptist Church
|18,847.53
|New Hope Baptist Church
|200.00
|Oakland Baptist Church
|4,624.98
|Renovation Church
|–
|Rocky Bayou Baptist Church
|8,700.00
|Rosemont Baptist Church
|17,022.28
|Shalimar Baptist Church
|20,175.74
|Sunrise City Church Inc
|2,665.00
|Sylvania Heights First Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|The Chapel at Crosspoint
|–
|Village Baptist Church
|46,000.00
|Wright Baptist Church
|12,385.50
|Florida Baptist Association
|Aenon Baptist Church
|12,308.00
|Antioch Baptist Church
|2,805.08
|Bradfordville First Baptist Church
|166,108.85
|Canopy Roads Baptist Church
|21,367.00
|Carrabelle First Baptist Church
|1,065.03
|Celebration Baptist Church
|98,000.00
|Chapel Hill Baptist Church
|5,939.80
|City Church
|110,000.00
|Comunidad Cristiana Cristo Fusion Inc
|400.00
|Crawfordville First Baptist Church
|31,088.65
|Crossway Baptist Church
|3,117.34
|D3 Church Tallahassee
|–
|East Hill Baptist Church
|50,440.29
|Ebenezer Baptist Church
|Faith Baptist Church
|14,805.71
|Faith Fellowship Church
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|70,624.00
|First Baptist Church of Monticello
|28,337.65
|First Baptist Church of Tallahassee
|86,209.67
|First Baptist Church Woodville
|20,249.41
|Grace Baptist Church
|10,246.40
|Gracepointe
|1,375.00
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|168,927.48
|Indian Springs Baptist Church
|8,804.50
|Lake Bradford Baptist Church
|2,963.76
|Lake Ellen Baptist Church, Inc.
|56,365.51
|Lake Talquin Baptist Church
|5,265.78
|Lakeview Baptist Church
|1,311.05
|Leon Ebenezer Baptist Church
|2,798.74
|Lifebasics Church
|3,650.80
|Lloyd First Baptist Church
|29,311.59
|Morningside Baptist Church
|106,984.43
|Mt. Elon Baptist Church
|3,291.38
|New Beginnings Baptist Church
|–
|New Life Baptist Church of Tallahassee
|725.45
|North Florida Baptist Church
|24,000.00
|Northwoods Baptist Church
|5,200.00
|Ochlockonee Bay First Baptist Church
|–
|Panacea First Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Pioneer Baptist Church
|2,821.62
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tallahassee
|1,200.00
|Seminole Baptist Church
|49,353.59
|Shady Sea Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church
|37,860.29
|South Point Church
|500.00
|St. George Island First Baptist Church
|–
|St. Marks First Baptist Church
|4,860.00
|Tallahassee Korean Baptist Church
|600.00
|Thomasville Road Baptist Church
|280,919.22
|Unity Baptist Church
|800.00
|Wakulla Springs Baptist Church
|9,000.00
|Wakulla Station First Baptist Church
|9,078.14
|Woodland Hills Community Church
|600.00
|Woodrun Baptist Church
|13,288.10
|Florida Keys Baptist Association
|Big Coppitt First Baptist Church
|8,392.64
|Fifth Street Baptist Church
|32,606.05
|First Baptist Church Key Largo
|20,364.00
|First Baptist Church of Big Pine Key
|6,138.94
|First Baptist Church of Islamorada
|3,601.07
|Iglesia Bautista el Faro
|1,000.00
|Iglesia Bautista White Street
|768.00
|Layton Community Baptist Church
|2,550.88
|Marathon First Baptist Church
|725.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Islamorada
|Primera Mision Bautista Faro de Luz Key Largo
|–
|Sugarloaf Baptist Church
|14,145.77
|Gadsden County Baptist Association
|Antioch Baptist Church
|6,268.66
|Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church
|1,500.00
|Calvary Baptist Church
|–
|Chattahoochee First Baptist Church
|14,801.00
|Concordia Baptist Church
|8,327.27
|Flat Creek Baptist Church
|2,398.00
|Greensboro First Baptist Church
|10,621.97
|Gretna Baptist Church
|14,300.00
|Havana First Baptist Church
|35,915.00
|Iglesia Bautista Roca Eterna
|1,306.00
|Midway Unity Fellowship
|4,459.00
|New Canaan Baptist Church
|–
|New Destiny Christian Church
|100.00
|Pine Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Providence Baptist Church
|200.00
|Quincy First Baptist Church
|15,720.00
|Riverside Baptist Church
|3,114.09
|Santa Clara Baptist Church
|5,342.48
|Sycamore Baptist Church
|–
|Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
|40,623.11
|Greater Orlando Baptist Association
|Abundant Life of Christ Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Alliance of Grace Haitian Baptist Church
|Aloma Church Ministries, Inc.
|–
|Apopka Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Assemblee Chretienne de Beree
|300.00
|Azalea Park Baptist Church
|–
|Being Church
|4,045.20
|Bethanie Haitian Baptist of Orlando
|Bethany Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Beulah Baptist Church
|14,764.55
|Bithlo Baptist Church
|4,974.52
|Brazilian Baptist Church of Central Florida
|Brazilian Baptist Church of East Orlando
|–
|Brazilian Baptist Missionary Church
|–
|C3 Church
|–
|Casa Portadores de Gloria, Inc.
|360.00
|Casselberry First Baptist Church
|–
|Caya Baptist Church of Orlando
|350.00
|Central Baptist Church of Greater Orlando, Inc.
|–
|Central Parkway Baptist Church
|17,900.61
|Centro Cristiano Misionero International
|–
|Centro Cristiano Nueva Esperanza, Inc.
|100.00
|Church at the Cross
|78,156.00
|Church Spasenie
|1,500.00
|City Awakening
|290.00
|Clermont Central Church
|1,380.00
|Community Christian Life Church
|–
|Comunidad Cristiana En Sus Pasos
|Conway First Baptist Church
|900.00
|Cornerstone Family Church
|6,991.35
|Dayspring Community Church
|–
|Delaney Street Baptist Church
|36,552.63
|Deuxieme Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Shekinah d’ Orlando
|Discovery Life Church
|Dover Shores Baptist Church
|16,248.64
|Dover Shores Hispanic
|Dover Shores Japanese Baptist Church
|586.22
|Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando
|66,357.28
|Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church
|650.00
|Eglise Baptiste de la Vigne
|Eglise Baptiste de Logos
|550.00
|Eglise Baptiste de Salem
|Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes de Sion
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Kissimmee
|250.00
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne du Tabernacle
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Horeb
|314.35
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne St. Paul D’Orlando
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Le Chemin du Salut
|Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Peniel
|–
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Poinciana
|–
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Triomphe
|100.00
|Eglise Evangelique de la Piscine de Bethesda
|–
|El-Elohe Haitian Baptist Church
|Emmanuel Community Baptist Church
|–
|Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.
|1,920.98
|Filipino-American Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church Mont Garizim
|–
|First Baptist Church of Apopka
|36,253.41
|First Baptist Church of Forest City
|7,927.70
|First Baptist Church of Kissimmee
|93,170.79
|First Baptist Church of Maitland
|10,118.67
|First Baptist Church of Orlando
|525,000.00
|First Baptist Church of Pine Castle
|11,368.62
|First Baptist Church of Poinciana
|–
|First Baptist Church of Sanlando Springs
|1,039.33
|First Baptist Church of St. Cloud
|11,000.22
|First Baptist Church of Winter Park
|6,804.82
|First Baptist Church Sweetwater
|92,871.67
|First Baptist Church Windermere
|3,000.00
|First Brazilian Baptist Church of Kissimmee
|–
|First Haitian Baptist Church
|1,330.00
|Fort Christmas Baptist Church
|–
|Fountain Head Baptist Church
|Gateway Baptist Church
|5,902.01
|Goldenrod Hispanic Baptist Church
|–
|Gospel Centered Church
|9,178.99
|Grace Alive
|8,125.00
|Grace and Peace Community Baptist Church
|–
|Grace and Peace Community Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Grace Baptist Church
|–
|Grace Baptist Church at Four Corners
|482.00
|Grace Community Church
|300.00
|Grace Haitian Baptist Church
|Grace Journey Community Church
|17,045.00
|Gracepoint Orlando
|–
|Great Commission Outreach
|–
|Harmony Community Church
|Hospitality Church
|–
|Hyland Baptist Church
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Central
|1,000.00
|Iglesia Bautista De La Trinidad
|1,762.00
|Iglesia Bautista de Poinciana, Inc
|–
|Iglesia Bautista El Camino
|1,417.00
|Iglesia Bautista Hay Vida en Jesus
|1,045.99
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana La Gran Comision
|1,673.26
|Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Jesus es el Senor
|410.00
|Iglesia Bautista La Roca
|870.00
|Iglesia Bautista Maranatha
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Neptune Road de Kissimmee
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Raham
|1,871.22
|Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion de Kissimmee
|8,503.95
|Iglesia Bautista Santuario de Adoracion/DBA Horizon West Community Church, Inc.
|6,245.00
|Iglesia Comunidad de Gracia
|2,462.69
|Igreja Batista Atitude
|Innovation Church
|–
|King’s Way Baptist Church
|1,933.59
|Kissimmee First Haitian Baptist
|1,431.55
|Korean Open Door Baptist Church
|–
|Lake Hill Baptist Church
|5,005.00
|Lake Whippoorwill Baptist Church
|160.00
|L’Eglise Baptiste des Rachetees
|L’Eglise Baptiste Eben Ezer, Inc.
|–
|L’Eglise Primitive de La Renaissance, Inc.
|LifeWay Community Church
|3,450.00
|Living Hope Fellowship
|300.00
|Lockhart Baptist Church
|25,921.48
|Magnolia Baptist Church
|3,786.00
|Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Miami Baptist Church of West Kendall Inc
|–
|Milltown Cowboy Church of St. Cloud
|–
|Multi Cultural Outreach of Greater Orlando
|Narcoossee Baptist Church
|9,472.21
|Neptune Road Baptist Church
|386.33
|New Beginning Worship Center
|–
|New Community Baptist church, Inc., DBA The Vine Church
|–
|New Covenant Fellowship Bible Baptist Church
|–
|New Faith Community Church
|220.00
|New Journey Christian Church
|60.00
|North Kissimmee Baptist Church
|–
|North Park Baptist Church
|13,978.59
|Northside Baptist Church of Apopka
|–
|Oasis at Conway Gardens
|3,548.73
|One Way Christian Church
|225.00
|Orlando Central Baptist Church
|2,400.00
|Orlando Chinese Church
|2,200.00
|Osceola Bible Baptist Church
|541.03
|Philadelphia Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.
|–
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Bethanie D’Orlando
|450.00
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Poinciana
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Lumiere
|–
|Premiere Eglise Haitienne de Centre de la Florida
|–
|Primeira Igreja Batista Brasileira de Orlando
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Casa de Bendicion
|960.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de Orlando
|–
|Primitive Church of Orlando
|1,725.00
|Rehoboth Evangelical Haitian Baptist Church
|2,448.00
|Remnant Church
|ReThink Life Church of Lake Nona
|–
|Rivers of Life
|Riverside Baptist Church
|–
|Seven Church
|–
|Shenandoah Baptist Church
|3,362.16
|Siloe Baptist Church
|60.98
|South Conway Road Baptist Church, Inc
|400.00
|South Orlando Baptist Church
|16,000.00
|Southside Baptist Church
|1,830.00
|Starke Lake Baptist Church
|–
|Tabernacle of Jesus Christ Ministry
|Taft First Baptist Church
|1,542.87
|Tangelo Baptist Church
|3,300.00
|Templo Biblico Bautista
|1,682.00
|The Church at Heathrow
|1,300.00
|The Church at Oak Level
|–
|The First Community Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Trinity Baptist Church of Apopka, Inc.
|87,486.12
|True Life Church
|1,000.00
|University Baptist Church
|10,246.87
|University Baptist Church – UCF Campus
|Vietnamese Baptist Church
|–
|Waterstone Church
|3,000.00
|Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church
|–
|West Orange Baptist Church
|250.00
|Winter Garden First Baptist Church
|31,526.88
|Woodhaven Baptist Church
|521.86
|Zellwood First Baptist Church
|–
|Gulf Stream Baptist Association
|Abiding Grace Christian Church
|400.00
|Abyssinian Baptist Church of Christ
|–
|Amazing Grace Church
|Atlantic Baptist Church
|719.31
|Baptist Church of Bethlehem
|200.00
|Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
|1,000.00
|Bethel Worship Center
|775.00
|Bethesda Christian Center, Inc.
|8,050.00
|Bible Walk Baptist Church
|–
|Canaan Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Canaan Hispanic Baptist Church
|6,767.19
|Celebration International Church, Inc.
|2,595.00
|Chinese Baptist Church of Coral Springs
|3,000.00
|Christ Returns Baptist Church
|Christian Church of Reference
|200.00
|Christian Unity Baptist Church
|–
|Christway Baptist Church
|81,719.30
|Church by the Glades Lake Worth Campus
|Church by the Glades, Coral Springs
|55,000.00
|Church in the Glades
|–
|Church of Healing Rain
|–
|CityChurch Pompano Beach
|–
|Conservatrice Baptist Church
|500.00
|Covenant Community of Grace Baptist Holiness
|175.00
|Cross United Church
|500.00
|Eben-Ezer Baptist Church of Pompano
|160.00
|Ebenezer Christian First Church
|2,348.00
|Eglise Baptiste Bethanie of Fort Lauderdale
|–
|Eglise Baptiste De La Restoration Inc.
|250.00
|Eglise Baptiste De La Revelation Divine
|–
|Eglise Baptiste de Sion
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Evangelique Salem
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Du Mont Des Oliviers
|1,100.00
|Eglise Baptiste Missionaire Jehovah Shamma
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire
|–
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Divinite
|640.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Nazareth
|1,280.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Roc Solide
|250.00
|El Shaddai Missionary Baptist
|260.00
|Emmanuel Baptist Church of Holiness
|250.00
|Emmanuel Baptist Church of Pompano Beach
|1,200.00
|Emmaus Baptist Church
|1,600.00
|Estrella de Belen Broward
|7,454.66
|Evangelical Baptist Triumph Church
|–
|First Baptist Brazilian Church of South Florida
|–
|First Baptist Church of Plantation
|1,600.00
|First Baptist Church of Weston
|21,006.00
|First Baptist Church Pompano Beach
|118,598.70
|First Haitian Baptist Church
|780.00
|First Haitian Baptist Church of North Lauderdale
|400.00
|First Seminole Indian Baptist Church
|11,392.61
|First United Evangelical Baptist Church
|200.00
|Fort Lauderdale First Baptist Church
|6,040.00
|Galilee Community Church, Inc.
|250.00
|Gardens Baptist Church
|3,536.00
|Gardens Hispanic Baptist Mission
|1,620.00
|Gospel Life Church
|5,063.88
|Gospel Truth Ministries
|Grace Baptist Church
|300.00
|Grace Romanian Baptist Church
|–
|Gracepoint Church
|2,250.00
|Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Haitian Fellowship Church
|1,100.00
|Haitian Gospel Evangelical Baptist Church
|40.00
|Haitian Missionary Baptist Church
|600.00
|Han Mi Korean Baptist Church
|–
|Hollywood Community Church
|2,040.00
|Hollywood First Baptist Church
|10,441.00
|Hope Fellowship Church
|–
|Hope Life Ministry Baptist Church
|Hungarian International Tabernacle Center
|–
|Iglesia Gracia y Verdad
|700.00
|Iglesia Bautista De Pompano Beach
|2,390.00
|Iglesia Bautista El Redentor
|2,548.00
|Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo Rey de reyes
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Miramar
|330.00
|Iglesia Bautista Misericordia
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Noroeste de Broward
|367.00
|Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
|1,304.00
|Iglesia Biblica Gracia y Verdad
|–
|Iglesia Comunidad De Parkland
|1,866.68
|Iglesia Cristiana Confraternidad De Broward
|250.00
|Iglesia Cristiana New Generation
|–
|Iglesia Cristiana Un Nuevo Corazon
|1,637.00
|Iglesia La Familia de Dios
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|2,075.00
|Lael Baptist Church
|250.00
|Lauderhill Baptist Church
|7,366.18
|Lighthouse Community Church
|9,366.39
|Living Hope Baptist Church
|–
|Living Water Community
|–
|Love Fellowship Worship Center
|–
|Metropolitan Baptist Church
|–
|Mobile Church Inc
|4,008.83
|Mt. Hermon Community Baptist Church
|494.32
|New Beginnings Christian Faith Center
|–
|New Hope Brazilian Baptist Church
|700.00
|New Life – The Church Without Walls
|–
|New Life Baptist Church
|14,967.71
|New Life Cathedral
|New Life Romanian Baptist Church
|500.00
|New Life Russian-Ukranian Baptist Church
|–
|New Vision Baptist Church
|300.00
|Nouvelle Eglise Baptiste Bethlehem
|640.00
|Oakland Park First Baptist Church
|–
|Oasis Church of South Florida, Inc
|–
|Parkridge Baptist Church
|59,962.65
|Parkridge Korean Mission
|–
|Pembroke Road Baptist Church
|5,547.39
|Pembroke Road Korean Mission
|–
|Peters Road Baptist Church
|15,000.00
|Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church
|900.00
|Point of Grace Christian Fellowship
|398.40
|Pompano Beach First Haitian Church
|4,100.00
|Potential Church
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de West Pines
|440.00
|Providence Baptist Church of Plantation, FL Inc.
|120.00
|Reconciliation Haitian Baptist Mission
|–
|Reconfort Unity Baptist Church
|Redeemer Brazilian Christian Church
|Redeeming Love Fellowship
|–
|Redemption Baptist Church
|300.00
|Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle
|550.00
|Restoring Grace Community Church
|450.00
|Sarepta Baptist Church
|–
|Shalom Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Sheridan Hills Baptist Church
|32,254.00
|Sichem Calvary Baptist
|250.00
|Siloem Evangelical Church of Jesus Christ
|South Florida Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church
|–
|Stirling Road Spanish Baptist Church of Florida Inc
|17,160.50
|Sunrise First Baptist Church
|2,774.02
|Tabernacle de la Foi
|Taft Hispanic Baptist Church
|–
|Taft Street Baptist Church
|1,332.00
|The Church at Deerfield Beach
|2,721.00
|The Rhema Word Church
|–
|Transformation Evangelical Church
|Trinity Baptist Church
|–
|Trinity Haitian Ministry
|40.00
|Twin Lakes Baptist Church
|–
|United Baptist Church
|–
|Victory Life Church
|2,400.00
|West Pines Community Church
|21,000.00
|Westside Baptist Church
|Worship Center of Good Samaritan
|585.00
|Halifax Baptist Association
|Beach House Church
|810.00
|Bella Vista Baptist Church
|10,913.74
|Community Baptist Church
|3,401.08
|Daytona Beach Korean Baptist Church
|550.00
|Daytona Biker Church
|1,032.48
|Epic Ministries, Inc.
|–
|Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Faith Covenant Church
|–
|First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach
|93,412.00
|First Baptist Church of Edgewater
|250.00
|First Baptist Church of Harbor Oaks
|2,516.97
|First Baptist Church of Oak Hill
|9,976.49
|Flagler Beach First Baptist Church
|18,908.90
|Flomich Avenue Baptist Church
|3,972.32
|Glencoe Baptist Church
|1,875.00
|Gracelife Beachside
|4,500.00
|Hammock First Baptist Church
|926.42
|Mision Bautista Hispana de Daytona
|1,500.00
|New Smyrna Beach First Baptist Church
|35,329.73
|New Smyrna Beachside Baptist Church, Inc.
|9,894.02
|Oceanway Church
|1,128.18
|Palm Coast First Baptist Church
|37,696.90
|Port Orange First Baptist Church
|9,722.61
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Daytona
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Coast
|–
|Rima Ridge Baptist Church
|4,554.00
|Riverbend Community Church
|3,000.00
|Servants’ Quarters Fellowship
|2,355.77
|Shiloh Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|South Daytona First Baptist Church
|2,000.00
|Spruce Creek Baptist Church
|1,500.00
|Unity Fellowship Baptist Church
|–
|Westside Baptist Church
|–
|Harmony Baptist Association
|Bethel Baptist Church
|3,280.81
|Concord Baptist Church
|8,472.40
|Cornerstone Baptist Church
|2,235.00
|Countryside Baptist Church
|–
|Ebenezer Baptist Church
|8,176.00
|Faith Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church of Archer, FL, Inc
|11,610.85
|First Baptist Church of Bronson
|6,332.92
|First Baptist Church of Cedar Key
|1,200.00
|First Baptist Church of Chiefland
|51,480.71
|First Baptist Church of Newberry
|19,674.52
|First Baptist Church of Trenton
|–
|Fowlers Bluff Baptist Church
|7,453.00
|Hardeetown Baptist Church
|14,274.42
|Hilltop Baptist Fellowship Church
|–
|Jonesville Baptist Church
|452.50
|Joppa Baptist Church
|1,424.52
|Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
|10,610.60
|New Hope Baptist Church
|–
|Oak Dale Baptist Church
|–
|Otter Creek Baptist Church
|732.50
|Pine Grove Baptist Church of Trenton
|9,999.96
|Priscilla Baptist Church
|9,052.37
|Rafter Cross Cowboy Church
|1,200.00
|River Cross Cowboy Church
|–
|Roca Fuerte Iglesia Hispana de Newberry
|–
|Rosewood Baptist Church
|2,500.00
|Turning Point of Newberry, Inc.
|1,100.00
|Union Baptist Church
|1,550.44
|Holmes Baptist Association
|Bethany Baptist Church
|500.00
|Bethel Baptist Church
|17,685.04
|Bethlehem Baptist Church
|–
|Beulah Anna Baptist Church
|5,183.09
|Bridge Creek Baptist Church
|5,132.87
|Caryville Baptist Church
|–
|Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church
|1,144.00
|First Baptist Church of Bonifay
|55,898.46
|First Baptist Church of Esto
|–
|Grace Church
|1,040.00
|Grace Community Church
|–
|Gully Springs Baptist Church
|–
|Hickory Hill Baptist Church
|8,392.79
|Hurricane Creek Baptist Church
|–
|Leonia Baptist Church
|5,365.67
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|645.13
|New Hope Baptist Church
|–
|New Zion Baptist Church
|–
|Noma Baptist Church
|2,974.67
|Northside Baptist Church
|14,961.32
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
|696.74
|Ponce de Leon First Baptist Church
|300.00
|Sandy Creek Baptist Church
|3,933.00
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|4,416.36
|Union Hill Baptist Church
|3,595.61
|West Bonifay Baptist Church
|–
|West Pittman Baptist Church
|8,209.41
|Westville Baptist Church
|398.52
|White Water Baptist Church
|Jacksonville Baptist Association
|Abundant Life Global Church
|–
|Agape Baptist Church
|–
|Agape Church
|720.00
|Arlington Baptist Church
|28,325.06
|Atlantic Boulevard Baptist Church
|300.00
|Atlantic Highlands Inland Baptist Church
|165.00
|Beree Evangelical Church
|Betania Romanian Baptist Church
|–
|Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
|900.00
|Bhutanese-Nepali Community Church
|–
|Biltmore Baptist Church
|2,164.80
|Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Calvary Hill Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Casa de Oracion Luz del Mundo
|94.00
|Cedar Creek Baptist Church
|370.00
|Cedar Hills Baptist Church
|16,918.41
|Celebration Baptist Church
|–
|Chets Creek Church
|235,164.78
|Christ-Centered International Fellowship
|–
|Christian Fellowship Baptist Church
|–
|Church of God Revelation
|100.00
|Church of Missionary for Jesus
|–
|Church of Oakland
|–
|Coastal Baptist Church
|12,631.89
|Community Life Ministry
|70.00
|Copper Creek Missionary Baptist Church
|250.00
|Covenant Christian Church
|1,800.00
|Covered Ministries
|CrossView Church
|–
|Crosswater Community Church
|5,958.26
|Crown Point Baptist Church
|2,173.02
|Deermeadows Baptist Church
|84,156.00
|Deland Missionary Baptist Church
|480.00
|Dinsmore Baptist Church
|–
|Divine Restoration
|–
|East Eleventh Street Baptist Church
|810.73
|Edgewood Heights Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethlehem Westside
|50.00
|Elevation Church
|Englewood Baptist Church
|85.00
|Epoch Church
|–
|Ethiopian Evangelical Church
|–
|Faith Baptist Church of Mandarin
|6,400.00
|Faith Community Ministries at Forest Lake ISC
|Faith Family Fellowship
|–
|Faith Memorial Baptist Church
|–
|FIL-AM Christian Ministry
|1,200.00
|First Arabic Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church Jacksonville – Ortega Campus
|First Baptist Church Jacksonville – South Campus
|First Baptist Church of Atlantic Beach
|9,261.95
|First Baptist Church of Baldwin
|19,355.00
|First Baptist Church of Bryceville
|6,986.28
|First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach
|22,401.60
|First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, Inc
|174,684.91
|First Baptist Church of Orange Park
|239,802.91
|First Baptist Church of Ponte Vedra Beach
|1,200.00
|First Haitian-American Christian Church of Jacksonville, Inc.
|300.00
|First Korean Baptist Church
|760.00
|First Mizo Community Church
|720.00
|First Renaissance Baptist Church
|–
|First Timothy Baptist Church North
|–
|Forest Boulevard Baptist Church
|–
|Fort Caroline Baptist Church
|160,782.12
|Franklin Street Baptist Church
|8,142.34
|Freedom Bible Fellowship
|–
|Fresh Start Church
|152.10
|Fruit Cove Baptist Church
|489,296.00
|Genesis Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville
|1,272.00
|Gethsemane Baptist Church
|125.00
|Glen Baptist Church
|35,000.00
|Good News Baptist Church
|3,300.00
|Grace Church of Avondale
|–
|Grace International Christian Fellowship
|300.00
|Grace Life Church
|450.00
|Greater Macedonia of the Northside
|–
|Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Harmony Community Church
|520.75
|Hart Haven Baptist Church
|250.00
|Heckscher Drive Baptist Church
|1,490.90
|Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church
|833.55
|Hibernia Baptist Church
|246,788.00
|High Calling Worship Center
|–
|Highlands Baptist Church
|5,584.95
|Hillcrest Baptist Church
|12,000.00
|Hogan Baptist Church
|2,407.40
|Holiday Hill Baptist Church
|4,000.00
|Hopewell Baptist Church
|Hosanna Baptist Church
|Iglesia Bautista de Mandarin
|1,638.25
|Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Luz y Salvacion
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana De Mandarin, Inc.
|5,426.16
|Iglesia Bautista Mision Celestial
|Iglesia Bautista Neptune
|2,279.00
|Iglesia Bautista Terry Parker
|–
|Iglesia Cristiana de Jacksonville
|–
|Island View Baptist Church
|12,559.29
|Jacksonville Bible Church
|–
|Jacksonville City Church
|250.00
|Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church
|10,231.73
|Jesus Christ Community Baptist Church
|600.00
|Jones Road Baptist Church
|11,760.78
|Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church
|2,214.93
|Kings Road Baptist Church
|125.00
|Korean Central Baptist Church
|650.00
|Lake Shore Baptist Church
|17,731.65
|Light of the World Christian Church
|–
|Lighthouse Baptist Church Inc. of North Florida
|13,269.79
|Living Faith of Jacksonville
|50.00
|Love Gave Baptist Church
|Macclenny First Baptist Church
|59,217.25
|Mandarin Baptist Church
|53,263.00
|Melchizedeck Baptist Church
|MissionWay Community Church
|1,250.00
|Monument Point Fellowship
|4,800.00
|Mount Olive House of Prayer
|–
|Murray Hill Baptist Church
|125.00
|Neptune Baptist Church
|2,709.00
|New Berlin Road Baptist Church
|–
|New Faith Community Baptist Church
|New Hope Fellowship Cathedral Church, Inc.
|327.00
|New Life Baptist Church
|15,500.00
|New Life Church by Faith
|–
|New Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Normandy Park Baptist Church
|7,337.00
|North Jacksonville Baptist Church
|244,934.06
|North Main Street Baptist Church
|–
|North Pearl Street Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Northside Bible Baptist Church
|100.00
|Norwood Community Church
|1,100.00
|Oak Harbor Baptist Church
|2,146.78
|Oak Ridge Baptist Church
|–
|Ocean Park Baptist Church
|9,013.49
|Oceanway First Baptist Church
|17,203.00
|One Baptist Church
|1,765.00
|One Hundred Third Street Baptist Church
|–
|Open Arms Baptist Church
|Palm Valley Baptist Church
|12,065.03
|Park City Baptist Church
|1,513.52
|Park Lane Baptist Church
|–
|Parkwood Baptist Church
|13,797.04
|Philadelphia Baptist Church
|–
|Ponderosa Baptist Church
|–
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne
|3,989.77
|Primera Iglesia de Park City
|Primera Iglesia Hispana Bautista de Jacksonville
|2,252.00
|Promise Land Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Redemption Baptist Church
|–
|Redemption Jax Baptist Church, Inc.
|9,872.62
|Riverside Baptist Church
|–
|Riverstone Community Church
|500.00
|Rivertown Church
|–
|SaltRock
|–
|San Jose Baptist Church
|61,641.25
|San Pablo Family Church, SBC
|450.00
|Shiloh at Orange Park Baptist Church
|–
|Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church
|7,000.00
|Shindler Drive Baptist Church
|69,622.51
|Simply Church, Inc. dba Faithbridge Church
|2,916.67
|Sinai Church International
|–
|Solomon Baptist Church
|SON Baptist Church
|–
|Southside Baptist Church
|60,000.00
|Southside Karen Baptist Church
|4,800.00
|Springfield Baptist Church
|4,831.00
|Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
|St Augustine Road Baptist Church
|–
|St Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville
|St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church
|Temple of Light Christian Fellowship
|Tenth Street Baptist Church
|Terry Parker Baptist Church
|24,946.99
|The Church at Argyle
|5,000.00
|The Citadel Church
|The City Church
|–
|The District Church
|1,200.00
|The First Russian Ukranian Baptist Church of Jax
|4,930.00
|The Living Word of Christ Worship Center
|–
|The Point at St. Johns Park
|–
|The Upper Room
|318.00
|Turning Point Church
|–
|Union Progressive Bapitst Church
|–
|United African Baptist Church
|–
|United Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Unity Missionary Baptist Church
|700.00
|University Baptist Church
|–
|Venetia Terrace Baptist Church
|1,805.97
|Vision Baptist Church
|2,794.61
|WaterMark Church
|100.00
|Wesconnett Baptist Church
|–
|West Meadows Baptist Church
|100.00
|West Normandy Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|West Park Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|WestGate Church
|–
|Westside Baptist Church
|148,689.67
|Woodstock Baptist Church
|375.00
|Zion Korean Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|Zomi Christian Church
|365.00
|Lafayette Baptist Association
|Airline Baptist Church
|30,613.20
|Central Baptist Church
|–
|Cross City First Baptist Church
|20,012.04
|Faith Baptist Church
|1,311.19
|Fanning Springs Community Church
|5,558.13
|First Baptist Church of Horseshoe Beach
|3,685.74
|Grace Baptist Church
|888.00
|Hatch Bend Baptist Church
|12,738.85
|Jena First Baptist Church
|9,636.10
|Lebanon Baptist Church
|–
|Lydia Baptist Church
|1,452.95
|McCrabb Baptist Church
|–
|Midway Baptist Church
|22,896.67
|Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
|1,300.00
|Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church
|30,519.97
|Mt. Paran Baptist Church
|19,947.85
|New Hope Baptist Church
|400.00
|New Prospect Baptist Church
|–
|Old Town First Baptist Church
|5,701.15
|Redemption Church
|819.53
|Riverside Baptist Church
|1,215.40
|Rock Sink Baptist Church
|10,807.91
|Salt Creek Baptist Church
|–
|Scrub Creek Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|Suwannee Baptist Church
|17,160.43
|Suwannee River Baptist Church
|–
|Walker Creek Bethel Baptist Church
|Lake County Baptist Association
|Bay Street Baptist Church
|45,102.99
|Cassia Baptist Church
|Celebration Baptist Church
|30,987.00
|Central Baptist Church
|1,950.00
|Clermont First Baptist Church
|58,983.11
|Congregacion Bautista Bet-El, Inc.
|1,200.00
|Eagles’ Nest Baptist Church
|16,995.56
|Eglise Baptiste de Clermont
|481.00
|Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes
|Eglise Baptiste Siloe de Clermont
|248.00
|Embrace Church at Montverde
|15,701.75
|Emmanuel Baptist Church of Leesburg, Inc.
|18,000.00
|Ferndale Baptist Church
|8,320.73
|First Baptist Church of Altoona
|12,752.38
|First Baptist Church of Astor
|20,656.00
|First Baptist Church of Groveland
|10,325.57
|First Baptist Church of Leesburg
|76,300.00
|First Baptist Church of Minneola
|250.00
|First Baptist Church of Tangerine
|8,393.00
|First Baptist Church of Tavares
|8,800.00
|First Baptist Church of Umatilla
|99,794.62
|Grace Baptist Church
|–
|Grand Island Baptist Church
|40,391.46
|Groveland Baptist Church
|496.38
|Heritage Community Church
|–
|Howey Baptist Church
|–
|Iglesia Bautista La Gracia
|2,493.83
|Iglesia Bautista Lake Saunders
|5,100.00
|La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Mascotte
|2,200.00
|Lake Saunders Baptist Church
|1,781.31
|Liberty Baptist Church
|Life Community Church
|–
|LifePointe Church
|15,611.15
|Mount Dora First Baptist Church
|40,000.00
|Mt Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
|Paisley First Baptist Church
|–
|Pine Lakes First Baptist Church
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Clermont
|–
|Sandy Acres Baptist Church
|–
|Saving Faith Baptist Church
|–
|Seminole Springs Baptist Church
|5,002.14
|Sorrento First Baptist Church
|1,435.53
|The Church at South Lake
|3,600.00
|The Fellowship Church of Central Florida, Inc.
|–
|The Fellowship on 473
|The Grove Church
|Manatee Southern Baptist Association
|Bayshore Baptist Church
|13,430.26
|Bethany Baptist Church
|–
|Braden River Baptist Church
|–
|Cross Pointe East
|520.00
|CrossPointe Fellowship
|49,537.44
|Dry Prairie Baptist Church
|8,233.00
|Elwood Park Baptist Church
|19,386.07
|Emmanuel Baptist Church
|13,886.81
|First Baptist Church of Bradenton
|39,999.96
|First Baptist Church of Ellenton
|3,295.48
|First Baptist Church of Palmetto
|85,719.39
|First Baptist Church of Parrish
|3,999.96
|First Biblical Baptist Church
|–
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Bradenton
|–
|Gillette First Baptist Church
|3,742.00
|Heritage Baptist Church
|–
|Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton West
|–
|Ira Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton
|50.00
|King of Kings Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Manatee First Baptist Church
|–
|Mill Creek Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Myakka City Baptist Church
|–
|North River Church
|27,614.00
|Northwest Baptist Church
|13,368.96
|Oneco First Baptist Church
|250.00
|Palm View First Baptist Church
|23,992.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Ellenton
|2,853.60
|Providence Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Redemption Church Manatee
|6,190.00
|Samoset First Baptist Church
|11,000.00
|Southside Baptist Church
|400.00
|Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Myakka Inc
|50.00
|Terra Ceia First Baptist Church
|1,584.68
|West Bradenton Baptist Church
|55,000.00
|Woodland Community Church
|126,154.44
|Marion Baptist Association
|Agape Baptist Church
|600.00
|Anthony Baptist Church
|1,703.06
|Belleview First Baptist Church
|45,300.37
|Centro Cristiano Vida
|–
|Citra First Baptist Church
|–
|College Road Baptist Church
|74,200.00
|Community Harvest Baptist Church
|1,979.82
|Cross Pointe Ocala
|–
|Crossroads Community Church, SBC
|7,571.77
|Deliverance Fellowship Church
|Eglise Baptiste du Bon Berger
|Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie
|1,128.00
|Fairfield Baptist Church
|–
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|15,425.28
|First Baptist Church at the Villages
|99,999.96
|First Baptist Church of Dunnellon
|236,161.21
|First Baptist Church of Inglis
|4,400.00
|First Baptist Church of Lake Rousseau
|2,022.10
|First Baptist Church of Ocala
|158,899.11
|First Baptist Church of Rainbow Lakes Estates
|–
|First Baptist Church of Salt Springs
|1,300.00
|First Baptist Church of Sparr
|17,514.41
|First Baptist Church of Summerfield
|–
|First Baptist Church of Weirsdale
|–
|First Baptist Church of Williston
|26,359.35
|Fishermen Baptist Church of Ocala
|Flemington Baptist Church
|19,564.42
|Florida Highlands Baptist Church
|–
|Forest Baptist Church
|–
|Fort McCoy First Baptist Church
|11,962.00
|Friendship Baptist Church
|–
|Gracepointe Church
|Highlands Baptist Church
|1,793.82
|Hope Ministries Ocala
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Alfa y Omega Inc.
|Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa
|Iglesia Bautista Peniel
|–
|Iglesia Bautista West Ocala
|Iglesia Cristiana de Ocala
|–
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|70,520.30
|Kendrick Baptist Church
|1,346.89
|Lighthouse Baptist Church
|2,439.61
|Maranatha Baptist Church
|22,310.46
|McIntosh First Baptist Church
|–
|Mill Creek Baptist Church of Eureka
|7,032.17
|Morriston Baptist Church
|30,986.32
|Mosaic Community Church
|–
|Moss Bluff Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
|–
|New Life Family Church
|200.00
|New St. John Baptist Church
|Oak Griner Baptist Church
|27,611.00
|Oakcrest Baptist Church
|37,823.40
|Ocala Korean Baptist Church
|–
|Ocala Springs Baptist Church
|24,770.32
|Ocala Vision Korean American Baptist Church
|1,127.53
|Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church
|23,149.95
|Ocklawaha First Baptist Church
|–
|Olivet Baptist Church
|3,000.00
|Orange Lake Baptist Church
|–
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste d’Ocala
|–
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Marion County
|1,232.09
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Marion Oaks
|–
|Providence Baptist Church
|Ride for Jesus Cowboy Church
|200.00
|Romeo Baptist Church
|916.63
|Shores Baptist Worship Center
|–
|Sonshine Ministries, Inc.
|–
|South Ocala Baptist Church
|–
|Southeast Marion Baptist Church
|2,524.00
|StartingPoint Church
|–
|Sunset Harbor Baptist Church
|2,370.39
|The Church at the Springs
|–
|The Lighthouse at Orange Springs
|–
|The Vine Community Church
|–
|Trinity Baptist Church
|35,160.00
|Unity Baptist Church
|4,270.28
|Village of Faith Baptist Church
|61,510.93
|Wellspring Church of Ocala
|–
|Westpoint Baptist Church
|1,703.95
|Woodside Baptist Church
|3,615.66
|Wyomina Park Baptist Church
|–
|Miami Baptist Association
|Agape de la Nouvelle Jerusalem
|–
|Alabanza Evangelical Baptist Church Inc.
|–
|Alliance Chretienne en Jesus Christ
|–
|Betesda Baptist Church
|–
|Bethany Baptist Church of Carol City, Inc
|480.00
|Bethany Baptist Church of Miami
|900.00
|Bethel Christian Church of New Jerusalem
|Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
|2,000.00
|Bethel Haitian Baptist Mission
|125.00
|Bethesda Fellowship
|–
|Bible Baptist Church
|2,250.00
|Bibleyskaya Tserkov ‘Slovo Blagodaty’
|–
|Broadmoor Baptist Church
|700.00
|Calvary Fellowship
|–
|Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church
|3,000.00
|Candlestick Bible Church
|25.00
|Centro de Avivamiento Fundamento de Dios
|–
|Chinese Baptist Church
|4,200.00
|Chinese Christian Gospel Church in Miami
|–
|Christ Baptist Church
|Christ Centered Church of Miami
|200.00
|Christ Community Church
|–
|Christ Family Church
|6,000.00
|Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, Inc
|6,000.00
|Christ Journey Church
|2,500.00
|Christ Vivant Ministries
|Christian Community Life Center Baptist
|Church of Glory
|–
|CitiChurch
|–
|Community Bible Baptist Church
|5.00
|Comunidad Cristiana Agape
|–
|Comunidad Cristiana Nueva Generacion
|–
|Coral Gables Baptist Church
|2,779.10
|Coral Villa Baptist Church
|1,770.93
|Cornerstone Haitian Baptist Mission
|Cornerstone Miami
|–
|Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
|75.00
|Crossroads Baptist Church of Kendall
|–
|Cutler Ridge First Baptist Church
|28,779.00
|Decided Church
|–
|Divinity Baptist Church
|–
|East Hialeah Baptist Church
|1,500.00
|Ebenezer Baptist Church
|2,200.00
|Eben-Ezer Community Baptist Church
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Adonai
|4,000.00
|Eglise Baptiste de Beree
|100.00
|Eglise Baptiste de la Glorification
|–
|Eglise Baptiste de la Samarie
|Eglise Baptiste Du Tabernacle
|1,020.00
|Eglise Baptiste Gallilee
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Gethsemane
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Salem
|–
|Eglise Baptiste L’Arche De Noe
|Eglise Baptiste Riviere Du Jourdain
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Sanctifiee
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Sion Evangelical
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Un Seul Dieu
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Universelle de Jesus Christ
|100.00
|Eglise Evangel Baptiste de Bethlehem
|100.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethesda
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Galilee, Inc.
|300.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Paix
|–
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Philadelphie
|600.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Rocher D’Horeb
|400.00
|Eglise Evangelique Beree
|–
|Eglise Evangelique de Lumiere
|–
|Eglise Evangelique de Toute les Nations
|Eglise Evangelique des Pelerins
|150.00
|Eglise Evangelique Galilee
|–
|Eglise Evangelique Le Jourdain
|–
|Eglise Evangelique Ville de Refuge
|–
|Eglise les Benis de L’Eternel
|El Nuevo Comienzo Corp
|–
|Elevate Church
|5,500.20
|Elghanna Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Elim Baptist Church
|300.00
|Elim Bethel Evangelical Baptist Mission
|–
|El-Schaddai Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Emmaus Baptist Church
|800.00
|Estrella de David Mision Bautista
|100.00
|Evangelical Church of Reconciliation
|Evangelical Primitive Baptist Church
|Faith Community Baptist Church
|500.00
|Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church
|Families R Us Baptist Ministries
|–
|Fellowship Church Miami
|3,600.00
|First Baptist Church of Hialeah
|325.00
|First Baptist Church of Homestead
|55,766.02
|First Born Again Baptist of North Miami
|900.00
|First Guilgal Baptist Church
|First Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation, Inc.
|–
|Forward Fellowship
|100.00
|Fraternidad Cristiana
|–
|Fraternity Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Fulfilled Life Church
|5,975.00
|Full Deliverance Baptist Church
|–
|Full Harvest Christian Church
|Gateway Baptist Church
|7,448.95
|Gladeview Baptist Church
|1,600.00
|Glendale Baptist Church of Brownsville
|100.00
|Glendale Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Global Church
|600.00
|God of Deliverance Baptist Ministries, Inc
|420.00
|God’s Community Outreach Ministry Baptist Church
|250.00
|God’s Grace Church of Worship
|90.00
|God’s Kingdom Embassy
|–
|Good News Little River Baptist Church
|50.00
|Good Seed Christian Church
|–
|Grace Center
|–
|Grace Church
|5,819.00
|Grace Connection Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Grace Connection Church-Sunrise Campus
|Grace of God Baptist Church
|–
|Gracia Abundante
|465.35
|Greater Mercy Missionary Baptist Church
|2,630.41
|Greater Miami First Baptist Church
|–
|Greater Mt. Everett Missionary Baptist Church
|Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
|Haitian Baptist Church of South Florida
|–
|Haitian Baptist Church of the Living God
|–
|Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church of Homestead
|1,100.79
|Harvest Miami
|2,000.00
|His City on a Hill Ministries
|–
|Hosana Community Baptist Church
|–
|Hour of Resurrection Church
|Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana North West
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana South West
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Adonai
|1,296.00
|Iglesia Bautista Agape
|150.00
|Iglesia Bautista Aposento Alto
|960.00
|Iglesia Bautista Betania
|400.00
|Iglesia Bautista Betesda
|832.00
|Iglesia Bautista Bethel
|15,028.76
|Iglesia Bautista Buenas Nuevas
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Casa de Oracion
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Cristo es la Verdad
|Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Unica Esperanza
|100.00
|Iglesia Bautista De Allapattah
|Iglesia Bautista De Kendall
|1,000.00
|Iglesia Bautista Dios con Nosotros
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Doral
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer North Miami
|389.00
|Iglesia Bautista Efeso
|9,857.26
|Iglesia Bautista el Cuerpo de Cristo
|–
|Iglesia Bautista El Es Mi Paz
|–
|Iglesia Bautista en Cristo
|800.00
|Iglesia Bautista Entera Restauracion
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen
|4,400.00
|Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen Sur
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Dios
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Fundamento De Dios
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Getsemani
|6,000.00
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Westland
|1,300.00
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana Miami Beach
|2,000.00
|Iglesia Bautista Horeb
|500.00
|Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem
|1,500.00
|Iglesia Bautista Jerusalen Paz
|600.00
|Iglesia Bautista Juan 3:16
|–
|Iglesia Bautista La Grey de Dios
|–
|Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Leon De Juda
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Mahanaim
|864.00
|Iglesia Bautista Manantial de Vida
|2,500.00
|Iglesia Bautista McCall Mision
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Mi Ebenezer
|648.00
|Iglesia Bautista Mi Redentor
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Miami
|Iglesia Bautista Misionera
|330.00
|Iglesia Bautista Misionera Peniel
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Misionera Peniel Sur
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Misionera Shalom
|360.00
|Iglesia Bautista Nazareth
|1,100.00
|Iglesia Bautista Northside
|9,996.00
|Iglesia Bautista Nueva Esperanza De Kendall, Inc.
|5,096.86
|Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
|Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida Miami
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer De Miramar-West Pines
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer Sur
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Bendicion, Inc.
|929.00
|Iglesia Bautista Palabra De Dios
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Palabra de Vida
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Poder de Dios
|100.00
|Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Puerta Del Cielo
|3,879.81
|Iglesia Bautista Redención
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Renacer
|1,200.00
|Iglesia Bautista Rescate
|155.00
|Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion
|1,800.00
|Iglesia Bautista Rey de Paz
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Rhema
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Saron
|320.00
|Iglesia Bautista Sion, Inc.
|200.00
|Iglesia Bautista Soldado De Jesucristo
|250.00
|Iglesia Bautista Sweetwater
|550.00
|Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer Con Cristo
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Universidad de Fe
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Victoria En Jesus
|672.01
|Iglesia Bautista Vida en Cristo
|10,777.67
|Iglesia Bautista Vida Nueva, INC
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Vive Cristo
|–
|Iglesia Bautista West Hialeah
|–
|Iglesia Biblica Bautista de Miami
|–
|Iglesia Biblica Bereana
|–
|Iglesia Biblica Vida Real
|530.14
|Iglesia Comunidad Biblica Cristiana
|1,000.00
|Iglesia Cristiana de Miami
|3,992.63
|Iglesia Cristiana Dia De Adoracion
|150.00
|Iglesia Cristiana Oasis
|–
|Iglesia Evangelica Bautista Monte de Sion
|–
|Iglesia Evangelica los Pinos Nuevos
|–
|Iglesia Gracia Sobre Gracia-Grace Upon Grace Church
|1,500.00
|Iglesia Jesus Para Todos
|250.00
|Iglesia Misionera Bautista
|250.00
|Iglesia Oasis Church
|Iglesia Real
|7,015.17
|Iglesia Renovacion Cristiana
|474.15
|Iglesia Vertical Miami
|–
|Impact Ministries Worship Center
|Ives Dairy Road Baptist Church
|–
|Jesus Experience Ministries
|–
|Jesus the Christ Church
|–
|Jordan Chapel Church
|Judah Christian Center
|–
|Kendall Baptist Church
|–
|Kendall Brazilian Church
|1,200.00
|Kingdom Covenant Baptist Church
|2,955.00
|King’s Way Community Church
|625.00
|La Nueva Jerusalem Baptist Church
|50.00
|La Nueva Pasion de Cristo
|–
|La Premiere Eglise Baptiste de Homestead, Inc.
|–
|La Renaissance Ministere de Jesus Christ
|Legacy Church
|1,000.00
|L’Eglise Agape du Christianisme, Inc.
|–
|Levantate Pronto
|Life Church of South Florida, Inc
|1,200.00
|Lighthouse Church
|1,000.00
|Logos Baptist Church
|–
|Love Unlimited
|Maranatha Spanish Baptist Church
|100.00
|Miami Bible Fellowship
|–
|Miami Christians Fellowship Church
|–
|Miami Shores Baptist Church
|15,128.92
|Miami Springs Baptist Church
|100.00
|Ministerio Bautista Juan 3:16
|200.90
|Ministerio Internacional Una Voz En El Desierto
|–
|Ministerio Pastoral Tu Vara y Tu Cayado
|–
|Mision Bautista Rosa de Saron
|–
|Mision Cutler Bay Para Jesus
|453.51
|Mision Latina Miami
|–
|Mission Evangelique Baptiste la Resurrection
|–
|Mount Moriah Baptist Church
|Movement Christian Church
|3,184.35
|Mt. Hope Fellowship Baptist Church
|Mt. Zion Eglise Evangelique
|200.00
|Naranja Park Baptist Church
|–
|Naranja Park Christian Fellowship Church
|New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church
|20.00
|New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead
|2,312.20
|New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church
|2,896.00
|New Bethel Baptist Church
|–
|New Canaan Baptist Church
|New City Church
|1,500.00
|New Covenant Church of Christ
|–
|New Faith Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|New Hope Nueva Esperanza Ministries, Inc.
|45.00
|New Life Baptist Church
|1,620.00
|New Life Chapel
|–
|New Life Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|New Maranatha Evangelical Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|New Mercy Baptist Church
|New Testament Baptist Church
|2,500.00
|New Testament Baptist Church
|New Vision Emmanuel Baptist Church
|–
|New Way Fellowship
|–
|North Hialeah Baptist Church
|–
|North Miami Beach First Baptist Church
|3,000.00
|North Palm Baptist Church
|–
|Northwest Baptist Church, Inc.
|1,200.00
|Nouveau Testament Renaissance Baptist Church
|–
|Nouvelle Esperance Chretienne
|500.00
|Nuevo Amanecer/New Dawn Church
|–
|Nuevo Comienzo con el Señor Jesus
|–
|One Family
|One God in Three Person First Baptist Church
|950.00
|P3 Church
|–
|Palm Vista Community Church
|1,800.00
|Parkway Baptist Church
|400.00
|Pasos de Fe Inc
|Pines Baptist Church
|6,000.00
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste D’Apocalypse de Miami
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Horeb
|Primera Hispana Iglesia
|5,400.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de Coral Park
|33,606.56
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de Opa Locka
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista la Hermosa
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Shalom
|100.00
|Primitive Haitian Baptist
|–
|Principe De Paz Baptist Church
|500.00
|Providence Road Church
|24,776.44
|Redeeming Grace Church
|Redemption Church
|–
|Redemption Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Redemption Evangelical Church
|–
|Relevant Church of Miami
|–
|Renewed Bethel Baptist Church
|–
|Renewing Life Church
|20.00
|Restoration Church
|1,800.00
|Resurreccion Cutler Bay
|210.00
|Revealing the Truth Baptist Learning Center
|Revelational Truth Ministries
|Riverside Baptist Church of Miami-Dade County, Florida, Inc.
|27,787.42
|Salem Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Salem Missionary Baptist Church
|350.00
|Schekinah Baptist Church
|530.00
|Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation
|–
|Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation Deerfield Beach
|–
|Shema Israel Miami
|–
|Sierra Norwood Calvary Baptist Church
|10,842.00
|Solid Rock Ministries International
|Source of Grace Church
|South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist Emmanuel Church
|–
|Southwest Community Church
|–
|St Andrew Missionary Baptist Church
|400.00
|St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
|150.00
|Stanton Memorial Baptist Church
|20,793.44
|Storehouse Institutional Baptist Church
|–
|Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Miami
|250.00
|Tabernacle of Fresh Manna Baptist Church
|Tabernacle of Salvation
|–
|Tamiami Baptist Church
|2,200.00
|Temple Morija Haitian Mission
|550.00
|The Brook
|300.00
|The Church at the Cross
|The City Church
|–
|The Filipino American Ministries
|9,598.70
|The Gospel Way Baptist Church
|The Living Word Baptist Church
|The M3 Church
|–
|The Pulse of Miami Church
|400.00
|The Real Life Church SFL
|660.00
|The Rock Fellowship Church
|3,300.00
|The Summit Church of Homestead
|1,400.00
|The Victory Church
|–
|The Well Ministries of Hope, Inc.
|The Word Fellowship Baptist Church
|–
|Trinity Baptist Church
|600.00
|Trinity Baptist Church & Blanc Ministries
|Trinity Evangelical Baptist
|–
|True Love Praise and Worship Church
|125.00
|True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
|524.00
|Truly Bless Baptist Church
|–
|Turning Point Baptist Church
|4,200.00
|Turning Point Little Havana
|–
|Unify Christians
|–
|United Family Baptist Church
|–
|Unity Baptist Church
|Victory Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Village Church
|Vino Nuevo
|–
|Walking in Christ Missionary Baptist Church
|1,034.78
|Wayside Baptist Church
|76,281.21
|Wayside en Espanol
|8,796.04
|West Flagler Park Baptist Church
|–
|Westview Baptist Church
|–
|Word Faith Center
|Word of Truth
|–
|Worship Center Anice Ministries
|–
|Yovel Messianic Church
|–
|Middle Florida Baptist Association
|Bethel Creek Baptist Church
|–
|Beulah Baptist Church
|–
|Brewer Lake Baptist Church
|20,004.00
|Central Baptist Church
|8,204.33
|Cherry Lake First Baptist Church
|5,200.00
|Concord Baptist Church
|9,649.32
|Elizabeth Baptist Church
|65,378.77
|Faith Baptist Church
|4,828.04
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|13,022.61
|First Baptist Church of Madison Inc.
|39,621.68
|First Baptist Church of Pinetta
|10,122.37
|Greenville Baptist Church
|5,712.91
|Harmony Baptist Church
|1,798.52
|Hopewell Baptist Church
|7,244.00
|Iglesia Hispana de Mayo
|–
|Journey Church of Mayo
|4,494.87
|Lamont Baptist Church
|–
|Lee First Baptist Church
|24,991.48
|Macedonia Baptist Church
|482.50
|Mayo Baptist Church
|28,130.72
|Midway Baptist Church
|4,800.00
|Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|3,560.55
|New Home Baptist Church
|16,142.50
|New Macedonia Baptist Church of Greenville, Inc.
|3,025.00
|Olive Baptist Church
|5,628.35
|Pine Grove Baptist Church of Madison County, Inc.
|3,392.16
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|4,232.18
|Riverside Baptist Church
|4,479.43
|Sirmans Baptist Church
|–
|St. Johns Baptist Church
|7,027.14
|Unity Church
|–
|Nature Coast Baptist Association
|Agape Life Baptist Church
|2,596.21
|Antioch Fellowship Baptist Church
|7,881.86
|Brooksville New Hope Baptist Church, Inc.
|2,267.57
|Chassahowitzka First Baptist Church
|2,518.96
|Christ Community Church of Citrus
|11,949.23
|Cornerstone Baptist Church
|75,851.91
|Crossroads Connection Church
|957.76
|Crystal River First Baptist Church
|105,646.44
|Eden Baptist Church
|18,004.31
|First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills
|4,167.46
|First Baptist Church of Brooksville
|36,063.64
|First Baptist Church of Floral City
|9,004.00
|First Baptist Church of Homosassa, Inc.
|4,800.00
|First Baptist Church of Inverness
|57,423.54
|First Baptist Church of Lecanto
|2,262.16
|First Baptist Church of Spring Hill
|1,000.00
|Garden Grove Baptist Church
|2,400.00
|Gulf to Lake Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Hebron Baptist Church
|Hernando Beach First Baptist Church
|1,852.07
|Hernando First Baptist Church
|4,142.91
|Highlands Baptist Church Inc.
|1,865.86
|Hillside Community Baptist Church
|9,419.33
|Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida de Citrus County, Inc.
|–
|Indian Hill Baptist Church
|1,875.00
|Istachatta Baptist Church
|1,773.56
|Masaryktown First Baptist Church
|1,800.00
|Mision Hispana Bautista Northcliffe
|6,272.62
|New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
|11,128.00
|New Life Church
|1,750.00
|North Oak Baptist Church
|12,103.42
|Northcliffe Baptist Church
|24,294.23
|Ozello Island Church
|2,511.90
|Pristine Spring Hill Baptist Church
|15.00
|Red Level Baptist Church
|3,775.22
|River Gardens Baptist Church
|–
|Rutland First Baptist Church
|1,583.96
|Shepherd’s Way Baptist Church
|210.00
|Stagecoach Junction Fellowship
|3,310.32
|Suncoast Baptist Church
|1,573.00
|Union Missionary Baptist Church
|1,191.00
|Victory Baptist
|–
|Weeki Wachee Acres First Baptist Church
|2,080.00
|New River Baptist Association
|Air Park Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|Bayless Highway Baptist Church
|5,620.00
|Bethel Baptist Church
|2,296.00
|Cornerstone Baptist Church
|5,911.32
|CrossPoint Church of Melrose Inc
|2,400.00
|Dedan Baptist Church
|Evergreen Baptist Church
|8,814.32
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|3,000.00
|First Baptist Church of Brooker, Inc.
|7,930.37
|First Baptist Church Of Keystone Heights
|36,823.08
|First Baptist Church of Raiford
|7,656.46
|First Baptist Church of Starke
|7,833.30
|Gadara Baptist Church
|7,884.72
|Grace Baptist Church
|250.00
|Heilbronn Baptist Church
|600.00
|Hope Baptist Church
|–
|Kingsley Lake Baptist Church
|34,008.70
|LaCrosse Baptist Church
|1,247.99
|Lake Hill Baptist Church
|250.00
|Madison Street Baptist Church
|15,000.00
|Morgan Road Baptist Church
|1,423.00
|New Grace Baptist Church
|399.96
|New River Baptist Church
|746.00
|Northside Baptist Church
|2,810.60
|Trinity Baptist Church
|125,873.00
|Victory Baptist Church
|244.73
|North Central Florida Baptist Association
|Alachua First Baptist Church
|49,347.46
|Aletheia Gainesville
|504.00
|CenterPoint Christian Fellowship, SBC
|3,000.00
|Country Crossroads Baptist Church
|900.00
|Eden Baptist Church
|3,029.32
|Eliam Baptist Church
|8,457.50
|Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
|135.00
|Fellowship Church of High Springs, Inc
|600.00
|Filipino Christian Fellowship
|–
|First Baptist Church of Gainesville
|2,107.10
|First Baptist Church of Hawthorne
|6,075.60
|First Baptist Church of High Springs
|66,490.63
|First Baptist Church of Lake Butler
|40,744.00
|First Baptist Church of Micanopy
|2,755.80
|First Baptist Church of Waldo
|5,375.00
|Forest Grove Baptist Church
|15,291.58
|Gainesville Gospel Chinese Church
|Grace Baptist Church
|8,337.54
|Greater Faith Baptist Fellowship, Inc.
|100.00
|Hague Baptist Church
|204.51
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Archer Road
|96.50
|Iglesia Cristiana Misionera Bautista
|3,548.04
|Iglesia Evangelica Bautista
|–
|Iglesia Hispana
|–
|Iglesia Hispana Alachua
|–
|Island Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Korean Baptist Church
|–
|Living Covenant Church
|6,000.00
|Morningstar Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
|107.00
|New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|North Central Baptist Church
|70,705.49
|North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|5,512.54
|Northwest Baptist Church
|22,382.60
|Oak Park Baptist Church
|6,634.74
|Ochwilla Baptist Church
|1,969.47
|Orange Heights Baptist Church
|–
|Parkview Baptist Church
|3,438.00
|Pine Grove Baptist Church
|100.00
|Pleasanthill Baptist Church
|1,100.00
|Ridgeview Baptist Church
|1,080.44
|River Cross Church
|2,100.00
|Salt Church of Gainesville
|1,687.39
|Sardis Baptist Church
|–
|Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
|600.00
|St John Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|The First Church of Gainesville
|600.00
|The Summit Church
|7,059.40
|Thrive Life Church
|–
|Walk By Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.
|550.00
|Westside Baptist Church
|301,814.28
|Westside-Southwest Campus
|–
|Wings of Eagles Worship Center
|North Florida Baptist Network
|Athens Baptist Church
|7,606.09
|Bethlehem Baptist Church
|4,290.81
|Calvary Baptist Church
|10,864.90
|Celebration Community Church
|1,961.96
|Church on The Way
|1,200.00
|Columbia Baptist Church
|3,442.80
|Countryside Baptist Church of Lake City
|600.00
|Eastside Baptist Church, Inc
|–
|Elim Baptist Church
|8,012.93
|Evergreen Baptist Church
|–
|Fellowship Baptist Church of Suwannee
|250.00
|First Baptist Church of Lake City
|2,000.00
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Lake City
|–
|Fort White Baptist Church
|250.00
|Gateway Baptist Church
|1,570.00
|Hopeful Baptist Church
|42,689.19
|Hopeful Baptist Church West
|Hopeful Baptist East Campus
|Huntsville Baptist Church
|375.00
|Lake City First Korean Baptist Church
|1,761.64
|Lulu Baptist Church
|2,237.21
|Mision Bautista Roca Fuerte
|43.04
|Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
|600.00
|New Oak Grove Baptist Church
|14,157.95
|Northside Baptist Church
|3,767.00
|Oak Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Old Providence Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Parkview Baptist Church
|143,400.98
|Philippi Baptist Church
|600.00
|Pine Grove Baptist Church
|8,828.26
|Providence Village Baptist Church
|8,333.30
|Santa Fe Baptist Church
|2,117.26
|Shiloh Baptist Church
|629.00
|Southridge Community Church
|–
|Southside Baptist Church
|5,000.10
|The Cross Church
|5,753.35
|The Journey of La Esperanza
|–
|The Orchard Community Church
|11,246.00
|The Vineyard of Lake City
|7,581.43
|White Springs First Baptist Church
|7,727.60
|Northeast Florida Baptist Association
|Abundant Harvest Baptist Church
|529.44
|Amelia Baptist Church
|70,648.93
|Blackrock Baptist Church
|19,849.12
|Brandy Branch Baptist Church
|15,505.17
|Cedar Bay Baptist Church
|4,042.37
|Dunns Creek Baptist Church
|28,600.56
|Duval Station Baptist Church
|5,041.83
|Eastport Baptist Church
|–
|Ephesus Baptist Church
|1,821.00
|Fernandina Beach First Baptist Church
|254,648.61
|First Baptist Church Callahan
|41,000.00
|First Baptist Church of Boulougne
|13,253.64
|First Baptist Church of Gray Gables
|12,000.00
|First Baptist Church of Hilliard, Inc
|2,750.00
|Five Points Baptist Church
|11,475.92
|Gardenview Baptist Church
|20,947.85
|Great Harvest Missionary B. C., Inc.
|1,487.00
|Grover Road Baptist Church
|412.78
|Harper Chapel Baptist Church
|–
|Hedges Baptist Church
|Hollyford Baptist Church
|2,651.50
|Iglesia La Tierra Prometida
|–
|Legacy Baptist Church
|5,848.22
|Live Oak Baptist Church
|21,600.00
|Mercy Hill Church
|69,999.96
|North 14th Street Baptist Church
|75.00
|North Hilliard Baptist Church
|–
|Oasis Church North Florida
|–
|Pecan Park Baptist Church
|1,899.00
|Providence at West Jacksonville
|275.00
|River Road Baptist Church
|14,040.00
|Set Free By The Sea
|17,067.20
|Springhill Baptist Church
|50,844.00
|Thomas Creek Baptist Church
|–
|Three Rivers Church
|–
|Unity Baptist Church
|2,269.50
|Yulee Baptist Church
|16,524.26
|Northwest Coast Baptist Association
|Bayou George First Baptist Church
|15,052.25
|Beach Baptist Chapel
|5,761.00
|Brannonville Baptist Church
|775.00
|Callaway First Baptist Church
|16,081.31
|Cedar Grove Baptist Church
|4,545.85
|City Church at Northside
|2,100.00
|Cornerstone Baptist Church
|21,807.25
|Cove Baptist Church
|–
|Dalkeith Baptist Church
|440.00
|Deerpoint Lake First Baptist Church
|2,684.93
|East Bay Baptist Church
|500.00
|Eastpoint First Baptist Church
|5,856.05
|Emerald Coast Fellowship
|6,000.00
|Family of God Baptist Church East Campus
|26,072.50
|Fellowship Baptist Church of Apalachicola
|6,020.86
|First Baptist Church of Apalachicola
|9,845.75
|First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven
|37,252.89
|First Baptist Church of Southport
|100.00
|First Baptist Church of Sunnyside
|817.24
|Fountain First Baptist Church
|–
|Gulf Beach Baptist Church
|1,650.00
|Highland View Baptist Church
|6,496.59
|Hiland Park Baptist Church
|93,000.00
|Holy Hill Baptist Church
|5,132.00
|Howard Carlisle Baptist Church
|24,829.09
|Howard Creek Baptist Church
|408.11
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|22,955.16
|Kingswood Baptist Church
|–
|Lifeblood Baptist Church
|–
|Long Avenue Baptist Church
|24,000.00
|Mexico Beach First Baptist Church
|–
|New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
|50.00
|Oak Grove Baptist Church
|20.00
|Panama City First Baptist Church
|465.00
|Port St. Joe First Baptist Church
|69,107.82
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de Panama City
|–
|Sand Hills Baptist Church
|12,794.47
|Springfield Baptist Church
|7,685.56
|St. Andrew Baptist Church
|174,355.32
|Temple Baptist Church
|14,497.71
|The New Midway Baptist Church
|5,275.00
|West Bay Baptist Church
|2,048.84
|Wewahitchka First Baptist Church
|13,504.24
|Wewahitchka Westside Baptist Church, Inc.
|5,412.45
|White City First Baptist Church
|5,071.28
|Woodstock Church
|Okaloosa Baptist Association
|Antioch Baptist Church
|–
|Beaver Creek Baptist Church
|965.65
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2,964.66
|Central Baptist Church of Crestview
|200.00
|Connect Church
|Cross Creek Country Fellowship
|350.00
|Dorcas Baptist Church
|4,588.30
|Ebenezer Baptist Church
|11,227.42
|Emmanuel Baptist Church
|63,156.83
|First Baptist Church of Baker
|600.00
|First Baptist Church of Crestview, Inc.
|103,818.42
|First Baptist Church of Holt
|5,737.13
|First Baptist Church of Milligan
|2,063.37
|Garden City First Baptist Church
|1,121.77
|Global Mission Baptist Church
|700.00
|Good Hope Baptist Church
|3,535.36
|Laurel Hill First Baptist Church
|11,377.23
|Live Oak Baptist Church
|10,272.46
|Magnolia Baptist Church
|507.78
|Mosaic Church
|11,025.00
|Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
|27,048.17
|Pyron Chapel Baptist Church
|3,007.60
|Red Oak Baptist Church
|3,176.05
|Shockley Springs Baptist Church
|–
|South Ebenezer Baptist Church
|1,918.67
|The Shepherd’s Church
|3,139.32
|Valley Road Baptist Church
|–
|Woodlawn Baptist Church
|96,773.04
|Yellow River Baptist Church
|–
|Orange Blossom Baptist Association
|Athens Baptist Church
|3,848.23
|Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church
|13,022.76
|Charlie Creek Faith Baptist Church
|–
|Church of Christ Baptist
|–
|Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church
|4,869.80
|Faith Baptist Church
|–
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|2,022.67
|First Baptist Church of Avon Park
|58,812.81
|First Baptist Church of Bowling Green
|56,587.49
|First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
|–
|First Baptist Church of Lorida
|7,672.88
|First Baptist Church of Sebring
|115,062.76
|First Baptist Church of Venus
|641.00
|First Baptist Church Zolfo Springs Spanish Mission
|–
|First Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Florida Avenue Baptist Church
|16,732.47
|Fort Green Baptist Church
|16,993.18
|Gardner Baptist Church Inc
|1,000.00
|HIS Church
|–
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|1,399.53
|Lake Bonnett ISC
|Lake Buffum Baptist Church
|–
|Lake Dale Baptist Church
|7,911.00
|Lake Glenada
|Lake Placid First Baptist Church
|3,900.00
|Leisure Lakes Baptist Church
|–
|Limestone Baptist Church
|2,268.00
|Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
|5,565.30
|New Birth Baptist Church
|–
|New Hope Baptist Church
|20,450.00
|New Life Baptist Church
|1,894.91
|New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Limestone
|New Zion Baptist Church
|2,181.41
|Northside Baptist Church
|4,200.00
|Oak Grove Baptist Church
|41,119.98
|Oak Park Baptist Church of Fort Meade
|1,299.58
|Ona Baptist Church
|Pioneer Park
|Placid Lakes First Baptist Church
|6,014.37
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana
|75.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Fe, Inc.
|100.00
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Refuge Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Southside Baptist Church
|7,195.24
|Sparta Road Baptist Church
|1,948.06
|Sunridge Baptist Church
|6,628.87
|Union Baptist Church
|2,394.57
|Wauchula First Baptist Church
|111,166.11
|Whispering Pines Baptist Church
|16,273.33
|Zolfo Springs First Baptist Church
|4,164.00
|Palm Beach Baptist Network
|Abundant Grace
|–
|Acreage Baptist Church
|–
|Adonai Missionary Baptist Church
|Agape Univision Baptist Church
|–
|Assemblee Chretienne de Salem
|–
|Baptist Freres Unis
|–
|Barwick Road Baptist Church
|–
|Belvedere Baptist Church
|27,729.25
|Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
|3,050.00
|Bethel Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Bible Tabernacle Covenant Baptist Church
|Boca Glades Baptist Church
|61,868.24
|Boca Glades Brazilian Fellowship
|–
|Calvary Church
|9,075.00
|Calvary Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Canal Point Baptist Church
|250.00
|Casa de Dios
|Casa De Vida
|6,881.71
|Centro Familiar Cristiano de Lake Worth
|–
|Christ Community Chapel
|Christ Evangelical Baptist Church
|–
|Christian Union Baptist Church, Inc.
|Christ’s Light Source Church
|637.48
|City View Church, Inc.
|300.00
|Common Ground
|1,200.00
|Communaute Evangelique Baptiste de la Grace
|1,400.00
|Community Christian Family Fellowship
|–
|Connect Church
|–
|Cornerstone Fellowship
|–
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|1,558.25
|Deeper Life Fellowship Church
|–
|Delray Beach First Baptist Church
|4,200.00
|Donald Ross Rd Baptist Church Worship Center
|Eben-ezer Baptist Church
|–
|Ebenezer Baptist Church, Inc.
|750.00
|Eben-Ezer Baptist Mission of Haverhill
|–
|Eben-Ezer Baptiste
|Egl Evangelique Bapt Par La Foi de Riviera Beach
|300.00
|Eglise Baptiste de Bethanie
|–
|Eglise Baptiste de la Communaute Lumiere
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Sel & Lumiere
|20.00
|Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire, Mission of Grace Fellowship
|600.00
|Eglise Baptiste Salem
|–
|Eglise Baptiste Schekina
|1,200.00
|Eglise Baptiste Sur le Rocher
|–
|Eglise De La Grande Commission
|550.00
|Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Haitienne des Pelerins Unis
|Eglise Evangelique de Jean 3:16
|500.00
|Eglise Evangelique de la Saintete
|–
|Eglise Evangelique du Salut
|Eglise Evangelique Shecania
|–
|Emmanuel Baptist of West Palm Beach
|Emmanuel Evangelical Baptist Church
|250.00
|Emmanuel Haitian Baptist of West Palm Beach
|150.00
|Evangelical Baptist Church of Calvary
|Evangelical Union of Fisherman
|–
|Family Church Gardens
|–
|Family Church Sherbrooke
|–
|Family Church West
|106,090.84
|Filipino American Mission Church
|–
|First African Haitian Baptist Church Palm Beach Gardens
|–
|First Baptist Church Foundation of the Apostles
|100.00
|First Baptist Church of Boca Raton
|182.42
|First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach
|14,538.42
|First Baptist Church of Greenacres
|6,602.29
|First Baptist Church of Hypoluxo
|4,406.42
|First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach
|First Baptist Church of Tequesta, Inc.
|6,000.00
|First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach, Florida
|212,181.68
|First Korean Baptist Church
|First Romanian Baptist Church West Palm Beach
|Florida Gardens Baptist Church
|37,433.00
|Gateway Community Church
|1,100.00
|Gathering of the Believers
|–
|Glory Baptist Mission
|–
|Good Samaritan Baptist Church
|Good Samaritan Baptist Fellowship Church
|Gospel of Light Baptist Church
|–
|Grace Fellowship
|–
|Grace Fellowship en Espanol
|–
|Grace Temple Haitian Baptist Church Inc
|Haitian EbenEzer Baptist Church
|–
|Haitian Primitive Baptist Church International
|Haverhill Baptist Church
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Casa De Bendicion
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Casa Del Alfarero de West Palm Beach
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Grace
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Grace Fellowship Campo Sur
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Jesucristo
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana, Boca Glades
|155.78
|Iglesia Bautista Lumbrera
|2,596.00
|Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Amor
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Pueblo de Dios
|692.96
|Iglesia Bautista Renacer de West Palm Beach, Inc.
|5,590.01
|Iglesia Casa Del Monte
|–
|Iglesia Familiar Green Acres
|Iglesia Hispana Biblica Bautista
|–
|Iglesias Familiar Downtown
|–
|Instrumento De Tu Gloria
|International Church of Palm Beach County
|International Eben-Ezer Baptist
|2,990.00
|Jehovah Chamma Baptist Church
|50.00
|Jehovah Nissi Baptist Church Inc.
|–
|Jehovah Shalom Baptist Church
|–
|Lake Park First Baptist Church
|24,575.54
|Lakeview Baptist Church
|13,766.67
|Lantana First Baptist Church
|9,251.83
|L’Eglise Baptiste Bethleem
|500.00
|Life Community Church of Palm Beach
|250.00
|Life Point
|Lighthouse Baptist Church
|14,455.07
|Maranatha Baptist Mission
|–
|Maranatha Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church
|285.00
|Mision Resurreccion de Belle Glade
|–
|New Beginnings Community Church of Boynton Beach
|3,079.75
|Palm Beach Gardens First Baptist Church
|500.00
|Palm Beach Korean Baptist Mission
|Palm Springs Baptist Church
|–
|Palms West Community Baptist Church
|–
|Peniel Haitian Baptist Church of Lake Worth
|2,750.00
|Penuel Evangelical Baptist
|3,000.00
|Philadelphia Baptist Church
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de Boca Raton
|1,956.14
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana
|5,672.27
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of West Palm Beach
|5,954.00
|Promised Life Chapel
|Renewal Church
|3,300.00
|Renovation Church
|–
|Riviera Beach First Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Segunda Iglesia Bautista Maranatha
|–
|Shammah Baptist Worship Center
|1,180.00
|Siloe Baptist Church of West Palm Beach Inc.
|–
|Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
|3,500.00
|Smyrne Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|South Florida Thai Christian Church
|800.00
|The Journey Church
|500.00
|True Believers Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|United Haitian Baptist Church
|4,960.00
|Victory City of Power Church
|Vietnamese Community Church
|Wellington First Baptist Church
|18,804.51
|West Jupiter Campground-ISC
|Westside Baptist Church
|4,785.00
|Word of Life Center
|250.00
|Yeshua Baptist Church
|Pasco Baptist Association
Agape Baptist Church
|–
|Aripeka Baptist Church
|–
|Beacon Baptist Church
|5,090.04
|Clay Sink Baptist Church
|–
|Cornerstone Community Church of Pasco
|13,246.97
|Disciple’s Cornerstone Baptist Church
|–
|Elfers First Baptist Church
|31,498.17
|Emmanuel Baptist Church
|110.00
|Faith Community Church
|3,368.15
|Faith Fellowship in Jesus Christ
|–
|Family of God
|–
|Family of God Baptist Church – Zephyrhills
|5,292.92
|First Baptist Church of Dade City
|89,459.58
|First Baptist Church Of Hudson
|4,500.00
|First Community Church of Dade City
|–
|Fort Dade Baptist Church
|–
|Grace Baptist Church of North Tampa Bay
|–
|Hicks Road Baptist Church
|7,229.65
|Iglesia Biblica de Dade City
|524.05
|Lacoochee First Baptist Church
|5,745.00
|Lakeview Baptist Church
|–
|Lakeview Fellowship
|–
|Lighthouse Baptist Church of Holiday
|1,070.97
|Living Hope Church
|850.00
|New Hope Baptist Church
|8,363.83
|New Life Ministries Church
|550.00
|Pasadena Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Providence Fellowship
|Redemption Baptist Church
|–
|Ridge Manor First Baptist Church
|775.02
|Riverside Baptist Church
|5,487.96
|San Antonio Community Church
|7,290.00
|The Crossroads Church of the SBC
|3,182.36
|Willow Bend Community Church
|5,625.00
|Zephyrhills First Baptist Church
|9,600.00
|Peace River Baptist Association
|Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship
|116.17
|Bread of Life Haitian Bible Fellowship
|–
|Brownville Baptist Church
|1,850.62
|Calvary Baptist Church
|8,241.92
|Charlotte Harbor First Baptist Church
|4,462.68
|Community Christian Fellowship
|325.11
|Eastside Baptist Church
|4,510.41
|Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Mission
|850.00
|El Jobean First Baptist Church
|250.00
|Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
|Fellowship North Port
|–
|First Baptist Church of Arcadia
|45,350.84
|First Baptist Church of Boca Grande
|1,500.00
|First Baptist Church of Nocatee
|8,367.89
|First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte
|127,286.83
|First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda
|9,735.66
|Fort Ogden First Baptist Church
|2,350.00
|House of Mercy Church
|–
|Liberty Community Church
|5,092.00
|Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church
|9,532.94
|Murdock Baptist Church
|83,265.73
|New Day Baptist Church
|–
|North Hillsborough Baptist Church
|–
|Oak Hill Baptist Church
|3,370.09
|Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Relevance Community
|600.00
|Sandy Baptist Church
|–
|Trinity Baptist Church
|2,402.00
|Watersedge Community Church Corp
|50.00
|Word of Grace Baptist Church
|780.00
|Pensacola Bay Baptist Association
|Beach Haven Baptist Church
|8,046.00
|Bellview Baptist Church
|14,234.65
|Beulah Baptist Church
|900.00
|Blue Angel Baptist Church
|–
|Calvary Baptist Church
|9,033.34
|Cantonment First Baptist Church
|982.03
|Century First Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Christ Community Baptist Church
|3,137.86
|Church at Pensacola
|230.45
|Dogwood Park Baptist Church
|994.46
|East Brent Baptist Church
|40,542.90
|Emerald Coast Community Church
|–
|Emmaus Baptist Church
|420.00
|Enon Baptist Church
|600.00
|Ensley First Baptist Church
|1,500.00
|Farm Hill Baptist Church
|2,942.28
|FBC of Gulf Breeze, Story Point
|13,334.00
|Fellowship Christian Ministries
|–
|Ferry Pass Baptist Church
|2,475.00
|First Baptist Church of Bratt, Inc.
|17,816.57
|First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill
|2,583.84
|First Korean-American Baptist Church
|450.00
|Gonzalez Baptist Church
|19,627.43
|Good Works Baptist Church
|–
|Greater Little Rock Baptist
|–
|Heights Baptist Church
|19,397.62
|Heritage Baptist Church
|36,263.50
|Highland Baptist Church
|64,071.35
|Hillcrest Baptist Church
|395,865.53
|Hillcrest Spanish Hill Campus
|Iglesia Luz Para Las Naciones
|–
|Klondike Baptist Church
|–
|Lakeview Baptist Church
|840.00
|Laurel View Baptist Church
|–
|Metropolitan Baptist Church
|Mobile Highway Baptist Church
|250.00
|Myrtle Grove Baptist Church
|34,903.12
|Myrtle Grove Hispanic Baptist Church
|–
|New Beginnings Baptist Church of Pensacola, Inc.
|20,019.06
|Oak Grove Baptist Church
|5,333.32
|Olive Baptist Church
|912,000.00
|Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus
|Park Place Baptist Church
|–
|Pensacola First Baptist Church
|5,575.00
|Perdido Bay Baptist Church
|8,447.22
|Pine Barren Baptist Church
|9,300.96
|Pine Forest Baptist Church
|841.10
|Pine Summit Baptist Church
|4,469.01
|Plainview Baptist Church
|25,098.93
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|7,734.69
|Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
|–
|Point Baptist Church
|27,041.63
|Poplar Dell Baptist Church
|8,665.85
|Providence Baptist Church
|3,145.39
|Ray’s Chapel
|22,052.00
|The Villas Fellowship
|Walnut Hill Baptist Church
|3,000.00
|West Pensacola Baptist Church
|11,918.64
|Windy Hill Baptist Church
|6,688.92
|ZOMI American Community Church
|250.00
|Ridge Baptist Association
|Antioch Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Inc.
|150.00
|Baraca Il Haitian Baptist Mission
|–
|Beraca First Haitian Baptist Mission
|250.00
|Beraca III Haitian Mission
|–
|Berea Baptist Church
|6,627.80
|Bethel Baptist Church
|–
|Calvary Baptist Church
|93,563.07
|Central Avenue Baptist Church
|1,300.00
|Community Baptist Church
|–
|Connect Community Church
|8,526.35
|Dixie Highway Baptist Church
|866.60
|Eastside Baptist Church
|–
|Elim Baptist Mission Church
|–
|Emmanuel Baptist Fellowship
|1,650.00
|Family Life Fellowship
|621.00
|First Baptist Church of Alturas
|1,193.33
|First Baptist Church of Auburndale
|628.98
|First Baptist Church of Davenport
|2,750.00
|First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake
|7,657.17
|First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred
|32,183.09
|First Baptist Church of Waverly
|1,900.00
|First Baptist Church Winter Haven
|47,713.21
|Four Corners Baptist Church
|–
|Frostproof First Baptist Church
|27,279.12
|Golfview Baptist Church
|600.00
|Grace Baptist Church
|–
|Hammondell Mobile Home Park
|Heartland Community Church
|10,400.00
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana Dios Te Ama
|1,059.00
|Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer Inc
|Indian Lakes Estates First Baptist Church
|600.00
|Inman Park Baptist Church
|1,800.00
|Inwood First Haitian Baptist
|–
|La Casa Del Sol Baptist Mission
|Lake Pierce Baptist Church
|900.00
|Lake Region Baptist Church, Inc
|4,192.48
|Lake Wales First Baptist Church
|89,078.07
|Lakeshipp Baptist Church
|19,538.11
|Lena Vista Baptist Church
|13,052.98
|Loughman First Baptist Church
|–
|Lucerne Park First Baptist Church
|1,384.00
|Mission Baptist Church of Lake Wales
|15.00
|Mont Des Oliviers
|250.00
|NorthRidge Ministries
|61,019.53
|Oasis Church
|Parkland Baptist Church
|36,777.00
|Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church
|400.00
|RidgePoint Church
|–
|Shady Hammock Baptist Church
|11,697.15
|Shamrock First Baptist Church
|6,627.58
|Southside Baptist Church
|3,936.00
|SURV Church
|1,271.07
|The Church on the Hill Inc.
|18,057.57
|The Rock of Winter Haven
|849.91
|The Way at Inwood
|2,400.00
|Thrive Church
|400.00
|Wahneta First Baptist Church
|1,876.14
|Wayside Baptist Church
|500.00
|West Side Baptist Church
|19,985.76
|Westside Baptist Church
|1,509.00
|Westside Mision Bautista Hispana
|–
|Winter Haven Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Royal Palm Baptist Association
|Antioquia Baptist Church
|220.00
|Beraca Baptist Church
|600.00
|Caloosa Baptist Church
|13,572.00
|Cape Coral First Baptist Church
|–
|Christian Faith Fellowship
|–
|Citygate Ministries
|–
|Connect Church
|–
|Copeland Baptist Church
|–
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|20,095.45
|Daybreak Baptist Fellowship
|8,397.77
|East Naples Baptist Church
|11,132.62
|Eglise Baptiste Alliance de la Citadelle Jerusalem Inc.
|50.00
|Eglise Baptiste De La Nouvelle Jerusalem
|1,450.00
|Eglise Baptiste Eben-Ezer
|500.00
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Des Coeurs Unis
|3,249.73
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne des Messagers
|1,500.00
|Eglise Baptiste la Foi Triomphante
|–
|El Schaddai Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Everglades First Baptist Church
|4,125.06
|Fairway Community Church
|–
|Fellowship Church
|First Baptist Church of Alva
|–
|First Baptist Church of Estero
|6,589.00
|First Baptist Church of Marco Island, DBA Family Church
|2,500.00
|First Baptist Church of Naples
|310,865.34
|First Baptist Church of St. James City
|4,785.00
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers
|2,200.00
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Light
|–
|First Haitian Baptist Church Restored of Fort Myers
|–
|First Haitian Baptist Mission of Naples
|2,250.00
|Fort Myers Beach First Baptist Church
|1,800.00
|Fort Myers Community Church
|800.00
|Fort Myers Korean Baptist Church
|1,650.00
|Fraternity Baptist Church of Southwest Florida
|–
|Friendship Baptist Church
|200.00
|Galilee Baptist Church
|150.00
|Glendale Bible Baptist Church
|300.00
|Golden Gate First Baptist Church
|7,184.66
|Good News Baptist Church
|1,783.00
|Good Shepherd Haitian Baptist Church
|1,360.55
|Goodland Baptist Church
|1,371.55
|Grace Baptist Church
|2,700.05
|Grace Romanian Baptist Church of Naples
|360.00
|Haitian Bethesda Baptist Church
|600.00
|Heavenly Canaan Baptist Church
|–
|Hispanic Mission Naples
|Horeb Haitian Baptist Mission
|–
|Iglesia Bautista de Jesucristo
|2,594.00
|Iglesia Bautista Emmanuel
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Reformada de Lehigh Acres, Inc
|1,760.00
|Iglesia Bautista Shalom
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Vida En Jesus
|1,200.00
|Immokalee First Baptist Church d/b/a Fellowship Church
|18,738.29
|LaBelle First Baptist Church
|53,782.88
|Lee Boulevard Baptist Church
|3,033.00
|Legacy Church
|3,000.00
|Lehigh Acres First Baptist Church
|8,467.97
|Lo-Debar Community Church
|–
|Maranatha Baptist Christian Community
|–
|Maranatha Baptist Church
|–
|McGregor Baptist Church
|96,424.54
|MorningStar Baptist Church of Fort Myers
|750.00
|Nehemiah Baptist Church Naples
|–
|New Beginnings Ministries of Naples, Inc.
|794.30
|New Hope Baptist Fellowship
|21,361.46
|New Life Church
|2,250.00
|Noah’s Ark Church
|–
|North Fort Myers First Baptist Church
|10,503.77
|North Naples Baptist Church
|14,400.00
|Northside Baptist Church
|15,034.00
|Olga Baptist Church
|6,369.67
|Omega Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers
|225.00
|Outpost Church, Inc.
|–
|Parkway Baptist Church
|Philadelphia Baptist Church of Naples, Inc.
|1,450.00
|Pine Island First Baptist Church
|500.00
|Premiere L’Eglise Baptist Omega
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana
|566.62
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Cape Coral
|2,979.59
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Fort Myers
|–
|Providence Church
|18,759.37
|Redeemer Church
|1,200.00
|Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers
|–
|Richmond Avenue Baptist Church
|2,400.00
|Riverside Baptist Church
|–
|Salem Baptist Church
|775.00
|San Carlos Haitian Baptist Church
|250.00
|Sanibel Baptist Church
|3,355.00
|Southwest Florida Baptist Church
|36,494.47
|St. John Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Suncoast First Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|The Cape Connection Church
|7,208.17
|The Fountain of Worship
|100.00
|The Summit Church, Inc.
|4,900.00
|Trinity Bible Fellowship
|250.00
|Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church
|400.00
|Vision Baptist Church
|2,520.00
|Santa Rosa Baptist Association
|Antioch Fellowship
|1,125.00
|Avalon Baptist Church
|4,584.16
|Berrydale Baptist Church
|6,246.09
|Billory Baptist Church
|2,173.00
|Blackwater Baptist Church
|1,739.64
|Calvary Baptist Church
|6,001.98
|Cora Baptist Church
|20,289.07
|Eastside Baptist Church
|11,009.94
|Ferris Hill Baptist Church
|34,084.70
|First Baptist Church of Bagdad
|1,773.37
|First Baptist Church of Jay
|20,000.00
|Floridatown Baptist Church
|6,000.00
|Friendship Baptist Church
|23,703.36
|Harold First Baptist Church
|1,237.05
|Hickory Hammock Baptist Church
|–
|Iglesia Biblica Mision Casa
|916.60
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|128,485.68
|James Street Baptist Church
|–
|Journey Church of Pace
|250.00
|Korean Hope Church, Inc.
|1,800.00
|Live Oak Family Church
|300.00
|Living Truth Church
|58,058.00
|Midway Baptist Church
|15,750.00
|Milton First Baptist Church
|146,744.63
|Navarre First Baptist Church
|49,114.99
|New Bethel Baptist Church
|3,634.31
|New Life Baptist Church
|13,023.95
|Olivet Baptist Church
|18,516.39
|Pine Level Baptist Church
|1,597.09
|Pine Terrace Baptist Church
|119,754.67
|Pleasant Home Baptist Church
|6,795.02
|Providence Church
|–
|Santa Rosa Shores Baptist Church
|9,246.08
|Springhill Baptist Church
|1,125.00
|Stump Springs Baptist Church
|5,590.20
|The Point Church SBC
|106.40
|Wallace Baptist Church
|46,219.51
|Woodbine Baptist Church
|40,727.00
|Seminole Baptist Association
|Bansok Korean Church of Orlando
|2,000.00
|Blake Memorial Baptist Church
|7,355.66
|Calvary Baptist Church
|4,886.40
|Central Baptist Church
|35,445.00
|Church at 434
|–
|Connect Church
|7,110.52
|CrossLife Church
|110,231.14
|Crossway Church
|–
|DaySpring Community Church
|5,719.00
|DeLand First Baptist Church
|2,103.66
|Deltona Lakes Baptist Church
|5,115.79
|Eastside Baptist Church
|1,000.00
|Emporia Baptist Church
|826.26
|Faith Bible Ministry
|First Baptist Church of Barberville
|1,200.00
|First Baptist Church of Chuluota
|2,400.00
|First Baptist Church of DeBary
|860.00
|First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs
|5,312.00
|First Baptist Church of Geneva
|28,103.79
|First Baptist Church of Lake Monroe
|–
|First Baptist Church of Osteen
|9,112.86
|First Baptist Church of Pierson
|5,754.60
|First Baptist Church of Sanford
|1,010.89
|First Baptist Church of Seville
|3,252.91
|Four Towns Community Church, Inc.
|1,624.27
|Iglesia Bautista Anastasis
|5,579.57
|Iglesia Bautista Betania de DeLand
|850.00
|Iglesia Bautista Emanuel
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Internacional de Deltona
|1,283.92
|Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Comienzo
|7,797.85
|Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Creacion
|2,999.58
|Iglesia Cruz de Vida
|–
|Kepler Road Baptist Church
|4,130.32
|Longwood First Baptist Church
|48,373.59
|Mount Olive Baptist Church
|New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
|Orlando Korean Mission
|–
|Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Primera Iglesia Bautista DeLeon Springs
|Providence Baptist Church of Volusia, Inc.
|–
|River of Life Church of Volusia
|480.00
|Seminole Community Church
|600.00
|Son Rise Community Church
|–
|Stetson Baptist Church
|174,614.98
|The Journey at First Baptist Orange City
|7,020.00
|Westview Baptist Church of Sanford, Inc.
|43,379.88
|Shiloh Baptist Association
|Ahava Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Alafia Baptist Church
|19,152.50
|Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Bethany Baptist Church
|35,750.80
|Cedar Grove Baptist Church
|3,444.00
|Celebration Church
|–
|Church on the Rock
|19,016.73
|Countryside Baptist Church
|3,566.88
|Crossroads Baptist Church of Lithia
|8,401.35
|Dover First Baptist Church
|153,058.81
|East Thonotosassa Baptist Church
|62,949.97
|Eastside Baptist Church
|14,981.76
|First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale
|505.32
|First Baptist Church of Midway
|5,141.79
|First Baptist Church of Plant City
|248,082.85
|First Call at Sydney Baptist Church
|2,302.72
|Free Rider Fellowship
|3,049.76
|Grace and Truth Family Baptist Church
|–
|Hopewell Baptist Church
|29,063.00
|Iglesia Nueva Jerusalem
|Johnson Road Community Church
|–
|Knights Baptist Church
|–
|Lebanon Baptist Church
|1,723.00
|Liberty Southern Baptist Church
|–
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|6,047.32
|New City Church of Plant City
|–
|Northside Baptist Church
|–
|Oakwood Baptist Church
|600.00
|One Accord Church of Plant City Inc.
|–
|Parkway Baptist
|750.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista la Fe
|–
|River’s Edge Baptist Church
|–
|Shiloh Baptist Church
|4,300.00
|SonLife Baptist Church
|1,807.94
|Springhead Baptist Church
|1,000.00
|The First Baptist Church of Durant
|500.00
|Turkey Creek First Baptist Church
|40,043.28
|West Thonotosassa Baptist Church
|300.00
|Whitehurst Road Baptist Church
|6,181.12
|Winston Baptist Church
|1,063.44
|South Florida Baptist Association
|All Faith Baptist Chapel
|–
|Ardella Baptist Church, Inc.
|2,800.00
|Bethel Baptist Church
|62,139.39
|Blessed Hope Baptist Church
|–
|Borinquen
|–
|Bovoni Baptist Church
|300.00
|Carter’s Baptist Church
|8,777.51
|Christ Memorial Baptist Church
|2,800.00
|City Place Church
|3,450.00
|Crestview Baptist Church
|15,287.00
|Crystal Lake Baptist Church
|–
|Eastside Baptist Church
|2,527.02
|Eastside Hispanic Mission
|–
|Eaton Park First Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Edgewood Baptist Church
|–
|Faith Baptist Church
|–
|Faith Temple Progressive Baptist Church
|400.00
|First Baptist Church of Bartow
|63,822.71
|First Baptist Church of Bradley
|28,478.55
|Fuel Community Church
|10,525.80
|Gapway Baptist Church
|19,750.86
|Gibsonia Baptist Church
|2,194.39
|Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
|3,000.00
|Great Commission Worship Center
|1,146.71
|Green Pond Baptist Church
|16,762.56
|Griffin Baptist Church
|11,609.12
|Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.
|Highland City First Baptist Church
|115.70
|Homeland First Baptist Church
|4,036.18
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana Lake Ruth
|Iglesia Bautista La Promesa
|2,731.04
|Iglesia Bautista Unidos Por Fe
|3,968.79
|Impact Church Lakeland, Inc.
|–
|Imperial Lakes First Baptist
|3,987.60
|Kathleen Baptist Church
|64,476.84
|KBC en Espanol
|22,159.17
|Lake Garfield First Baptist Church
|700.00
|Lake Ruth Baptist Church
|3,453.00
|Lakeland Baptist Deaf Church
|2,437.34
|Lakes Church
|300,000.00
|Lakeside Baptist Church
|20,000.00
|LifePoint Fellowship
|–
|Lighthouse Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Main Street Baptist Church
|13,024.30
|Medulla Baptist Church
|43,543.74
|Mont Sion Baptist Church, Inc.
|–
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|7,871.01
|Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
|10,371.16
|Mulberry First Baptist Church
|12,548.00
|New Beginning
|–
|New Home Baptist Church
|18,483.98
|New Horizons Baptist Church
|505.00
|Northside Baptist Church
|1,800.00
|Outreach Baptist Church
|–
|Parkview Baptist Church
|6,999.96
|Peace Creek Baptist Church
|1,330.29
|Philippine International Christian Fellowship
|4,617.96
|Pine Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Pine Grove Hispanic Church
|–
|Polk City First Baptist Church
|52,825.05
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Voz de Salvacion
|–
|Redemption Church
|–
|Reynolds Road Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Scott Lake Baptist Church
|114,928.26
|Southside Baptist Church
|–
|Southside Baptist Church
|5,786.00
|The First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, Inc.
|49,772.68
|The King’s Church
|4,632.17
|Trinity Baptist Church
|1,500.00
|United Community Church
|–
|University Church
|230.00
|Webster Memorial Baptist Church
|–
|Wildwood Baptist Church
|400.00
|Willow Oak Baptist Church
|–
|Zion Hope Baptist Church
|1,000.00
|St. Johns River Baptist Association
|Anastasia Baptist Church
|383,019.60
|Anastasia Baptist Church SR 16 Campus
|–
|Ancient City Baptist Church
|28,000.00
|Bethel Baptist Church Of Palm Coast
|–
|Beulah Baptist Church
|4,055.54
|Bostwick Missionary Baptist Church
|1,800.00
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2,671.28
|College Park Baptist Church
|14,683.72
|Crescent Beach Baptist Church
|60,045.44
|Crescent City First Baptist Church
|6,000.00
|Cross Road Community Church
|–
|Decoy Baptist Church
|2,100.00
|Dunham Woods Baptist Church
|3,737.00
|Dunns Creek Baptist Church
|24,971.51
|First Baptist Church of Bunnell
|14,073.84
|First Baptist Church of Hastings
|11,553.37
|First Baptist Church of Palatka
|42,526.00
|First Baptist Church of Pomona Park
|5,856.00
|First Baptist Church of Welaka, Inc.
|7,313.11
|Flagler West Community Church
|3,464.25
|Francis Baptist Church
|9,139.73
|Freedom Baptist Church
|–
|Grace Community Church
|1,101.84
|Hillcrest Baptist Church
|1,487.00
|Iglesia Bautista Anastasia
|–
|Iglesia Jesucristo es mi Refugio
|–
|Interlachen First Baptist Church
|29,774.42
|Life Church
|2,845.32
|McDowell Baptist Church
|4,826.00
|Midway Baptist Church of Palatka, Inc.
|1,951.86
|Moultrie Baptist Church
|14,062.39
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church
|225.00
|Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
|2,200.00
|New Cross Creek Baptist Church
|2,981.14
|Oak Avenue First Baptist Church
|789.00
|Palm Coast Community Church
|6,000.00
|Paran Baptist Church
|5,100.00
|Parkview Baptist Church
|250.00
|Peniel Baptist Church
|17,447.56
|Petra Baptist Church
|600.00
|Providence Baptist Church
|12,369.00
|Refuge Bible Fellowship
|2,400.00
|River Road Baptist Church
|2,240.39
|San Mateo First Baptist Church
|1,240.42
|Satsuma First Baptist Church
|528.00
|Slavic Baptist Church of Palm Coast
|1,950.00
|South Putnam Church, Inc.
|1,800.00
|Southside Baptist Church
|19,812.72
|St. Johns Baptist Church
|6,000.00
|The Church at Vilano, Inc.
|603.80
|Trinity Baptist Church
|1,052.92
|Turning Point at Calvary
|62,375.00
|Westside Baptist Church
|1,650.00
|Woodlawn Baptist Church
|25,832.78
|Sumter Baptist Association
|Adamsville Baptist Church
|900.00
|Center Hill First Baptist Church
|–
|Coleman First Baptist Church
|818.00
|Cornerstone Community Baptist Church
|1,509.00
|Croom Road Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church of Bushnell
|17,257.37
|First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee
|1,000.00
|First Baptist Church of Linden
|14,152.99
|First Baptist Church of Oxford
|22,030.70
|First Baptist Church of Sumterville
|–
|First Baptist Church of Webster
|21,804.08
|First Baptist Church of Wildwood
|90,911.79
|Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
|2,906.08
|Wahoo First Baptist Church
|12,000.00
|Suncoast Baptist Association
|Abundant Life Community
|–
|Arabic Evangelical Church
|–
|Assembly of One People
|Azalea Baptist Church
|704.08
|Bay Cities Fellowship
|1,585.00
|Bayview Baptist Church of Clearwater, Inc.
|–
|Calvary Baptist Church
|607,893.19
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2,874.69
|Campbell Park Community Church
|–
|Clearview Baptist Church
|5,986.32
|Clearwater Chinese Christian Church
|–
|Countryside Baptist Church
|44,602.18
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|10,583.65
|Eagle’s Landing Baptist Church
|1,500.00
|Faith Fellowship of St. Petersburg, Inc.
|–
|Fifth Avenue Baptist Church
|2,380.00
|First Baptist Church of New Port Richey
|55,229.60
|First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg
|–
|First Baptist Church Pinellas Park
|1,300.00
|First Mount Pilgrim Evangelical Mission Baptist Church
|–
|Freedom Square
|Gateway Baptist Church
|570.00
|Grace Community Church
|177.00
|Grace Connection @ Pasadena Baptist Church
|–
|Gulf Coast Fellowship
|10,298.66
|Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Roca Solida
|–
|Iglesia Bautista El Redentor
|Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tabernaculo De La Fe
|1,000.00
|Iglesia El Camino Del Senor
|–
|Indian Rocks en Espanol
|Indian Rocks First Baptist Church
|162,500.00
|Integrated Health Services Assisted Living Facility
|International Baptist Bible Fellowship
|International Baptist Church of St. Petersburg
|72.68
|Journey’s Edge Church
|–
|Keene Terrace Baptist Church
|14,109.59
|Kings Highway
|Lake Maggiore Baptist Church
|–
|Lifebridge Church
|2,880.00
|Mision Bautista Hispana Gracia
|Mission City Church
|400.00
|Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
|1,808.00
|Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist
|100.00
|New Beginnings
|–
|New Covenant Baptist Church
|60.00
|New Creation Christian Church
|25.00
|New Philadelphia Worship Center
|6,355.00
|North Dunedin Baptist Church
|15,455.80
|North East Park Baptist Church
|12,997.00
|Norwood Baptist Church
|–
|Ozona Community Church
|7,740.93
|Pasadena Manor
|Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
|–
|Redeemer Baptist Church
|730.82
|Reliance Church
|–
|RiverRock Church
|4,674.16
|Safety Harbor First Baptist Church
|7,605.67
|Salvation Bikers Church
|–
|Sanctification Haitian Baptist Church
|1,300.00
|Sea Breeze Community Church
|–
|Seminole First Baptist Church
|63,994.78
|Skycrest Community Church
|3,000.00
|Southside Tabernacle Baptist
|–
|Tampabay Chinese Baptist Church
|Tarpon Springs First Baptist Church
|The Island Chapel
|31,136.76
|The Lighthouse at Friendship Baptist Church
|150.00
|The Living Church
|–
|The Peoples Church CrossWay Worship Center
|935.00
|The Point Church
|7,195.62
|The Rock of Tampa Bay
|–
|Vietnamese Baptist Church at Pinellas, Inc.
|–
|Suwannee Baptist Association
|Antioch Baptist Church
|13,650.12
|Bellville Community Baptist Church
|4,568.13
|Beulah Baptist Church
|5,027.80
|Bright Pond Baptist Church
|696.22
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2,013.19
|Clayland Baptist Church
|–
|Corinth Baptist Church
|–
|Divonia Baptist Church
|1,200.00
|Dowling Park First Baptist Church
|11,340.00
|First Baptist Church of Branford
|45,732.12
|First Baptist Church of Jasper
|16,443.36
|First Baptist Church of Live Oak
|113,292.26
|Friendship Baptist Church
|8,107.76
|Jennings Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Journey Church
|754.00
|Luraville Baptist Church
|4,788.00
|Mary Belle Baptist Church
|1,467.50
|Mt. Beulah Baptist Church
|4,285.95
|Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
|2,866.00
|Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Live Oak, Inc
|29,500.04
|Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
|645.00
|New Hope Baptist Church
|22,646.43
|O’Brien Baptist Church
|2,500.00
|Orange Baptist Church
|3,249.24
|Peace Baptist Church
|880.00
|Philadelphia Baptist Church
|4,500.00
|Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church
|5,304.07
|Pinemount Baptist Church
|12,099.02
|Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
|2,228.00
|Rocky Sink Baptist Church
|1,535.34
|Rosemary Baptist Church
|939.15
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|4,276.85
|Southside Baptist Church
|300.00
|Sunrise Baptist Church
|–
|Suwannee Station Baptist Church
|–
|The Orchard Live Oak
|Tiger Lake Baptist Church
|–
|Union Baptist Church
|4,822.90
|Wellborn Baptist Church
|36,347.05
|Westside Baptist Church
|1,041.50
|Westwood Baptist Church
|90,727.45
|Tampa Bay Baptist Association
|40th Street Baptist Church
|–
|Agua Viva Spanish Mission
|1,030.80
|Aletheia Tampa
|4,800.00
|Assemblee de la Grace
|–
|Balm Baptist Church
|–
|Bay Life Church
|8,400.00
|Bayshore Baptist Church
|90.00
|Bell Shoals Apollo Beach Baptist Church
|–
|Bell Shoals Baptist Church
|164,279.48
|Bell Shoals Baptist Church South Riverview Campus
|Bell Shoals Iglesia Hispana
|–
|Belmont Baptist Church
|12,518.95
|Bible Church International
|2,349.85
|Browning Road Baptist Church
|–
|Buchanan Baptist Church
|–
|Calvary Church
|–
|Carmel Friendship Baptist Church
|–
|Carrollwood Baptist Church
|63,906.82
|Causeway Baptist Church
|616.93
|Central Baptist Church
|–
|Chin Christian Community of Tampa
|2,149.08
|Christ Fellowship Downtown
|Christ Fellowship of Tampa
|7,600.00
|Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin
|750.00
|Church of the Way
|500.00
|Citrus Park First Baptist Church
|–
|Comunidade Batista Brasileira de Orlando
|Concord Baptist Church
|250.00
|Cornerstone Baptist Church of Brandon, Inc.
|19,800.00
|Covenant Catalytic Church
|–
|Covenant Life Church
|4,000.00
|Darby Community Church
|1,070.37
|East Chelsea Baptist Church
|600.00
|Eben-Ezer Baptist Haitian Church
|850.00
|Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire De La Parole Vivante
|2,612.76
|Eglise Bethel Haitienne de Brandon
|250.00
|Eglise Haitienne Gethsemane
|–
|El Bethel Baptist Church
|–
|Element Church
|382.47
|El-Shaddai Baptist Church
|200.00
|Ethiopian Evangelical Mission
|Exciting Central Tampa Baptist Church
|2,792.04
|Faith Baptist Church
|1,042.00
|Fellowship Baptist Church of Valrico
|6,262.58
|First Baptist Church of Brandon
|59,080.42
|First Baptist Church of New Tampa, Inc.
|10,902.66
|First Baptist Church of Port Tampa
|10,322.14
|First Baptist Church of Tampa
|75,796.20
|First Baptist Church Wimauma
|1,847.92
|First Calvary Family Life Ministry
|First Community Christian Church
|–
|FishHawk Fellowship
|–
|Foundation Church Tampa
|–
|Friendship Baptist Church
|12,680.13
|Good News Baptist Church
|–
|Grace and Mercy Haitian Baptist Church
|2,700.00
|Great Commission Baptist Church
|Hay Una Esperanza en Jesucristo
|–
|Heritage Baptist Church of Branchton
|1,200.00
|Higher Heights Christian Center
|–
|Highland Pines First Missionary Baptist Church
|975.00
|Hill City Church
|–
|House of Restoration in Christ
|Idlewild Baptist Church
|392,542.02
|Idlewild en Espanol
|Iglesia Bautista Amishalom
|480.00
|Iglesia Bautista Bethel
|–
|Iglesia Bautista de Carrollwood
|3,004.42
|Iglesia Bautista El Camino
|120.00
|Iglesia Bautista La Nueva Esperanza
|3,175.00
|Iglesia Bautista Misionera
|300.00
|Iglesia Bautista Peniel de Wimauma
|1,705.65
|Iglesia Bautista Unidos en Cristo, Inc.
|3,300.00
|Iglesia en Mision
|–
|Jesus’ Heart Baptist Church
|–
|Keystone Korean Baptist Church
|1,270.00
|Kings Avenue Baptist Church
|16,448.00
|Korean Baptist Church of Tampa
|600.00
|La Iglesia Biblica De La Comunidad
|Lake Carroll Baptist Church
|2,912.40
|Life Changing Bible Church
|–
|LifePoint Church
|–
|Living Faith Bible Fellowship
|3,000.00
|Livingwaters International Community Church
|624.00
|Lutz First Baptist Church
|23,055.82
|MacFarlane Park Spanish Church
|1,200.00
|Manhattan Baptist Church
|8,033.50
|Mission Hill Church
|6,432.06
|Myrtle Lake Baptist Church
|–
|New Beginnings Baptist Church
|2,942.27
|New Berean Baptist Church
|1,836.00
|New City Church
|300.00
|New Covenant Family Center
|650.00
|New Fellowship Baptist Church
|–
|New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church
|4,000.00
|New Life Baptist Church
|100.00
|New Life Sulphur Springs
|–
|New Light Church
|–
|New St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|New Tampa Baptist Church
|500.00
|New Victory Baptist Church
|100.00
|No Greater Love Baptist Church
|North Pointe Church
|2,400.00
|North Rome Baptist Church
|–
|Northgate Baptist Church
|5,976.42
|Northside Baptist Church of Ruskin
|14,648.95
|Northwest Community Church
|–
|Oak Park Baptist Church
|800.00
|Open Arms Church of Ybor City
|275.00
|Openwater Church
|150.00
|Palabra de Vida-Word of Life-Spanish Church
|Palm Avenue Baptist Church
|1,153.43
|Port Tampa Hispanic Baptist Church
|–
|Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Riverview
|300.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Brandon
|Rebirth Missionary Baptist Church
|–
|Relevant Church
|–
|Revelation Community Missionary Baptist Church
|250.00
|Richland Baptist Church
|2,504.65
|Riverdale Baptist Church
|–
|Riverstone Church
|–
|Riverview First Baptist Church
|23,845.67
|Rocky Creek Baptist Church
|888.00
|Seminole Heights Baptist Church
|7,050.56
|Sheldon Road Baptist Church
|13,760.28
|Simmons Loop Baptist Church
|24,087.28
|Sobre La Roca Baptist Church
|1,679.00
|South Bay Church – Apollo Beach
|South Bay Community Church
|–
|South Brandon Baptist Church Inc.
|1,200.00
|South Hills Church Inc
|South Tampa Fellowship
|6,000.00
|Southside Baptist Church
|30,494.96
|Southside Baptist Church
|1,152.91
|Sun City First Baptist Church
|480.00
|Sunlake Baptist Church
|6,592.40
|Tampa Shores Baptist Church
|–
|Temple Crest Baptist Church
|–
|Temple Crest Haitian
|600.00
|Terrace Church at Six Mile
|The Church at Odessa, Inc.
|14,400.00
|The Crossing Church
|35,100.00
|The Height Church
|–
|The Heights Church
|–
|The Journey Church of Lithia, Inc.
|2,000.00
|The Palms Community Church
|300.00
|The Peace Baptist Church
|–
|Tropical Acres Baptist Church
|Unity Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|University Baptist Church
|2,007.94
|University Haitian Baptist Church
|300.00
|Waters Avenue Baptist Church
|–
|Wellspring Community Church
|Wellswood Baptist Church
|72.00
|Wesley Chapel First Baptist Church
|–
|West Broad Street Baptist Church
|10,703.26
|West Shore Baptist Church
|5,283.59
|Wilderness Lake Church
|2,477.44
|Taylor Baptist Association
|Athena Baptist Church
|11,091.50
|Blue Creek Baptist Church
|16,830.97
|Calvary Baptist Church
|21,274.20
|Cornerstone Fellowship Church
|–
|Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship
|37,861.10
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|–
|First Baptist Church of Perry
|68,716.02
|Lakeside Baptist Church
|15,403.17
|Midway Baptist Church
|1,598.29
|Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
|5,303.92
|New Home Baptist Church
|28,276.07
|Oakland Baptist Church
|–
|Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
|1,388.79
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|6,200.00
|Salem Baptist Church of Salem, FL Inc
|33,852.41
|San Pedro Baptist Church
|582.00
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|4,151.60
|Southside Baptist Church
|16,953.79
|Temple of God Baptist Church
|–
|Treasure Coast Baptist Association
|Agape Fellowship Baptist Church
|1,537.52
|Baptist Reconciliation Church of Jesus Christ
|–
|Central Baptist Church
|9,600.00
|Centro Cristiano de Restauracion, Inc.
|1,200.00
|Chapel By The Sea
|250.00
|Chapel in the Woods Cowboy Church
|Church Family of God
|Coastal Community Church of Indian River, Inc.
|975.00
|Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship
|8,515.80
|Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church
|2,900.00
|Discovery Church
|1,200.00
|Driftwood Church at the Beach
|250.00
|Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Rocher da la Delivrance
|Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire
|El Bethel Tabernacle Baptist Church
|–
|El Shaddai Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|Emmaus of Fort Pierce
|Fairlawn Baptist Church
|–
|Fellsmere First Baptist Church
|1,859.40
|Fellsmere Iglesia Bautista
|–
|First Baptist Church
|8,165.99
|First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach
|20,670.00
|First Baptist Church of Vero Beach
|10,543.37
|First Baptist Church of Wabasso
|3,543.62
|First Haitian Baptist Church
|–
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Stuart
|–
|Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church
|600.00
|Freedom Church
|8,920.00
|Glendale Baptist Church
|3,099.27
|Grace Church
|1,943.75
|Grace Gathering
|–
|Grace Life of Vero Beach
|–
|Harmony Haitian Church of Stuart
|Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Salvacion
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo El Camino
|–
|Iglesia Bautista Port San Lucie
|Iglesia Biblica Bautista
|1,675.00
|Iglesia de Jesucristo La Gran Comision
|–
|Iglesia Lugares Celestiales
|655.00
|Indiantown Baptist Church
|3,012.00
|Indiantown Primera Iglesia
|550.00
|Jesus Center Community Church
|King’s Baptist Church
|94,474.42
|La Place De La Grace
|100.00
|Lakeside Fellowship Church
|887.50
|Life Changing Ministries
|Life Point Church
|LifeQuest Church
|–
|Midway Road Baptist Church
|8,450.00
|Mision Bautista De Hobe Sound
|–
|New Hope Baptist Church
|–
|North Stuart Baptist Church
|8,707.94
|Omega Baptist Church of Pentecost (OBCOP)
|–
|Orange Avenue Baptist Church
|13,561.59
|Parkview Baptist Church
|18,978.35
|Pioneer Baptist Church
|–
|Port St. Lucie First Baptist Church
|12,833.38
|Premiere Eglise Baptist Haitienne de Vero Beach
|200.00
|Primera Iglesia Bautista de Port St. Lucie
|–
|Reach Community Church
|–
|Sebastian River Baptist Church
|2,988.65
|Southside Baptist Church
|250.00
|Stuart First Baptist Church
|30,077.48
|Tabernacle of God
|1,200.00
|Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Vero Beach Inc.
|500.00
|The Crossing, A Network of Community Churches
|The Genesis Church of Vero Beach
|10,283.00
|Tropical Farms Baptist Church
|52,565.69
|Victory Kreol Baptist Church
|Walton Road Baptist Church
|7,688.20
|Westside Baptist Church
|24,700.00
|Yedarm Korean Baptist Church, Corp.
|–
|Walton County Baptist Association
|Argyle Baptist Church Inc.
|–
|Baldwin Avenue Southern Baptist Church
|–
|Bethel Baptist Church
|550.00
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2,369.06
|Caney Creek Baptist Church
|–
|Cluster Springs Baptist Church
|500.15
|Darlington Baptist Church
|4,885.99
|DeFuniak Springs First Baptist Church
|51,633.76
|East Baptist Church
|10,652.58
|Everlasting Word
|Faith Baptist Church
|250.00
|First Baptist Church of Mossy Head
|9,834.26
|Freeport First Baptist Church
|1,000.00
|Friendship Baptist Church
|16,121.07
|Gaskin First Baptist Church
|2,978.69
|Glendale Baptist Church
|–
|Indian Creek Baptist Church
|4,532.48
|Knox Hill Baptist Church
|–
|Liberty First Baptist Church
|1,537.00
|New Day Church
|–
|New Harmony Baptist Church
|8,016.85
|Oak Grove Baptist Church
|–
|Paxton Baptist Church
|8,601.04
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|14,106.62
|Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
|29,508.68
|Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
|4,862.59
|Red Bay Baptist Church
|625.00
|Seagrove Baptist Church
|53,247.76
|South Walton First Baptist Church
|300.00
|Southwide Baptist Church
|–
|Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church
|Westside Baptist Church
|2,030.16
|Woodlawn First Baptist Church
|600.00
|West Florida Baptist Association
|Blue Lake Baptist Church
|17,383.18
|Eastside Baptist Church
|858.25
|Ebenezer Baptist Church
|1,170.20
|Ebro Baptist Church
|2,737.20
|First Baptist Church of Chipley
|269,125.50
|First Baptist Church of Vernon
|–
|Holmes Creek Southern Baptist Church
|12,155.00
|Live Oak Baptist Church
|17,555.97
|New Orange Baptist Church
|680.83
|New Prospect Baptist Church
|4,562.00
|Oakie Ridge Baptist Church
|600.00
|Orange Hill Baptist Church
|4,857.58
|Poplar Springs Baptist Church
|6,696.09
|Shiloh Baptist Church
|48,302.67
|Sunny Hills First Baptist Church
|525.00
|Unity Baptist Church
|3,588.88
|Wausau Community Bible Church
|–
|Miscellaneous Contributions
|Florida Baptist Foundation
|49,750.12
|Florida CP Endowment
|78,750.00