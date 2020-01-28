Propels Missions, Cooperative Program
News

2019 Cooperative Program Giving: Thank you Florida Baptists

By FBC_Admin
0 52

The compassion and generosity of Florida Baptist churches to the Cooperative Program has enabled us to propel missions throughout our state, our nation and our world! Thank you for your sacrificial giving as we partner with the family of Florida Baptist churches to release 51% of Cooperative Program dollars outside of Florida to reach the nations.

Below is a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received in the state convention office in 2019, from January through December. Gifts from “at large” churches are those affiliated with the State Convention, but not with a local association, and are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”

Churches are encouraged to check the listing carefully and inform the Convention’s Support Services if corrections are needed. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office, located at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL  32216. Additional forms will be supplied upon request. Please mail financial contributions to PO Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL  32255-0589.

Apalachee Baptist Association
Corinth Baptist Church                                         5,591.66
First Baptist Church of Altha                                         4,953.53
First Baptist Church of Blountstown                                       42,215.55
First Baptist Church of Bristol                                       27,180.24
Frink Baptist Church                                         1,896.97
Gateway Baptist Church                                         2,514.72
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                                   –
Lake Mystic Baptist Church                                       28,744.52
Macedonia First Baptist Church                                         5,816.54
Magnolia Baptist Church                                                   –
Poplar Head Baptist Church                                         4,410.49
Sumatra Baptist Church                                                   –
Telogia Baptist Church                                         1,751.99
Big Lake Baptist Association
Belle Glade First Baptist Church                                       15,500.00
Big Cypress First Baptist Church                                       35,715.77
Brighton Baptist Church                                         1,277.88
Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church                                         6,023.97
Calvary Baptist Church                                            204.63
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                                   –
Eastside Baptist Church                                                   –
Everglades Baptist Church                                         9,525.49
Felda Baptist Church                                       13,308.13
First Baptist Church of Clewiston                                       12,000.00
First Haitian Baptist Church                                            900.00
Hi Haven Baptist Church                                            633.11
Iglesia Bautista La Cosecha                                            270.60
Immokalee First Seminole Baptist Church                                                   –
Maple Grove Baptist Church                                         1,758.00
Moore Haven First Baptist Church                                         8,400.00
Northside Baptist Church                                         5,012.66
Oakview Baptist Church                                       30,501.39
Okeechobee First Baptist Church                                     125,214.84
Okeechobee First Indian Baptist Church                                         4,645.00
Palmdale Baptist Church                                         2,020.00
Pioneer First Baptist Church                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Okeechobee, Inc.                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispanic                                                   –
Treasure Island Baptist Church                                            328.70
Black Creek Baptist Association
Black Pond Baptist Church                                         9,764.39
Calvary Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Clay Hill Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Crosspointe Church                                       20,354.16
Crossroads Baptist Church                                                   –
Cuyler First Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Brannanfield                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Middleburg                                     173,389.22
First Black Creek Baptist Church, Inc                                       19,404.52
First Haitian Baptist Church of Jesus Christ                                            420.00
Fox Meadow Baptist Church                                                   –
Gospel Light Baptist Church                                                   –
Harbor Baptist Church                                       10,259.32
Harvest Bible Chapel                                         7,542.50
Hickory Grove Baptist Church                                       16,777.23
Highland First Baptist Church                                                   –
Home Garden Baptist Church
Hope Baptist Church                                         1,396.65
Iglesia Bautista Calvario                                            600.00
Lake Asbury Baptist Church                                       24,000.00
Lifepoint Church                                                   –
Living Hope Baptist Country Church                                            153.00
Long Branch Baptist Church                                         1,389.00
Maxville First Baptist Church                                       11,133.00
Mission Sarepta Internationale, Inc.                                            250.00
Moniac Baptist Church                                            550.00
New Beginning Ministries                                                   –
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Oakleaf Baptist Church                                         6,600.00
Old Plank Road Baptist Church                                         6,000.00
Orangedale Baptist                                                   –
Russell Missionary Baptist Church                                         6,000.00
Sanderson First Baptist Church                                            425.00
Sharon Baptist Church                                                   –
Shekinah Fellowship                                                   –
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church                                         2,886.75
Son Rise Baptist Church                                                   –
Soul Harvest Family Worship Center                                                   –
Springs Baptist Church                                                   –
SunRise Baptist Church                                            660.00
Brevard Baptist Association
Aurantia First Baptist Church                                       12,000.00
Baptiste Bethanie                                            250.00
Bay West Church                                            900.00
Berachah Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Bethesda Evangelical Baptist Church                                            250.00
Bowe Gardens Baptist Church                                         4,913.83
Calvary Baptist Church                                         2,481.14
Central Baptist Church                                       39,310.34
Christ Central Baptist Church                                            600.00
Christ Risen Community Church
Clearlake First Baptist Church                                         2,750.00
Coastal Community                                                   –
Cocoa Beach First Baptist Church                                            300.00
Cocoa First Baptist Church                                         4,642.30
Crosswalk Community Church                                            500.00
Eau Gallie First Baptist Church                                       71,966.00
Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church Cape Canaveral FL, Inc.                                         2,876.75
First Baptist Church of Barefoot Bay                                            500.00
First Baptist Church of Malabar                                         2,600.00
First Baptist Church of Melbourne                                     252,806.55
First Baptist Church of Merritt Island                                       61,322.00
First Baptist Church of Rockledge                                         3,526.20
First Haitian Baptist Church of Melbourne                                                   –
First Korean Baptist Church of Melbourne                                                   –
Frontenac Baptist Church                                         2,514.13
Gateway Community Church                                       12,966.59
Grace Baptist Church for the New Generation
Harbor City Baptist Church                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Bethesda                                            100.00
Iglesia Bautista Eau Gallie                                            100.00
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
Iglesia Bautista Nuevas                                            260.00
Indialantic First Baptist Church                                       18,231.81
Island Community Church                                            527.94
June Park Fellowship                                                   –
King Street Baptist Church                                       11,588.55
Korean Central Baptist Church                                            790.00
Lake Washington Fellowship Church                                         1,200.00
Lifepoint Church                                         1,421.79
Lockmar Baptist Church                                         1,000.00
Micco Community Church                                                   –
Midtown Church                                            300.00
Mims First Baptist Church                                       19,482.50
New Beginnings Church of Brevard County, Inc                                         6,905.61
Oceanside Community Church                                         1,350.00
Orsino Baptist Church of Merritt Island, Inc.                                         2,000.00
Park Avenue Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Port St John First Baptist Church                                         7,572.22
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Bay                                         2,700.00
Scottsmoor First Baptist Church                                         1,579.00
South Patrick Baptist Church                                         4,689.75
Surfside Community Fellowship                                         4,824.00
The Church at Viera                                     109,053.00
The Grove Church                                         8,208.57
The Grove Church PSJ                                                   –
Titusville First Baptist Church                                       10,161.96
Trinity Baptist Church                                                   –
True Life Church
Veteran’s Church
Windover Community Church
Chipola Baptist Association
Alford Baptist Church                                                   –
Bethlehem Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
Campbellton First Baptist Church                                         7,436.60
Circle Hill Baptist Church                                         1,511.82
Clarksville Baptist Church                                            892.18
Collins Chapel Baptist                                            840.00
Crossroads Baptist Church                                                   –
Cypress Baptist Church                                                   –
Damascus Baptist Church                                       21,452.93
Deliverance Baptist Church                                                   –
Dellwood Baptist Church                                         2,520.00
Eastside Baptist Church                                       37,183.64
First Baptist Church of Bascom                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Malone                                       13,960.83
First Baptist Church of Marianna                                       33,729.40
Friendship Baptist Church                                         9,000.00
Graceville First Baptist                                       20,625.25
Grand Ridge Baptist Church                                         9,543.42
Greenwood Baptist Church                                         1,704.05
Harmony Baptist Mission Church                                         6,403.33
Hasty Pond Baptist Church                                            874.68
Hillside Church                                         2,173.15
Inwood Baptist Church
Lovedale Baptist Church                                       21,346.10
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                         8,931.00
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                         1,904.60
New Home Baptist Church                                         1,268.17
New Hope Baptist Church                                            600.00
New Salem Baptist Church                                         2,687.63
Northside Baptist Church of Dellwood                                            280.00
Peaceful Assurance Baptist Church
Piney Grove Baptist Church                                         5,500.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Esperanza, Inc.                                                   –
Providence Baptist Church                                       15,424.76
Rocky Creek Baptist Church                                            520.73
Round Lake Baptist Church                                              50.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Sneads First Baptist Church                                         4,230.38
Trinity Baptist Church                                       11,361.97
White Pond Baptist Church                                            783.00
Church-at-Large Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                         6,526.53
Bee Ridge Baptist Church                                         4,420.73
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church                                                   –
Boca Raton Community Church
Calvary Baptist Chuch
Clay Community Church                                                   –
Colonial Oaks Baptist Church                                       30,922.54
Community Baptist Church, Inc.
Coral Ridge Baptist Church                                              90.00
Cottondale First Baptist Church                                         6,206.62
Cruz Bay Baptist Church                                            509.00
Ebenezer Memorial Baptist Church                                            500.00
First Baptist Church of Englewood                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Nokomis, Inc.                                         3,724.70
First Baptist Church of Venice                                       15,796.71
First Tabernacle Baptist Church                                            500.00
Forest Heights Baptist Church                                         4,672.03
Freedom Christian Church                                         8,836.85
Friendship Baptist Church                                       12,994.09
Good Life Church                                         2,500.00
Grace by Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
Hillside Chapel                                         1,200.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera de Sarasota                                                   –
Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church                                       54,999.96
Mercy Fellowship                                            350.00
Monteocha Baptist Church                                            250.00
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Narrow Gate Baptist Church                                            100.00
New Beginnings Baptist Church                                            600.00
New Beginnings Southern Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
New Heights Christian Fellowship                                                   –
New Hope Baptist Church                                            600.00
New Jerusalem Baptist Church                                                   –
Open Bible Hungarian Church                                                   –
Osprey First Baptist Church                                       20,201.20
Providence Church Inc                                            460.00
Sarasota Baptist Church                                       50,000.00
Sarasota First Baptist Church                                     121,895.72
Sarasota Korean Baptist Church                                                   –
Second Haitian Baptist Church of North Port
Shepherd’s Fold                                            125.00
Sonrise Baptist Church                                       20,006.00
Southside Baptist Church                                         3,113.00
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church                                                   –
St Paul Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Tatum Ridge Baptist Church                                         1,300.00
The Cornerstone Baptist Church of Sarasota                                         1,000.00
The Local Church
The South Florida Filipino-American Fellowship                                            750.00
The Well Baptist Church                                         2,324.19
Treasure Coast Community Church                                                   –
Trinity Baptist Church                                                   –
Victory Baptist Church                                            250.00
Wednesday Church                                            423.00
Windsor Baptist Church                                         3,319.57
Emerald Coast Church Network
All Nations Korean Baptist Mission                                            600.00
Choctaw Beach First Baptist Church                                                   –
Cinco Baptist Church                                       74,350.00
Cornerstone Worship Center                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Destin                                         6,127.90
First Baptist Church of Niceville                                     228,239.16
Florosa Baptist Church                                                   –
Fort Walton Beach First Baptist Church                                       75,000.00
Grace Tabernacle Church                                                   –
Kings Cross Church                                                   –
Mary Esther First Baptist Church                                       18,847.53
New Hope Baptist Church                                            200.00
Oakland Baptist Church                                         4,624.98
Renovation Church                                                   –
Rocky Bayou Baptist Church                                         8,700.00
Rosemont Baptist Church                                       17,022.28
Shalimar Baptist Church                                       20,175.74
Sunrise City Church Inc                                         2,665.00
Sylvania Heights First Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
The Chapel at Crosspoint                                                   –
Village Baptist Church                                       46,000.00
Wright Baptist Church                                       12,385.50
Florida Baptist Association
Aenon Baptist Church                                       12,308.00
Antioch Baptist Church                                         2,805.08
Bradfordville First Baptist Church                                     166,108.85
Canopy Roads Baptist Church                                       21,367.00
Carrabelle First Baptist Church                                         1,065.03
Celebration Baptist Church                                       98,000.00
Chapel Hill Baptist Church                                         5,939.80
City Church                                     110,000.00
Comunidad Cristiana Cristo Fusion Inc                                            400.00
Crawfordville First Baptist Church                                       31,088.65
Crossway Baptist Church                                         3,117.34
D3 Church Tallahassee                                                   –
East Hill Baptist Church                                       50,440.29
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Faith Baptist Church                                       14,805.71
Faith Fellowship Church
Fellowship Baptist Church                                       70,624.00
First Baptist Church of Monticello                                       28,337.65
First Baptist Church of Tallahassee                                       86,209.67
First Baptist Church Woodville                                       20,249.41
Grace Baptist Church                                       10,246.40
Gracepointe                                         1,375.00
Immanuel Baptist Church                                     168,927.48
Indian Springs Baptist Church                                         8,804.50
Lake Bradford Baptist Church                                         2,963.76
Lake Ellen Baptist Church, Inc.                                       56,365.51
Lake Talquin Baptist Church                                         5,265.78
Lakeview Baptist Church                                         1,311.05
Leon Ebenezer Baptist Church                                         2,798.74
Lifebasics Church                                         3,650.80
Lloyd First Baptist Church                                       29,311.59
Morningside Baptist Church                                     106,984.43
Mt. Elon Baptist Church                                         3,291.38
New Beginnings Baptist Church                                                   –
New Life Baptist Church of Tallahassee                                            725.45
North Florida Baptist Church                                       24,000.00
Northwoods Baptist Church                                         5,200.00
Ochlockonee Bay First Baptist Church                                                   –
Panacea First Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Pioneer Baptist Church                                         2,821.62
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tallahassee                                         1,200.00
Seminole Baptist Church                                       49,353.59
Shady Sea Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church                                       37,860.29
South Point Church                                            500.00
St. George Island First Baptist Church                                                   –
St. Marks First Baptist Church                                         4,860.00
Tallahassee Korean Baptist Church                                            600.00
Thomasville Road Baptist Church                                     280,919.22
Unity Baptist Church                                            800.00
Wakulla Springs Baptist Church                                         9,000.00
Wakulla Station First Baptist Church                                         9,078.14
Woodland Hills Community Church                                            600.00
Woodrun Baptist Church                                       13,288.10
Florida Keys Baptist Association
Big Coppitt First Baptist Church                                         8,392.64
Fifth Street Baptist Church                                       32,606.05
First Baptist Church Key Largo                                       20,364.00
First Baptist Church of Big Pine Key                                         6,138.94
First Baptist Church of Islamorada                                         3,601.07
Iglesia Bautista el Faro                                         1,000.00
Iglesia Bautista White Street                                            768.00
Layton Community Baptist Church                                         2,550.88
Marathon First Baptist Church                                            725.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Islamorada
Primera Mision Bautista Faro de Luz Key Largo                                                   –
Sugarloaf Baptist Church                                       14,145.77
Gadsden County Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                         6,268.66
Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,500.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                                   –
Chattahoochee First Baptist Church                                       14,801.00
Concordia Baptist Church                                         8,327.27
Flat Creek Baptist Church                                         2,398.00
Greensboro First Baptist Church                                       10,621.97
Gretna Baptist Church                                       14,300.00
Havana First Baptist Church                                       35,915.00
Iglesia Bautista Roca Eterna                                         1,306.00
Midway Unity Fellowship                                         4,459.00
New Canaan Baptist Church                                                   –
New Destiny Christian Church                                            100.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Providence Baptist Church                                            200.00
Quincy First Baptist Church                                       15,720.00
Riverside Baptist Church                                         3,114.09
Santa Clara Baptist Church                                         5,342.48
Sycamore Baptist Church                                                   –
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church                                       40,623.11
Greater Orlando Baptist Association
Abundant Life of Christ Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Alliance of Grace Haitian Baptist Church
Aloma Church Ministries, Inc.                                                   –
Apopka Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Assemblee Chretienne de Beree                                            300.00
Azalea Park Baptist Church                                                   –
Being Church                                         4,045.20
Bethanie Haitian Baptist of Orlando
Bethany Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Beulah Baptist Church                                       14,764.55
Bithlo Baptist Church                                         4,974.52
Brazilian Baptist Church of Central Florida
Brazilian Baptist Church of East Orlando                                                   –
Brazilian Baptist Missionary Church                                                   –
C3 Church                                                   –
Casa Portadores de Gloria, Inc.                                            360.00
Casselberry First Baptist Church                                                   –
Caya Baptist Church of Orlando                                            350.00
Central Baptist Church of Greater Orlando, Inc.                                                   –
Central Parkway Baptist Church                                       17,900.61
Centro Cristiano Misionero International                                                   –
Centro Cristiano Nueva Esperanza, Inc.                                            100.00
Church at the Cross                                       78,156.00
Church Spasenie                                         1,500.00
City Awakening                                            290.00
Clermont Central Church                                         1,380.00
Community Christian Life Church                                                   –
Comunidad Cristiana En Sus Pasos
Conway First Baptist Church                                            900.00
Cornerstone Family Church                                         6,991.35
Dayspring Community Church                                                   –
Delaney Street Baptist Church                                       36,552.63
Deuxieme Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Shekinah d’ Orlando
Discovery Life Church
Dover Shores Baptist Church                                       16,248.64
Dover Shores Hispanic
Dover Shores Japanese Baptist Church                                            586.22
Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando                                       66,357.28
Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church                                            650.00
Eglise Baptiste de la Vigne
Eglise Baptiste de Logos                                            550.00
Eglise Baptiste de Salem
Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes de Sion
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Kissimmee                                            250.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne du Tabernacle                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Horeb                                            314.35
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne St. Paul D’Orlando                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Le Chemin du Salut
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Peniel                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Poinciana                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Triomphe                                            100.00
Eglise Evangelique de la Piscine de Bethesda                                                   –
El-Elohe Haitian Baptist Church
Emmanuel Community Baptist Church                                                   –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.                                         1,920.98
Filipino-American Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church Mont Garizim                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Apopka                                       36,253.41
First Baptist Church of Forest City                                         7,927.70
First Baptist Church of Kissimmee                                       93,170.79
First Baptist Church of Maitland                                       10,118.67
First Baptist Church of Orlando                                     525,000.00
First Baptist Church of Pine Castle                                       11,368.62
First Baptist Church of Poinciana                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Sanlando Springs                                         1,039.33
First Baptist Church of St. Cloud                                       11,000.22
First Baptist Church of Winter Park                                         6,804.82
First Baptist Church Sweetwater                                       92,871.67
First Baptist Church Windermere                                         3,000.00
First Brazilian Baptist Church of Kissimmee                                                   –
First Haitian Baptist Church                                         1,330.00
Fort Christmas Baptist Church                                                   –
Fountain Head Baptist Church
Gateway Baptist Church                                         5,902.01
Goldenrod Hispanic Baptist Church                                                   –
Gospel Centered Church                                         9,178.99
Grace Alive                                         8,125.00
Grace and Peace Community Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace and Peace Community Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace Baptist Church at Four Corners                                            482.00
Grace Community Church                                            300.00
Grace Haitian Baptist Church
Grace Journey Community Church                                       17,045.00
Gracepoint Orlando                                                   –
Great Commission Outreach                                                   –
Harmony Community Church
Hospitality Church                                                   –
Hyland Baptist Church                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Central                                         1,000.00
Iglesia Bautista De La Trinidad                                         1,762.00
Iglesia Bautista de Poinciana, Inc                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista El Camino                                         1,417.00
Iglesia Bautista Hay Vida en Jesus                                         1,045.99
Iglesia Bautista Hispana La Gran Comision                                         1,673.26
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Jesus es el Senor                                            410.00
Iglesia Bautista La Roca                                            870.00
Iglesia Bautista Maranatha                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Neptune Road de Kissimmee                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Raham                                         1,871.22
Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion de Kissimmee                                         8,503.95
Iglesia Bautista Santuario de Adoracion/DBA Horizon West Community Church, Inc.                                         6,245.00
Iglesia Comunidad de Gracia                                         2,462.69
Igreja Batista Atitude
Innovation Church                                                   –
King’s Way Baptist Church                                         1,933.59
Kissimmee First Haitian Baptist                                         1,431.55
Korean Open Door Baptist Church                                                   –
Lake Hill Baptist Church                                         5,005.00
Lake Whippoorwill Baptist Church                                            160.00
L’Eglise Baptiste des Rachetees
L’Eglise Baptiste Eben Ezer, Inc.                                                   –
L’Eglise Primitive de La Renaissance, Inc.
LifeWay Community Church                                         3,450.00
Living Hope Fellowship                                            300.00
Lockhart Baptist Church                                       25,921.48
Magnolia Baptist Church                                         3,786.00
Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Miami Baptist Church of West Kendall Inc                                                   –
Milltown Cowboy Church of St. Cloud                                                   –
Multi Cultural Outreach of Greater Orlando
Narcoossee Baptist Church                                         9,472.21
Neptune Road Baptist Church                                            386.33
New Beginning Worship Center                                                   –
New Community Baptist church, Inc., DBA The Vine Church                                                   –
New Covenant Fellowship Bible Baptist Church                                                   –
New Faith Community Church                                            220.00
New Journey Christian Church                                              60.00
North Kissimmee Baptist Church                                                   –
North Park Baptist Church                                       13,978.59
Northside Baptist Church of Apopka                                                   –
Oasis at Conway Gardens                                         3,548.73
One Way Christian Church                                            225.00
Orlando Central Baptist Church                                         2,400.00
Orlando Chinese Church                                         2,200.00
Osceola Bible Baptist Church                                            541.03
Philadelphia Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.                                                   –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Bethanie D’Orlando                                            450.00
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Poinciana
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Lumiere                                                   –
Premiere Eglise Haitienne de Centre de la Florida                                                   –
Primeira Igreja Batista Brasileira de Orlando                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Casa de Bendicion                                            960.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Orlando                                                   –
Primitive Church of Orlando                                         1,725.00
Rehoboth Evangelical Haitian Baptist Church                                         2,448.00
Remnant Church
ReThink Life Church of Lake Nona                                                   –
Rivers of Life
Riverside Baptist Church                                                   –
Seven Church                                                   –
Shenandoah Baptist Church                                         3,362.16
Siloe Baptist Church                                              60.98
South Conway Road Baptist Church, Inc                                            400.00
South Orlando Baptist Church                                       16,000.00
Southside Baptist Church                                         1,830.00
Starke Lake Baptist Church                                                   –
Tabernacle of Jesus Christ Ministry
Taft First Baptist Church                                         1,542.87
Tangelo Baptist Church                                         3,300.00
Templo Biblico Bautista                                         1,682.00
The Church at Heathrow                                         1,300.00
The Church at Oak Level                                                   –
The First Community Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Trinity Baptist Church of Apopka, Inc.                                       87,486.12
True Life Church                                         1,000.00
University Baptist Church                                       10,246.87
University Baptist Church – UCF Campus
Vietnamese Baptist Church                                                   –
Waterstone Church                                         3,000.00
Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church                                                   –
West Orange Baptist Church                                            250.00
Winter Garden First Baptist Church                                       31,526.88
Woodhaven Baptist Church                                            521.86
Zellwood First Baptist Church                                                   –
Gulf Stream Baptist Association
Abiding Grace Christian Church                                            400.00
Abyssinian Baptist Church of Christ                                                   –
Amazing Grace Church
Atlantic Baptist Church                                            719.31
Baptist Church of Bethlehem                                            200.00
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                         1,000.00
Bethel Worship Center                                            775.00
Bethesda Christian Center, Inc.                                         8,050.00
Bible Walk Baptist Church                                                   –
Canaan Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Canaan Hispanic Baptist Church                                         6,767.19
Celebration International Church, Inc.                                         2,595.00
Chinese Baptist Church of Coral Springs                                         3,000.00
Christ Returns Baptist Church
Christian Church of Reference                                            200.00
Christian Unity Baptist Church                                                   –
Christway Baptist Church                                       81,719.30
Church by the Glades Lake Worth Campus
Church by the Glades, Coral Springs                                       55,000.00
Church in the Glades                                                   –
Church of Healing Rain                                                   –
CityChurch Pompano Beach                                                   –
Conservatrice Baptist Church                                            500.00
Covenant Community of Grace Baptist Holiness                                            175.00
Cross United Church                                            500.00
Eben-Ezer Baptist Church of Pompano                                            160.00
Ebenezer Christian First Church                                         2,348.00
Eglise Baptiste Bethanie of Fort Lauderdale                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste De La Restoration Inc.                                            250.00
Eglise Baptiste De La Revelation Divine                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste de Sion                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Evangelique Salem                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Du Mont Des Oliviers                                         1,100.00
Eglise Baptiste Missionaire Jehovah Shamma                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Divinite                                            640.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Nazareth                                         1,280.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Roc Solide                                            250.00
El Shaddai Missionary Baptist                                            260.00
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Holiness                                            250.00
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Pompano Beach                                         1,200.00
Emmaus Baptist Church                                         1,600.00
Estrella de Belen Broward                                         7,454.66
Evangelical Baptist Triumph Church                                                   –
First Baptist Brazilian Church of South Florida                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Plantation                                         1,600.00
First Baptist Church of Weston                                       21,006.00
First Baptist Church Pompano Beach                                     118,598.70
First Haitian Baptist Church                                            780.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of North Lauderdale                                            400.00
First Seminole Indian Baptist Church                                       11,392.61
First United Evangelical Baptist Church                                            200.00
Fort Lauderdale First Baptist Church                                         6,040.00
Galilee Community Church, Inc.                                            250.00
Gardens Baptist Church                                         3,536.00
Gardens Hispanic Baptist Mission                                         1,620.00
Gospel Life Church                                         5,063.88
Gospel Truth Ministries
Grace Baptist Church                                            300.00
Grace Romanian Baptist Church                                                   –
Gracepoint Church                                         2,250.00
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Haitian Fellowship Church                                         1,100.00
Haitian Gospel Evangelical Baptist Church                                              40.00
Haitian Missionary Baptist Church                                            600.00
Han Mi Korean Baptist Church                                                   –
Hollywood Community Church                                         2,040.00
Hollywood First Baptist Church                                       10,441.00
Hope Fellowship Church                                                   –
Hope Life Ministry Baptist Church
Hungarian International Tabernacle Center                                                   –
Iglesia  Gracia y Verdad                                            700.00
Iglesia Bautista De Pompano Beach                                         2,390.00
Iglesia Bautista El Redentor                                         2,548.00
Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo Rey de reyes                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Miramar                                            330.00
Iglesia Bautista Misericordia                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Noroeste de Broward                                            367.00
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida                                         1,304.00
Iglesia Biblica Gracia y Verdad                                                   –
Iglesia Comunidad De Parkland                                         1,866.68
Iglesia Cristiana Confraternidad De Broward                                            250.00
Iglesia Cristiana New Generation                                                   –
Iglesia Cristiana Un Nuevo Corazon                                         1,637.00
Iglesia La Familia de Dios
Immanuel Baptist Church                                         2,075.00
Lael Baptist Church                                            250.00
Lauderhill Baptist Church                                         7,366.18
Lighthouse Community Church                                         9,366.39
Living Hope Baptist Church                                                   –
Living Water Community                                                   –
Love Fellowship Worship Center                                                   –
Metropolitan Baptist Church                                                   –
Mobile Church Inc                                         4,008.83
Mt. Hermon Community Baptist Church                                            494.32
New Beginnings Christian Faith Center                                                   –
New Hope Brazilian Baptist Church                                            700.00
New Life – The Church Without Walls                                                   –
New Life Baptist Church                                       14,967.71
New Life Cathedral
New Life Romanian Baptist Church                                            500.00
New Life Russian-Ukranian Baptist Church                                                   –
New Vision Baptist Church                                            300.00
Nouvelle Eglise Baptiste Bethlehem                                            640.00
Oakland Park First Baptist Church                                                   –
Oasis Church of South Florida, Inc                                                   –
Parkridge Baptist Church                                       59,962.65
Parkridge Korean Mission                                                   –
Pembroke Road Baptist Church                                         5,547.39
Pembroke Road Korean Mission                                                   –
Peters Road Baptist Church                                       15,000.00
Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church                                            900.00
Point of Grace Christian Fellowship                                            398.40
Pompano Beach First Haitian Church                                         4,100.00
Potential Church                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de West Pines                                            440.00
Providence Baptist Church of Plantation, FL Inc.                                            120.00
Reconciliation Haitian Baptist Mission                                                   –
Reconfort Unity Baptist Church
Redeemer Brazilian Christian Church
Redeeming Love Fellowship                                                   –
Redemption Baptist Church                                            300.00
Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle                                            550.00
Restoring Grace Community Church                                            450.00
Sarepta Baptist Church                                                   –
Shalom Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Sheridan Hills Baptist Church                                       32,254.00
Sichem Calvary Baptist                                            250.00
Siloem Evangelical Church of Jesus Christ
South Florida Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church                                                   –
Stirling Road Spanish Baptist Church of Florida Inc                                       17,160.50
Sunrise First Baptist Church                                         2,774.02
Tabernacle de la Foi
Taft Hispanic Baptist Church                                                   –
Taft Street Baptist Church                                         1,332.00
The Church at Deerfield Beach                                         2,721.00
The Rhema Word Church                                                   –
Transformation Evangelical Church
Trinity Baptist Church                                                   –
Trinity Haitian Ministry                                              40.00
Twin Lakes Baptist Church                                                   –
United Baptist Church                                                   –
Victory Life Church                                         2,400.00
West Pines Community Church                                       21,000.00
Westside Baptist Church
Worship Center of Good Samaritan                                            585.00
Halifax Baptist Association
Beach House Church                                            810.00
Bella Vista Baptist Church                                       10,913.74
Community Baptist Church                                         3,401.08
Daytona Beach Korean Baptist Church                                            550.00
Daytona Biker Church                                         1,032.48
Epic Ministries, Inc.                                                   –
Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Faith Covenant Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach                                       93,412.00
First Baptist Church of Edgewater                                            250.00
First Baptist Church of Harbor Oaks                                         2,516.97
First Baptist Church of Oak Hill                                         9,976.49
Flagler Beach First Baptist Church                                       18,908.90
Flomich Avenue Baptist Church                                         3,972.32
Glencoe Baptist Church                                         1,875.00
Gracelife Beachside                                         4,500.00
Hammock First Baptist Church                                            926.42
Mision Bautista Hispana de Daytona                                         1,500.00
New Smyrna Beach First Baptist Church                                       35,329.73
New Smyrna Beachside Baptist Church, Inc.                                         9,894.02
Oceanway Church                                         1,128.18
Palm Coast First Baptist Church                                       37,696.90
Port Orange First Baptist Church                                         9,722.61
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Daytona                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Coast                                                   –
Rima Ridge Baptist Church                                         4,554.00
Riverbend Community Church                                         3,000.00
Servants’ Quarters Fellowship                                         2,355.77
Shiloh Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
South Daytona First Baptist Church                                         2,000.00
Spruce Creek Baptist Church                                         1,500.00
Unity Fellowship Baptist Church                                                   –
Westside Baptist Church                                                   –
Harmony Baptist Association
Bethel Baptist Church                                         3,280.81
Concord Baptist Church                                         8,472.40
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                         2,235.00
Countryside Baptist Church                                                   –
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                         8,176.00
Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Archer, FL, Inc                                       11,610.85
First Baptist Church of Bronson                                         6,332.92
First Baptist Church of Cedar Key                                         1,200.00
First Baptist Church of Chiefland                                       51,480.71
First Baptist Church of Newberry                                       19,674.52
First Baptist Church of Trenton                                                   –
Fowlers Bluff Baptist Church                                         7,453.00
Hardeetown Baptist Church                                       14,274.42
Hilltop Baptist Fellowship Church                                                   –
Jonesville Baptist Church                                            452.50
Joppa Baptist Church                                         1,424.52
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church                                       10,610.60
New Hope Baptist Church                                                   –
Oak Dale Baptist Church                                                   –
Otter Creek Baptist Church                                            732.50
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Trenton                                         9,999.96
Priscilla Baptist Church                                         9,052.37
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church                                         1,200.00
River Cross Cowboy Church                                                   –
Roca Fuerte Iglesia Hispana de Newberry                                                   –
Rosewood Baptist Church                                         2,500.00
Turning Point of Newberry, Inc.                                         1,100.00
Union Baptist Church                                         1,550.44
Holmes Baptist Association
Bethany Baptist Church                                            500.00
Bethel Baptist Church                                       17,685.04
Bethlehem Baptist Church                                                   –
Beulah Anna Baptist Church                                         5,183.09
Bridge Creek Baptist Church                                         5,132.87
Caryville Baptist Church                                                   –
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,144.00
First Baptist Church of Bonifay                                       55,898.46
First Baptist Church of Esto                                                   –
Grace Church                                         1,040.00
Grace Community Church                                                   –
Gully Springs Baptist Church                                                   –
Hickory Hill Baptist Church                                         8,392.79
Hurricane Creek Baptist Church                                                   –
Leonia Baptist Church                                         5,365.67
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                            645.13
New Hope Baptist Church                                                   –
New Zion Baptist Church                                                   –
Noma Baptist Church                                         2,974.67
Northside Baptist Church                                       14,961.32
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church                                            696.74
Ponce de Leon First Baptist Church                                            300.00
Sandy Creek Baptist Church                                         3,933.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                         4,416.36
Union Hill Baptist Church                                         3,595.61
West Bonifay Baptist Church                                                   –
West Pittman Baptist Church                                         8,209.41
Westville Baptist Church                                            398.52
White Water Baptist Church
Jacksonville Baptist Association
Abundant Life Global Church                                                   –
Agape Baptist Church                                                   –
Agape Church                                            720.00
Arlington Baptist Church                                       28,325.06
Atlantic Boulevard Baptist Church                                            300.00
Atlantic Highlands Inland Baptist Church                                            165.00
Beree Evangelical Church
Betania Romanian Baptist Church                                                   –
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                            900.00
Bhutanese-Nepali Community Church                                                   –
Biltmore Baptist Church                                         2,164.80
Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Calvary Hill Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Casa de Oracion Luz del Mundo                                              94.00
Cedar Creek Baptist Church                                            370.00
Cedar Hills Baptist Church                                       16,918.41
Celebration Baptist Church                                                   –
Chets Creek Church                                     235,164.78
Christ-Centered International Fellowship                                                   –
Christian Fellowship Baptist Church                                                   –
Church of God Revelation                                            100.00
Church of Missionary for Jesus                                                   –
Church of Oakland                                                   –
Coastal Baptist Church                                       12,631.89
Community Life Ministry                                              70.00
Copper Creek Missionary Baptist Church                                            250.00
Covenant Christian Church                                         1,800.00
Covered Ministries
CrossView Church                                                   –
Crosswater Community Church                                         5,958.26
Crown Point Baptist Church                                         2,173.02
Deermeadows Baptist Church                                       84,156.00
Deland Missionary Baptist Church                                            480.00
Dinsmore Baptist Church                                                   –
Divine Restoration                                                   –
East Eleventh Street Baptist Church                                            810.73
Edgewood Heights Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethlehem Westside                                              50.00
Elevation Church
Englewood Baptist Church                                              85.00
Epoch Church                                                   –
Ethiopian Evangelical Church                                                   –
Faith Baptist Church of Mandarin                                         6,400.00
Faith Community Ministries at Forest Lake ISC
Faith Family Fellowship                                                   –
Faith Memorial Baptist Church                                                   –
FIL-AM Christian Ministry                                         1,200.00
First Arabic Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church Jacksonville – Ortega Campus
First Baptist Church Jacksonville – South Campus
First Baptist Church of Atlantic Beach                                         9,261.95
First Baptist Church of Baldwin                                       19,355.00
First Baptist Church of Bryceville                                         6,986.28
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach                                       22,401.60
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, Inc                                     174,684.91
First Baptist Church of Orange Park                                     239,802.91
First Baptist Church of Ponte Vedra Beach                                         1,200.00
First Haitian-American Christian Church of Jacksonville, Inc.                                            300.00
First Korean Baptist Church                                            760.00
First Mizo Community Church                                            720.00
First Renaissance Baptist Church                                                   –
First Timothy Baptist Church North                                                   –
Forest Boulevard Baptist Church                                                   –
Fort Caroline Baptist Church                                     160,782.12
Franklin Street Baptist Church                                         8,142.34
Freedom Bible Fellowship                                                   –
Fresh Start Church                                            152.10
Fruit Cove Baptist Church                                     489,296.00
Genesis Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville                                         1,272.00
Gethsemane Baptist Church                                            125.00
Glen Baptist Church                                       35,000.00
Good News Baptist Church                                         3,300.00
Grace Church of Avondale                                                   –
Grace International Christian Fellowship                                            300.00
Grace Life Church                                            450.00
Greater Macedonia of the Northside                                                   –
Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Harmony Community Church                                            520.75
Hart Haven Baptist Church                                            250.00
Heckscher Drive Baptist Church                                         1,490.90
Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church                                            833.55
Hibernia Baptist Church                                     246,788.00
High Calling Worship Center                                                   –
Highlands Baptist Church                                         5,584.95
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                       12,000.00
Hogan Baptist Church                                         2,407.40
Holiday Hill Baptist Church                                         4,000.00
Hopewell Baptist Church
Hosanna Baptist Church
Iglesia Bautista de Mandarin                                         1,638.25
Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Luz y Salvacion                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana De Mandarin, Inc.                                         5,426.16
Iglesia Bautista Mision Celestial
Iglesia Bautista Neptune                                         2,279.00
Iglesia Bautista Terry Parker                                                   –
Iglesia Cristiana de Jacksonville                                                   –
Island View Baptist Church                                       12,559.29
Jacksonville Bible Church                                                   –
Jacksonville City Church                                            250.00
Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church                                       10,231.73
Jesus Christ Community Baptist Church                                            600.00
Jones Road Baptist Church                                       11,760.78
Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church                                         2,214.93
Kings Road Baptist Church                                            125.00
Korean Central Baptist Church                                            650.00
Lake Shore Baptist Church                                       17,731.65
Light of the World Christian Church                                                   –
Lighthouse Baptist Church Inc. of North Florida                                       13,269.79
Living Faith of Jacksonville                                              50.00
Love Gave Baptist Church
Macclenny First Baptist Church                                       59,217.25
Mandarin Baptist Church                                       53,263.00
Melchizedeck Baptist Church
MissionWay Community Church                                         1,250.00
Monument Point Fellowship                                         4,800.00
Mount Olive House of Prayer                                                   –
Murray Hill Baptist Church                                            125.00
Neptune Baptist Church                                         2,709.00
New Berlin Road Baptist Church                                                   –
New Faith Community Baptist Church
New Hope Fellowship Cathedral Church, Inc.                                            327.00
New Life Baptist Church                                       15,500.00
New Life Church by Faith                                                   –
New Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Normandy Park Baptist Church                                         7,337.00
North Jacksonville Baptist Church                                     244,934.06
North Main Street Baptist Church                                                   –
North Pearl Street Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Northside Bible Baptist Church                                            100.00
Norwood Community Church                                         1,100.00
Oak Harbor Baptist Church                                         2,146.78
Oak Ridge Baptist Church                                                   –
Ocean Park Baptist Church                                         9,013.49
Oceanway First Baptist Church                                       17,203.00
One Baptist Church                                         1,765.00
One Hundred Third Street Baptist Church                                                   –
Open Arms Baptist Church
Palm Valley Baptist Church                                       12,065.03
Park City Baptist Church                                         1,513.52
Park Lane Baptist Church                                                   –
Parkwood Baptist Church                                       13,797.04
Philadelphia Baptist Church                                                   –
Ponderosa Baptist Church                                                   –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne                                         3,989.77
Primera Iglesia de Park City
Primera Iglesia Hispana Bautista de Jacksonville                                         2,252.00
Promise Land Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Redemption Baptist Church                                                   –
Redemption Jax Baptist Church, Inc.                                         9,872.62
Riverside Baptist Church                                                   –
Riverstone Community Church                                            500.00
Rivertown Church                                                   –
SaltRock                                                   –
San Jose Baptist Church                                       61,641.25
San Pablo Family Church, SBC                                            450.00
Shiloh at Orange Park Baptist Church                                                   –
Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church                                         7,000.00
Shindler Drive Baptist Church                                       69,622.51
Simply Church, Inc. dba Faithbridge Church                                         2,916.67
Sinai Church International                                                   –
Solomon Baptist Church
SON Baptist Church                                                   –
Southside Baptist Church                                       60,000.00
Southside Karen Baptist Church                                         4,800.00
Springfield Baptist Church                                         4,831.00
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
St Augustine Road Baptist Church                                                   –
St Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville
St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church
Temple of Light Christian Fellowship
Tenth Street Baptist Church
Terry Parker Baptist Church                                       24,946.99
The Church at Argyle                                         5,000.00
The Citadel Church
The City Church                                                   –
The District Church                                         1,200.00
The First Russian Ukranian Baptist Church of Jax                                         4,930.00
The Living Word of Christ Worship Center                                                   –
The Point at St. Johns Park                                                   –
The Upper Room                                            318.00
Turning Point Church                                                   –
Union Progressive Bapitst Church                                                   –
United African Baptist Church                                                   –
United Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Unity Missionary Baptist Church                                            700.00
University Baptist Church                                                   –
Venetia Terrace Baptist Church                                         1,805.97
Vision Baptist Church                                         2,794.61
WaterMark Church                                            100.00
Wesconnett Baptist Church                                                   –
West Meadows Baptist Church                                            100.00
West Normandy Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
West Park Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
WestGate Church                                                   –
Westside Baptist Church                                     148,689.67
Woodstock Baptist Church                                            375.00
Zion Korean Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
Zomi Christian Church                                            365.00
Lafayette Baptist Association
Airline Baptist Church                                       30,613.20
Central Baptist Church                                                   –
Cross City First Baptist Church                                       20,012.04
Faith Baptist Church                                         1,311.19
Fanning Springs Community Church                                         5,558.13
First Baptist Church of Horseshoe Beach                                         3,685.74
Grace Baptist Church                                            888.00
Hatch Bend Baptist Church                                       12,738.85
Jena First Baptist Church                                         9,636.10
Lebanon Baptist Church                                                   –
Lydia Baptist Church                                         1,452.95
McCrabb Baptist Church                                                   –
Midway Baptist Church                                       22,896.67
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,300.00
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church                                       30,519.97
Mt. Paran Baptist Church                                       19,947.85
New Hope Baptist Church                                            400.00
New Prospect Baptist Church                                                   –
Old Town First Baptist Church                                         5,701.15
Redemption Church                                            819.53
Riverside Baptist Church                                         1,215.40
Rock Sink Baptist Church                                       10,807.91
Salt Creek Baptist Church                                                   –
Scrub Creek Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
Suwannee Baptist Church                                       17,160.43
Suwannee River Baptist Church                                                   –
Walker Creek Bethel Baptist Church
Lake County Baptist Association
Bay Street Baptist Church                                       45,102.99
Cassia Baptist Church
Celebration Baptist Church                                       30,987.00
Central Baptist Church                                         1,950.00
Clermont First Baptist Church                                       58,983.11
Congregacion Bautista Bet-El, Inc.                                         1,200.00
Eagles’ Nest Baptist Church                                       16,995.56
Eglise Baptiste de Clermont                                            481.00
Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes
Eglise Baptiste Siloe de Clermont                                            248.00
Embrace Church at Montverde                                       15,701.75
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Leesburg, Inc.                                       18,000.00
Ferndale Baptist Church                                         8,320.73
First Baptist Church of Altoona                                       12,752.38
First Baptist Church of Astor                                       20,656.00
First Baptist Church of Groveland                                       10,325.57
First Baptist Church of Leesburg                                       76,300.00
First Baptist Church of Minneola                                            250.00
First Baptist Church of Tangerine                                         8,393.00
First Baptist Church of Tavares                                         8,800.00
First Baptist Church of Umatilla                                       99,794.62
Grace Baptist Church                                                   –
Grand Island Baptist Church                                       40,391.46
Groveland Baptist Church                                            496.38
Heritage Community Church                                                   –
Howey Baptist Church                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista La Gracia                                         2,493.83
Iglesia Bautista Lake Saunders                                         5,100.00
La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Mascotte                                         2,200.00
Lake Saunders Baptist Church                                         1,781.31
Liberty Baptist Church
Life Community Church                                                   –
LifePointe Church                                       15,611.15
Mount Dora First Baptist Church                                       40,000.00
Mt Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
Paisley First Baptist Church                                                   –
Pine Lakes First Baptist Church                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Clermont                                                   –
Sandy Acres Baptist Church                                                   –
Saving Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
Seminole Springs Baptist Church                                         5,002.14
Sorrento First Baptist Church                                         1,435.53
The Church at South Lake                                         3,600.00
The Fellowship Church of Central Florida, Inc.                                                   –
The Fellowship on 473
The Grove Church
Manatee Southern Baptist Association
Bayshore Baptist Church                                       13,430.26
Bethany Baptist Church                                                   –
Braden River Baptist Church                                                   –
Cross Pointe East                                            520.00
CrossPointe Fellowship                                       49,537.44
Dry Prairie Baptist Church                                         8,233.00
Elwood Park Baptist Church                                       19,386.07
Emmanuel Baptist Church                                       13,886.81
First Baptist Church of Bradenton                                       39,999.96
First Baptist Church of Ellenton                                         3,295.48
First Baptist Church of Palmetto                                       85,719.39
First Baptist Church of Parrish                                         3,999.96
First Biblical Baptist Church                                                   –
First Haitian Baptist Church of Bradenton                                                   –
Gillette First Baptist Church                                         3,742.00
Heritage Baptist Church                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton West                                                   –
Ira Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton                                              50.00
King of Kings Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Manatee First Baptist Church                                                   –
Mill Creek Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Myakka City Baptist Church                                                   –
North River Church                                       27,614.00
Northwest Baptist Church                                       13,368.96
Oneco First Baptist Church                                            250.00
Palm View First Baptist Church                                       23,992.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Ellenton                                         2,853.60
Providence Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Redemption Church Manatee                                         6,190.00
Samoset First Baptist Church                                       11,000.00
Southside Baptist Church                                            400.00
Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Myakka Inc                                              50.00
Terra Ceia First Baptist Church                                         1,584.68
West Bradenton Baptist Church                                       55,000.00
Woodland Community Church                                     126,154.44
Marion Baptist Association
Agape Baptist Church                                            600.00
Anthony Baptist Church                                         1,703.06
Belleview First Baptist Church                                       45,300.37
Centro Cristiano Vida                                                   –
Citra First Baptist Church                                                   –
College Road Baptist Church                                       74,200.00
Community Harvest Baptist Church                                         1,979.82
Cross Pointe Ocala                                                   –
Crossroads Community Church, SBC                                         7,571.77
Deliverance Fellowship Church
Eglise Baptiste du Bon Berger
Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie                                         1,128.00
Fairfield Baptist Church                                                   –
Fellowship Baptist Church                                       15,425.28
First Baptist Church at the Villages                                       99,999.96
First Baptist Church of Dunnellon                                     236,161.21
First Baptist Church of Inglis                                         4,400.00
First Baptist Church of Lake Rousseau                                         2,022.10
First Baptist Church of Ocala                                     158,899.11
First Baptist Church of Rainbow Lakes Estates                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Salt Springs                                         1,300.00
First Baptist Church of Sparr                                       17,514.41
First Baptist Church of Summerfield                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Weirsdale                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Williston                                       26,359.35
Fishermen Baptist Church of Ocala
Flemington Baptist Church                                       19,564.42
Florida Highlands Baptist Church                                                   –
Forest Baptist Church                                                   –
Fort McCoy First Baptist Church                                       11,962.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                                   –
Gracepointe Church
Highlands Baptist Church                                         1,793.82
Hope Ministries Ocala                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Alfa y Omega Inc.
Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa
Iglesia Bautista Peniel                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista West Ocala
Iglesia Cristiana de Ocala                                                   –
Immanuel Baptist Church                                       70,520.30
Kendrick Baptist Church                                         1,346.89
Lighthouse Baptist Church                                         2,439.61
Maranatha Baptist Church                                       22,310.46
McIntosh First Baptist Church                                                   –
Mill Creek Baptist Church of Eureka                                         7,032.17
Morriston Baptist Church                                       30,986.32
Mosaic Community Church                                                   –
Moss Bluff Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church                                                   –
New Life Family Church                                            200.00
New St. John Baptist Church
Oak Griner Baptist Church                                       27,611.00
Oakcrest Baptist Church                                       37,823.40
Ocala Korean Baptist Church                                                   –
Ocala Springs Baptist Church                                       24,770.32
Ocala Vision Korean American Baptist Church                                         1,127.53
Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church                                       23,149.95
Ocklawaha First Baptist Church                                                   –
Olivet Baptist Church                                         3,000.00
Orange Lake Baptist Church                                                   –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste d’Ocala                                                   –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Marion County                                         1,232.09
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Marion Oaks                                                   –
Providence Baptist Church
Ride for Jesus Cowboy Church                                            200.00
Romeo Baptist Church                                            916.63
Shores Baptist Worship Center                                                   –
Sonshine Ministries, Inc.                                                   –
South Ocala Baptist Church                                                   –
Southeast Marion Baptist Church                                         2,524.00
StartingPoint Church                                                   –
Sunset Harbor Baptist Church                                         2,370.39
The Church at the Springs                                                   –
The Lighthouse at Orange Springs                                                   –
The Vine Community Church                                                   –
Trinity Baptist Church                                       35,160.00
Unity Baptist Church                                         4,270.28
Village of Faith Baptist Church                                       61,510.93
Wellspring Church of Ocala                                                   –
Westpoint Baptist Church                                         1,703.95
Woodside Baptist Church                                         3,615.66
Wyomina Park Baptist Church                                                   –
Miami Baptist Association
Agape de la Nouvelle Jerusalem                                                   –
Alabanza Evangelical Baptist Church Inc.                                                   –
Alliance Chretienne en Jesus Christ                                                   –
Betesda Baptist Church                                                   –
Bethany Baptist Church of Carol City, Inc                                            480.00
Bethany Baptist Church of Miami                                            900.00
Bethel Christian Church of New Jerusalem
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                         2,000.00
Bethel Haitian Baptist Mission                                            125.00
Bethesda Fellowship                                                   –
Bible Baptist Church                                         2,250.00
Bibleyskaya Tserkov ‘Slovo Blagodaty’                                                   –
Broadmoor Baptist Church                                            700.00
Calvary Fellowship                                                   –
Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church                                         3,000.00
Candlestick Bible Church                                              25.00
Centro de Avivamiento Fundamento de Dios                                                   –
Chinese Baptist Church                                         4,200.00
Chinese Christian Gospel Church in Miami                                                   –
Christ Baptist Church
Christ Centered Church of Miami                                            200.00
Christ Community Church                                                   –
Christ Family Church                                         6,000.00
Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, Inc                                         6,000.00
Christ Journey Church                                         2,500.00
Christ Vivant Ministries
Christian Community Life Center Baptist
Church of Glory                                                   –
CitiChurch                                                   –
Community Bible Baptist Church                                                5.00
Comunidad Cristiana Agape                                                   –
Comunidad Cristiana Nueva Generacion                                                   –
Coral Gables Baptist Church                                         2,779.10
Coral Villa Baptist Church                                         1,770.93
Cornerstone Haitian Baptist Mission
Cornerstone Miami                                                   –
Cosmopolitan Baptist Church                                              75.00
Crossroads Baptist Church of Kendall                                                   –
Cutler Ridge First Baptist Church                                       28,779.00
Decided Church                                                   –
Divinity Baptist Church                                                   –
East Hialeah Baptist Church                                         1,500.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                         2,200.00
Eben-Ezer Community Baptist Church                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Adonai                                         4,000.00
Eglise Baptiste de Beree                                            100.00
Eglise Baptiste de la Glorification                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste de la Samarie
Eglise Baptiste Du Tabernacle                                         1,020.00
Eglise Baptiste Gallilee                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Gethsemane
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Salem                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste L’Arche De Noe
Eglise Baptiste Riviere Du Jourdain                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Sanctifiee                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Sion Evangelical                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Un Seul Dieu                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Universelle de Jesus Christ                                            100.00
Eglise Evangel Baptiste de Bethlehem                                            100.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethesda
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Galilee, Inc.                                            300.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Paix                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Philadelphie                                            600.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Rocher D’Horeb                                            400.00
Eglise Evangelique Beree                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique de Lumiere                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique de Toute les Nations
Eglise Evangelique des Pelerins                                            150.00
Eglise Evangelique Galilee                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique Le Jourdain                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique Ville de Refuge                                                   –
Eglise les Benis de L’Eternel
El Nuevo Comienzo Corp                                                   –
Elevate Church                                         5,500.20
Elghanna Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Elim Baptist Church                                            300.00
Elim Bethel Evangelical Baptist Mission                                                   –
El-Schaddai Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Emmaus Baptist Church                                            800.00
Estrella de David Mision Bautista                                            100.00
Evangelical Church of Reconciliation
Evangelical Primitive Baptist Church
Faith Community Baptist Church                                            500.00
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church
Families R Us Baptist Ministries                                                   –
Fellowship Church Miami                                         3,600.00
First Baptist Church of Hialeah                                            325.00
First Baptist Church of Homestead                                       55,766.02
First Born Again Baptist of North Miami                                            900.00
First Guilgal Baptist Church
First Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation, Inc.                                                   –
Forward Fellowship                                            100.00
Fraternidad Cristiana                                                   –
Fraternity Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Fulfilled Life Church                                         5,975.00
Full Deliverance Baptist Church                                                   –
Full Harvest Christian Church
Gateway Baptist Church                                         7,448.95
Gladeview Baptist Church                                         1,600.00
Glendale Baptist Church of Brownsville                                            100.00
Glendale Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Global Church                                            600.00
God of Deliverance Baptist Ministries, Inc                                            420.00
God’s Community Outreach Ministry Baptist Church                                            250.00
God’s Grace Church of Worship                                              90.00
God’s Kingdom Embassy                                                   –
Good News Little River Baptist Church                                              50.00
Good Seed Christian Church                                                   –
Grace Center                                                   –
Grace Church                                         5,819.00
Grace Connection Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Grace Connection Church-Sunrise Campus
Grace of God Baptist Church                                                   –
Gracia Abundante                                            465.35
Greater Mercy Missionary Baptist Church                                         2,630.41
Greater Miami First Baptist Church                                                   –
Greater Mt. Everett Missionary Baptist Church
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Haitian Baptist Church of South Florida                                                   –
Haitian Baptist Church of the Living God                                                   –
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church of Homestead                                         1,100.79
Harvest Miami                                         2,000.00
His City on a Hill Ministries                                                   –
Hosana Community Baptist Church                                                   –
Hour of Resurrection Church
Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana North West                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana South West                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Adonai                                         1,296.00
Iglesia Bautista Agape                                            150.00
Iglesia Bautista Aposento Alto                                            960.00
Iglesia Bautista Betania                                            400.00
Iglesia Bautista Betesda                                            832.00
Iglesia Bautista Bethel                                       15,028.76
Iglesia Bautista Buenas Nuevas                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Casa de Oracion                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Cristo es la Verdad
Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Unica Esperanza                                            100.00
Iglesia Bautista De Allapattah
Iglesia Bautista De Kendall                                         1,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Dios con Nosotros                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Doral                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer North Miami                                            389.00
Iglesia Bautista Efeso                                         9,857.26
Iglesia Bautista el Cuerpo de Cristo                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista El Es Mi Paz                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista en Cristo                                            800.00
Iglesia Bautista Entera Restauracion                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen                                         4,400.00
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen Sur                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Dios                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Fundamento De Dios                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Getsemani                                         6,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Westland                                         1,300.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Miami Beach                                         2,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Horeb                                            500.00
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem                                         1,500.00
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalen Paz                                            600.00
Iglesia Bautista Juan 3:16                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista La Grey de Dios                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Leon De Juda                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Mahanaim                                            864.00
Iglesia Bautista Manantial de Vida                                         2,500.00
Iglesia Bautista McCall Mision                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Mi Ebenezer                                            648.00
Iglesia Bautista Mi Redentor                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Miami
Iglesia Bautista Misionera                                            330.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera Peniel                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Misionera Peniel Sur                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Misionera Shalom                                            360.00
Iglesia Bautista Nazareth                                         1,100.00
Iglesia Bautista Northside                                         9,996.00
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Esperanza De Kendall, Inc.                                         5,096.86
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida Miami                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer De Miramar-West Pines                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer Sur                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Bendicion, Inc.                                            929.00
Iglesia Bautista Palabra De Dios                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Palabra de Vida                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Poder de Dios                                            100.00
Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Puerta Del Cielo                                         3,879.81
Iglesia Bautista Redención                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Renacer                                         1,200.00
Iglesia Bautista Rescate                                            155.00
Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion                                         1,800.00
Iglesia Bautista Rey de Paz                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Rhema                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Saron                                            320.00
Iglesia Bautista Sion, Inc.                                            200.00
Iglesia Bautista Soldado De Jesucristo                                            250.00
Iglesia Bautista Sweetwater                                            550.00
Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer Con Cristo                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Universidad de Fe                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Victoria En Jesus                                            672.01
Iglesia Bautista Vida en Cristo                                       10,777.67
Iglesia Bautista Vida Nueva, INC                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Vive Cristo                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista West Hialeah                                                   –
Iglesia Biblica Bautista de Miami                                                   –
Iglesia Biblica Bereana                                                   –
Iglesia Biblica Vida Real                                            530.14
Iglesia Comunidad Biblica Cristiana                                         1,000.00
Iglesia Cristiana de Miami                                         3,992.63
Iglesia Cristiana Dia De Adoracion                                            150.00
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis                                                   –
Iglesia Evangelica Bautista Monte de Sion                                                   –
Iglesia Evangelica los Pinos Nuevos                                                   –
Iglesia Gracia Sobre Gracia-Grace Upon Grace Church                                         1,500.00
Iglesia Jesus Para Todos                                            250.00
Iglesia Misionera Bautista                                            250.00
Iglesia Oasis Church
Iglesia Real                                         7,015.17
Iglesia Renovacion Cristiana                                            474.15
Iglesia Vertical Miami                                                   –
Impact Ministries Worship Center
Ives Dairy Road Baptist Church                                                   –
Jesus Experience Ministries                                                   –
Jesus the Christ Church                                                   –
Jordan Chapel Church
Judah Christian Center                                                   –
Kendall Baptist Church                                                   –
Kendall Brazilian Church                                         1,200.00
Kingdom Covenant Baptist Church                                         2,955.00
King’s Way Community Church                                            625.00
La Nueva Jerusalem Baptist Church                                              50.00
La Nueva Pasion de Cristo                                                   –
La Premiere Eglise Baptiste de Homestead, Inc.                                                   –
La Renaissance Ministere de Jesus Christ
Legacy Church                                         1,000.00
L’Eglise Agape du Christianisme, Inc.                                                   –
Levantate Pronto
Life Church of South Florida, Inc                                         1,200.00
Lighthouse Church                                         1,000.00
Logos Baptist Church                                                   –
Love Unlimited
Maranatha Spanish Baptist Church                                            100.00
Miami Bible Fellowship                                                   –
Miami Christians Fellowship Church                                                   –
Miami Shores Baptist Church                                       15,128.92
Miami Springs Baptist Church                                            100.00
Ministerio Bautista Juan 3:16                                            200.90
Ministerio Internacional Una Voz En El Desierto                                                   –
Ministerio Pastoral Tu Vara y Tu Cayado                                                   –
Mision Bautista Rosa de Saron                                                   –
Mision Cutler Bay Para Jesus                                            453.51
Mision Latina Miami                                                   –
Mission Evangelique Baptiste la Resurrection                                                   –
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Movement Christian Church                                         3,184.35
Mt. Hope Fellowship Baptist Church
Mt. Zion Eglise Evangelique                                            200.00
Naranja Park Baptist Church                                                   –
Naranja Park Christian Fellowship Church
New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church                                              20.00
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead                                         2,312.20
New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church                                         2,896.00
New Bethel Baptist Church                                                   –
New Canaan  Baptist Church
New City Church                                         1,500.00
New Covenant Church of Christ                                                   –
New Faith Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
New Hope Nueva Esperanza Ministries, Inc.                                              45.00
New Life Baptist Church                                         1,620.00
New Life Chapel                                                   –
New Life Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
New Maranatha Evangelical Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
New Mercy Baptist Church
New Testament Baptist Church                                         2,500.00
New Testament Baptist Church
New Vision Emmanuel Baptist Church                                                   –
New Way Fellowship                                                   –
North Hialeah Baptist Church                                                   –
North Miami Beach First Baptist Church                                         3,000.00
North Palm Baptist Church                                                   –
Northwest Baptist Church, Inc.                                         1,200.00
Nouveau Testament Renaissance Baptist Church                                                   –
Nouvelle Esperance Chretienne                                            500.00
Nuevo Amanecer/New Dawn Church                                                   –
Nuevo Comienzo con el Señor Jesus                                                   –
One Family
One God in Three Person First Baptist Church                                            950.00
P3 Church                                                   –
Palm Vista Community Church                                         1,800.00
Parkway Baptist Church                                            400.00
Pasos de Fe Inc
Pines Baptist Church                                         6,000.00
Premiere Eglise Baptiste D’Apocalypse de Miami
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Horeb
Primera Hispana Iglesia                                         5,400.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Coral Park                                       33,606.56
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Opa Locka                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista la Hermosa                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Shalom                                            100.00
Primitive Haitian Baptist                                                   –
Principe De Paz Baptist Church                                            500.00
Providence Road Church                                       24,776.44
Redeeming Grace Church
Redemption Church                                                   –
Redemption Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Redemption Evangelical Church                                                   –
Relevant Church of Miami                                                   –
Renewed Bethel Baptist Church                                                   –
Renewing Life Church                                              20.00
Restoration Church                                         1,800.00
Resurreccion Cutler Bay                                            210.00
Revealing the Truth Baptist Learning Center
Revelational Truth Ministries
Riverside Baptist Church of Miami-Dade County, Florida, Inc.                                       27,787.42
Salem Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Salem Missionary Baptist Church                                            350.00
Schekinah Baptist Church                                            530.00
Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation                                                   –
Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation Deerfield Beach                                                   –
Shema Israel Miami                                                   –
Sierra Norwood Calvary Baptist Church                                       10,842.00
Solid Rock Ministries International
Source of Grace Church
South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist Emmanuel Church                                                   –
Southwest Community Church                                                   –
St Andrew Missionary Baptist Church                                            400.00
St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church                                            150.00
Stanton Memorial Baptist Church                                       20,793.44
Storehouse Institutional Baptist Church                                                   –
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Miami                                            250.00
Tabernacle of Fresh Manna Baptist Church
Tabernacle of Salvation                                                   –
Tamiami Baptist Church                                         2,200.00
Temple Morija Haitian Mission                                            550.00
The Brook                                            300.00
The Church at the Cross
The City Church                                                   –
The Filipino American Ministries                                         9,598.70
The Gospel Way Baptist Church
The Living Word Baptist Church
The M3 Church                                                   –
The Pulse of Miami Church                                            400.00
The Real Life Church SFL                                            660.00
The Rock Fellowship Church                                         3,300.00
The Summit Church of Homestead                                         1,400.00
The Victory Church                                                   –
The Well Ministries of Hope, Inc.
The Word Fellowship Baptist Church                                                   –
Trinity Baptist Church                                            600.00
Trinity Baptist Church & Blanc Ministries
Trinity Evangelical Baptist                                                   –
True Love Praise and Worship Church                                            125.00
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church                                            524.00
Truly Bless Baptist Church                                                   –
Turning Point Baptist Church                                         4,200.00
Turning Point Little Havana                                                   –
Unify Christians                                                   –
United Family Baptist Church                                                   –
Unity Baptist Church
Victory Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Village Church
Vino Nuevo                                                   –
Walking in Christ Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,034.78
Wayside Baptist Church                                       76,281.21
Wayside en Espanol                                         8,796.04
West Flagler Park Baptist Church                                                   –
Westview Baptist Church                                                   –
Word Faith Center
Word of Truth                                                   –
Worship Center Anice Ministries                                                   –
Yovel Messianic Church                                                   –
Middle Florida Baptist Association
Bethel Creek Baptist Church                                                   –
Beulah Baptist Church                                                   –
Brewer Lake Baptist Church                                       20,004.00
Central Baptist Church                                         8,204.33
Cherry Lake First Baptist Church                                         5,200.00
Concord Baptist Church                                         9,649.32
Elizabeth Baptist Church                                       65,378.77
Faith Baptist Church                                         4,828.04
Fellowship Baptist Church                                       13,022.61
First Baptist Church of Madison Inc.                                       39,621.68
First Baptist Church of Pinetta                                       10,122.37
Greenville Baptist Church                                         5,712.91
Harmony Baptist Church                                         1,798.52
Hopewell Baptist Church                                         7,244.00
Iglesia Hispana de Mayo                                                   –
Journey Church of Mayo                                         4,494.87
Lamont Baptist Church                                                   –
Lee First Baptist Church                                       24,991.48
Macedonia Baptist Church                                            482.50
Mayo Baptist Church                                       28,130.72
Midway Baptist Church                                         4,800.00
Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                         3,560.55
New Home Baptist Church                                       16,142.50
New Macedonia Baptist Church of Greenville, Inc.                                         3,025.00
Olive Baptist Church                                         5,628.35
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Madison County, Inc.                                         3,392.16
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                         4,232.18
Riverside Baptist Church                                         4,479.43
Sirmans Baptist Church                                                   –
St. Johns Baptist Church                                         7,027.14
Unity Church                                                   –
Nature Coast Baptist Association
Agape Life Baptist Church                                         2,596.21
Antioch Fellowship Baptist Church                                         7,881.86
Brooksville New Hope Baptist Church, Inc.                                         2,267.57
Chassahowitzka First Baptist Church                                         2,518.96
Christ Community Church of Citrus                                       11,949.23
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                       75,851.91
Crossroads Connection Church                                            957.76
Crystal River First Baptist Church                                     105,646.44
Eden Baptist Church                                       18,004.31
First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills                                         4,167.46
First Baptist Church of Brooksville                                       36,063.64
First Baptist Church of Floral City                                         9,004.00
First Baptist Church of Homosassa, Inc.                                         4,800.00
First Baptist Church of Inverness                                       57,423.54
First Baptist Church of Lecanto                                         2,262.16
First Baptist Church of Spring Hill                                         1,000.00
Garden Grove Baptist Church                                         2,400.00
Gulf to Lake Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Hebron Baptist Church
Hernando Beach First Baptist Church                                         1,852.07
Hernando First Baptist Church                                         4,142.91
Highlands Baptist Church Inc.                                         1,865.86
Hillside Community Baptist Church                                         9,419.33
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida de Citrus County, Inc.                                                   –
Indian Hill Baptist Church                                         1,875.00
Istachatta Baptist Church                                         1,773.56
Masaryktown First Baptist Church                                         1,800.00
Mision Hispana Bautista Northcliffe                                         6,272.62
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                       11,128.00
New Life Church                                         1,750.00
North Oak Baptist Church                                       12,103.42
Northcliffe Baptist Church                                       24,294.23
Ozello Island Church                                         2,511.90
Pristine Spring Hill Baptist Church                                              15.00
Red Level Baptist Church                                         3,775.22
River Gardens Baptist Church                                                   –
Rutland First Baptist Church                                         1,583.96
Shepherd’s Way Baptist Church                                            210.00
Stagecoach Junction Fellowship                                         3,310.32
Suncoast Baptist Church                                         1,573.00
Union Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,191.00
Victory Baptist                                                   –
Weeki Wachee Acres First Baptist Church                                         2,080.00
New River Baptist Association
Air Park Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
Bayless Highway Baptist Church                                         5,620.00
Bethel Baptist Church                                         2,296.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                         5,911.32
CrossPoint Church of Melrose Inc                                         2,400.00
Dedan Baptist Church
Evergreen Baptist Church                                         8,814.32
Fellowship Baptist Church                                         3,000.00
First Baptist Church of Brooker, Inc.                                         7,930.37
First Baptist Church Of Keystone Heights                                       36,823.08
First Baptist Church of Raiford                                         7,656.46
First Baptist Church of Starke                                         7,833.30
Gadara Baptist Church                                         7,884.72
Grace Baptist Church                                            250.00
Heilbronn Baptist Church                                            600.00
Hope Baptist Church                                                   –
Kingsley Lake Baptist Church                                       34,008.70
LaCrosse Baptist Church                                         1,247.99
Lake Hill Baptist Church                                            250.00
Madison Street Baptist Church                                       15,000.00
Morgan Road Baptist Church                                         1,423.00
New Grace Baptist Church                                            399.96
New River Baptist Church                                            746.00
Northside Baptist Church                                         2,810.60
Trinity Baptist Church                                     125,873.00
Victory Baptist Church                                            244.73
North Central Florida Baptist Association
Alachua First Baptist Church                                       49,347.46
Aletheia Gainesville                                            504.00
CenterPoint Christian Fellowship, SBC                                         3,000.00
Country Crossroads Baptist Church                                            900.00
Eden Baptist Church                                         3,029.32
Eliam Baptist Church                                         8,457.50
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church                                            135.00
Fellowship Church of High Springs, Inc                                            600.00
Filipino Christian Fellowship                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Gainesville                                         2,107.10
First Baptist Church of Hawthorne                                         6,075.60
First Baptist Church of High Springs                                       66,490.63
First Baptist Church of Lake Butler                                       40,744.00
First Baptist Church of Micanopy                                         2,755.80
First Baptist Church of Waldo                                         5,375.00
Forest Grove Baptist Church                                       15,291.58
Gainesville Gospel Chinese Church
Grace Baptist Church                                         8,337.54
Greater Faith Baptist Fellowship, Inc.                                            100.00
Hague Baptist Church                                            204.51
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Archer Road                                              96.50
Iglesia Cristiana Misionera Bautista                                         3,548.04
Iglesia Evangelica Bautista                                                   –
Iglesia Hispana                                                   –
Iglesia Hispana Alachua                                                   –
Island Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Korean Baptist Church                                                   –
Living Covenant Church                                         6,000.00
Morningstar Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                                            107.00
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
North Central Baptist Church                                       70,705.49
North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                         5,512.54
Northwest Baptist Church                                       22,382.60
Oak Park Baptist Church                                         6,634.74
Ochwilla Baptist Church                                         1,969.47
Orange Heights Baptist Church                                                   –
Parkview Baptist Church                                         3,438.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                            100.00
Pleasanthill Baptist Church                                         1,100.00
Ridgeview Baptist Church                                         1,080.44
River Cross Church                                         2,100.00
Salt Church of Gainesville                                         1,687.39
Sardis Baptist Church                                                   –
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church                                            600.00
St John Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
The First Church of Gainesville                                            600.00
The Summit Church                                         7,059.40
Thrive Life Church                                                   –
Walk By Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.                                            550.00
Westside Baptist Church                                     301,814.28
Westside-Southwest Campus                                                   –
Wings of Eagles Worship Center
North Florida Baptist Network
Athens Baptist Church                                         7,606.09
Bethlehem Baptist Church                                         4,290.81
Calvary Baptist Church                                       10,864.90
Celebration Community Church                                         1,961.96
Church on The Way                                         1,200.00
Columbia Baptist Church                                         3,442.80
Countryside Baptist Church of Lake City                                            600.00
Eastside Baptist Church, Inc                                                   –
Elim Baptist Church                                         8,012.93
Evergreen Baptist Church                                                   –
Fellowship Baptist Church of Suwannee                                            250.00
First Baptist Church of Lake City                                         2,000.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Lake City                                                   –
Fort White Baptist Church                                            250.00
Gateway Baptist Church                                         1,570.00
Hopeful Baptist Church                                       42,689.19
Hopeful Baptist Church West
Hopeful Baptist East Campus
Huntsville Baptist Church                                            375.00
Lake City First Korean Baptist Church                                         1,761.64
Lulu Baptist Church                                         2,237.21
Mision Bautista Roca Fuerte                                              43.04
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                                            600.00
New Oak Grove Baptist Church                                       14,157.95
Northside Baptist Church                                         3,767.00
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Old Providence Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Parkview Baptist Church                                     143,400.98
Philippi Baptist Church                                            600.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                         8,828.26
Providence Village Baptist Church                                         8,333.30
Santa Fe Baptist Church                                         2,117.26
Shiloh Baptist Church                                            629.00
Southridge Community Church                                                   –
Southside Baptist Church                                         5,000.10
The Cross Church                                         5,753.35
The Journey of La Esperanza                                                   –
The Orchard Community Church                                       11,246.00
The Vineyard of Lake City                                         7,581.43
White Springs First Baptist Church                                         7,727.60
Northeast Florida Baptist Association
Abundant Harvest Baptist Church                                            529.44
Amelia Baptist Church                                       70,648.93
Blackrock Baptist Church                                       19,849.12
Brandy Branch Baptist Church                                       15,505.17
Cedar Bay Baptist Church                                         4,042.37
Dunns Creek Baptist Church                                       28,600.56
Duval Station Baptist Church                                         5,041.83
Eastport Baptist Church                                                   –
Ephesus Baptist Church                                         1,821.00
Fernandina Beach First Baptist Church                                     254,648.61
First Baptist Church Callahan                                       41,000.00
First Baptist Church of Boulougne                                       13,253.64
First Baptist Church of Gray Gables                                       12,000.00
First Baptist Church of Hilliard, Inc                                         2,750.00
Five Points Baptist Church                                       11,475.92
Gardenview Baptist Church                                       20,947.85
Great Harvest Missionary B. C., Inc.                                         1,487.00
Grover Road Baptist Church                                            412.78
Harper Chapel Baptist Church                                                   –
Hedges Baptist Church
Hollyford Baptist Church                                         2,651.50
Iglesia La Tierra Prometida                                                   –
Legacy Baptist Church                                         5,848.22
Live Oak Baptist Church                                       21,600.00
Mercy Hill Church                                       69,999.96
North 14th Street Baptist Church                                              75.00
North Hilliard Baptist Church                                                   –
Oasis Church North Florida                                                   –
Pecan Park Baptist Church                                         1,899.00
Providence at West Jacksonville                                            275.00
River Road Baptist Church                                       14,040.00
Set Free By The Sea                                       17,067.20
Springhill Baptist Church                                       50,844.00
Thomas Creek Baptist Church                                                   –
Three Rivers Church                                                   –
Unity Baptist Church                                         2,269.50
Yulee Baptist Church                                       16,524.26
Northwest Coast Baptist Association
Bayou George First Baptist Church                                       15,052.25
Beach Baptist Chapel                                         5,761.00
Brannonville Baptist Church                                            775.00
Callaway First Baptist Church                                       16,081.31
Cedar Grove Baptist Church                                         4,545.85
City Church at Northside                                         2,100.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                       21,807.25
Cove Baptist Church                                                   –
Dalkeith Baptist Church                                            440.00
Deerpoint Lake First Baptist Church                                         2,684.93
East Bay Baptist Church                                            500.00
Eastpoint First Baptist Church                                         5,856.05
Emerald Coast Fellowship                                         6,000.00
Family of God Baptist Church East Campus                                       26,072.50
Fellowship Baptist Church of Apalachicola                                         6,020.86
First Baptist Church of Apalachicola                                         9,845.75
First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven                                       37,252.89
First Baptist Church of Southport                                            100.00
First Baptist Church of Sunnyside                                            817.24
Fountain First Baptist Church                                                   –
Gulf Beach Baptist Church                                         1,650.00
Highland View Baptist Church                                         6,496.59
Hiland Park Baptist Church                                       93,000.00
Holy Hill Baptist Church                                         5,132.00
Howard Carlisle Baptist Church                                       24,829.09
Howard Creek Baptist Church                                            408.11
Immanuel Baptist Church                                       22,955.16
Kingswood Baptist Church                                                   –
Lifeblood Baptist Church                                                   –
Long Avenue Baptist Church                                       24,000.00
Mexico Beach First Baptist Church                                                   –
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church                                              50.00
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                              20.00
Panama City First Baptist Church                                            465.00
Port St. Joe First Baptist Church                                       69,107.82
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Panama City                                                   –
Sand Hills Baptist Church                                       12,794.47
Springfield Baptist Church                                         7,685.56
St. Andrew Baptist Church                                     174,355.32
Temple Baptist Church                                       14,497.71
The New Midway Baptist Church                                         5,275.00
West Bay Baptist Church                                         2,048.84
Wewahitchka First Baptist Church                                       13,504.24
Wewahitchka Westside Baptist Church, Inc.                                         5,412.45
White City First Baptist Church                                         5,071.28
Woodstock Church
Okaloosa Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                                   –
Beaver Creek Baptist Church                                            965.65
Calvary Baptist Church                                         2,964.66
Central Baptist Church of Crestview                                            200.00
Connect Church
Cross Creek Country Fellowship                                            350.00
Dorcas Baptist Church                                         4,588.30
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                       11,227.42
Emmanuel Baptist Church                                       63,156.83
First Baptist Church of Baker                                            600.00
First Baptist Church of Crestview, Inc.                                     103,818.42
First Baptist Church of Holt                                         5,737.13
First Baptist Church of Milligan                                         2,063.37
Garden City First Baptist Church                                         1,121.77
Global Mission Baptist Church                                            700.00
Good Hope Baptist Church                                         3,535.36
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church                                       11,377.23
Live Oak Baptist Church                                       10,272.46
Magnolia Baptist Church                                            507.78
Mosaic Church                                       11,025.00
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church                                       27,048.17
Pyron Chapel Baptist Church                                         3,007.60
Red Oak Baptist Church                                         3,176.05
Shockley Springs Baptist Church                                                   –
South Ebenezer Baptist Church                                         1,918.67
The Shepherd’s Church                                         3,139.32
Valley Road Baptist Church                                                   –
Woodlawn Baptist Church                                       96,773.04
Yellow River Baptist Church                                                   –
Orange Blossom Baptist Association
Athens Baptist Church                                         3,848.23
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church                                       13,022.76
Charlie Creek Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
Church of Christ Baptist                                                   –
Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church                                         4,869.80
Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
Fellowship Baptist Church                                         2,022.67
First Baptist Church of Avon Park                                       58,812.81
First Baptist Church of Bowling Green                                       56,587.49
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Lorida                                         7,672.88
First Baptist Church of Sebring                                     115,062.76
First Baptist Church of Venus                                            641.00
First Baptist Church Zolfo Springs Spanish Mission                                                   –
First Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Florida Avenue Baptist Church                                       16,732.47
Fort Green Baptist Church                                       16,993.18
Gardner Baptist Church Inc                                         1,000.00
HIS Church                                                   –
Immanuel Baptist Church                                         1,399.53
Lake Bonnett ISC
Lake Buffum Baptist Church                                                   –
Lake Dale Baptist Church                                         7,911.00
Lake Glenada
Lake Placid First Baptist Church                                         3,900.00
Leisure Lakes Baptist Church                                                   –
Limestone Baptist Church                                         2,268.00
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church                                         5,565.30
New Birth Baptist Church                                                   –
New Hope Baptist Church                                       20,450.00
New Life Baptist Church                                         1,894.91
New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Limestone
New Zion Baptist Church                                         2,181.41
Northside Baptist Church                                         4,200.00
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                       41,119.98
Oak Park Baptist Church of Fort Meade                                         1,299.58
Ona Baptist Church
Pioneer Park
Placid Lakes First Baptist Church                                         6,014.37
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                              75.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Fe, Inc.                                            100.00
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Refuge Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Southside Baptist Church                                         7,195.24
Sparta Road Baptist Church                                         1,948.06
Sunridge Baptist Church                                         6,628.87
Union Baptist Church                                         2,394.57
Wauchula First Baptist Church                                     111,166.11
Whispering Pines Baptist Church                                       16,273.33
Zolfo Springs First Baptist Church                                         4,164.00
Palm Beach Baptist Network
Abundant Grace                                                   –
Acreage Baptist Church                                                   –
Adonai Missionary Baptist Church
Agape Univision Baptist Church                                                   –
Assemblee Chretienne de Salem                                                   –
Baptist Freres Unis                                                   –
Barwick Road Baptist Church                                                   –
Belvedere Baptist Church                                       27,729.25
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                         3,050.00
Bethel Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Bible Tabernacle Covenant Baptist Church
Boca Glades Baptist Church                                       61,868.24
Boca Glades Brazilian Fellowship                                                   –
Calvary Church                                         9,075.00
Calvary Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Canal Point Baptist Church                                            250.00
Casa de Dios
Casa De Vida                                         6,881.71
Centro Familiar Cristiano de Lake Worth                                                   –
Christ Community Chapel
Christ Evangelical Baptist Church                                                   –
Christian Union Baptist Church, Inc.
Christ’s Light Source Church                                            637.48
City View Church, Inc.                                            300.00
Common Ground                                         1,200.00
Communaute Evangelique Baptiste de la Grace                                         1,400.00
Community Christian Family Fellowship                                                   –
Connect Church                                                   –
Cornerstone Fellowship                                                   –
Crossroads Baptist Church                                         1,558.25
Deeper Life Fellowship Church                                                   –
Delray Beach First Baptist Church                                         4,200.00
Donald Ross Rd Baptist Church Worship Center
Eben-ezer Baptist Church                                                   –
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Inc.                                            750.00
Eben-Ezer Baptist Mission of Haverhill                                                   –
Eben-Ezer Baptiste
Egl Evangelique Bapt Par La Foi de Riviera Beach                                            300.00
Eglise Baptiste de Bethanie                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste de la Communaute Lumiere
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Sel & Lumiere                                              20.00
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire, Mission of Grace Fellowship                                            600.00
Eglise Baptiste Salem                                                   –
Eglise Baptiste Schekina                                         1,200.00
Eglise Baptiste Sur le Rocher                                                   –
Eglise De La Grande Commission                                            550.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Haitienne des Pelerins Unis
Eglise Evangelique de Jean 3:16                                            500.00
Eglise Evangelique de la Saintete                                                   –
Eglise Evangelique du Salut
Eglise Evangelique Shecania                                                   –
Emmanuel Baptist of West Palm Beach
Emmanuel Evangelical Baptist Church                                            250.00
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist of West Palm Beach                                            150.00
Evangelical Baptist Church of Calvary
Evangelical Union of Fisherman                                                   –
Family Church Gardens                                                   –
Family Church Sherbrooke                                                   –
Family Church West                                     106,090.84
Filipino American Mission Church                                                   –
First African Haitian Baptist Church Palm Beach Gardens                                                   –
First Baptist Church Foundation of the Apostles                                            100.00
First Baptist Church of Boca Raton                                            182.42
First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach                                       14,538.42
First Baptist Church of Greenacres                                         6,602.29
First Baptist Church of Hypoluxo                                         4,406.42
First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach
First Baptist Church of Tequesta, Inc.                                         6,000.00
First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach, Florida                                     212,181.68
First Korean Baptist Church
First Romanian Baptist Church West Palm Beach
Florida Gardens Baptist Church                                       37,433.00
Gateway Community Church                                         1,100.00
Gathering of the Believers                                                   –
Glory Baptist Mission                                                   –
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
Good Samaritan Baptist Fellowship Church
Gospel of Light Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace Fellowship                                                   –
Grace Fellowship en Espanol                                                   –
Grace Temple Haitian Baptist Church Inc
Haitian EbenEzer Baptist Church                                                   –
Haitian Primitive Baptist Church International
Haverhill Baptist Church                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Casa De Bendicion                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Casa Del Alfarero de West Palm Beach                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Grace                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Grace Fellowship Campo Sur                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Jesucristo                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana, Boca Glades                                            155.78
Iglesia Bautista Lumbrera                                         2,596.00
Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Amor                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Pueblo de Dios                                            692.96
Iglesia Bautista Renacer de West Palm Beach, Inc.                                         5,590.01
Iglesia Casa Del Monte                                                   –
Iglesia Familiar Green Acres
Iglesia Hispana Biblica Bautista                                                   –
Iglesias Familiar Downtown                                                   –
Instrumento De Tu Gloria
International Church of Palm Beach County
International Eben-Ezer Baptist                                         2,990.00
Jehovah Chamma Baptist Church                                              50.00
Jehovah Nissi Baptist Church Inc.                                                   –
Jehovah Shalom Baptist Church                                                   –
Lake Park First Baptist Church                                       24,575.54
Lakeview Baptist Church                                       13,766.67
Lantana First Baptist Church                                         9,251.83
L’Eglise Baptiste Bethleem                                            500.00
Life Community Church of Palm Beach                                            250.00
Life Point
Lighthouse Baptist Church                                       14,455.07
Maranatha Baptist Mission                                                   –
Maranatha Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                            285.00
Mision Resurreccion de Belle Glade                                                   –
New Beginnings Community Church of Boynton Beach                                         3,079.75
Palm Beach Gardens First Baptist Church                                            500.00
Palm Beach Korean Baptist Mission
Palm Springs Baptist Church                                                   –
Palms West Community Baptist Church                                                   –
Peniel Haitian Baptist Church of Lake Worth                                         2,750.00
Penuel Evangelical Baptist                                         3,000.00
Philadelphia Baptist Church                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Boca Raton                                         1,956.14
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                         5,672.27
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of West Palm Beach                                         5,954.00
Promised Life Chapel
Renewal Church                                         3,300.00
Renovation Church                                                   –
Riviera Beach First Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Segunda Iglesia Bautista Maranatha                                                   –
Shammah Baptist Worship Center                                         1,180.00
Siloe Baptist Church of West Palm Beach Inc.                                                   –
Sinai Missionary Baptist Church                                         3,500.00
Smyrne Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
South Florida Thai Christian Church                                            800.00
The Journey Church                                            500.00
True Believers Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
United Haitian Baptist Church                                         4,960.00
Victory City of Power Church
Vietnamese Community Church
Wellington First Baptist Church                                       18,804.51
West Jupiter Campground-ISC
Westside Baptist Church                                         4,785.00
Word of Life Center                                            250.00
Yeshua Baptist Church
Pasco Baptist Association

Agape Baptist Church

                                                   –
Aripeka Baptist Church                                                   –
Beacon Baptist Church                                         5,090.04
Clay Sink Baptist Church                                                   –
Cornerstone Community Church of Pasco                                       13,246.97
Disciple’s Cornerstone Baptist Church                                                   –
Elfers First Baptist Church                                       31,498.17
Emmanuel Baptist Church                                            110.00
Faith Community Church                                         3,368.15
Faith Fellowship in Jesus Christ                                                   –
Family of God                                                   –
Family of God Baptist Church – Zephyrhills                                         5,292.92
First Baptist Church of Dade City                                       89,459.58
First Baptist Church Of Hudson                                         4,500.00
First Community Church of Dade City                                                   –
Fort Dade Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace Baptist Church of North Tampa Bay                                                   –
Hicks Road Baptist Church                                         7,229.65
Iglesia Biblica de Dade City                                            524.05
Lacoochee First Baptist Church                                         5,745.00
Lakeview Baptist Church                                                   –
Lakeview Fellowship                                                   –
Lighthouse Baptist Church of Holiday                                         1,070.97
Living Hope Church                                            850.00
New Hope Baptist Church                                         8,363.83
New Life Ministries Church                                            550.00
Pasadena Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Providence Fellowship
Redemption Baptist Church                                                   –
Ridge Manor First Baptist Church                                            775.02
Riverside Baptist Church                                         5,487.96
San Antonio Community Church                                         7,290.00
The Crossroads Church of the SBC                                         3,182.36
Willow Bend Community Church                                         5,625.00
Zephyrhills First Baptist Church                                         9,600.00
Peace River Baptist Association
Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship                                            116.17
Bread of Life Haitian Bible Fellowship                                                   –
Brownville Baptist Church                                         1,850.62
Calvary Baptist Church                                         8,241.92
Charlotte Harbor First Baptist Church                                         4,462.68
Community Christian Fellowship                                            325.11
Eastside Baptist Church                                         4,510.41
Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Mission                                            850.00
El Jobean First Baptist Church                                            250.00
Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
Fellowship North Port                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Arcadia                                       45,350.84
First Baptist Church of Boca Grande                                         1,500.00
First Baptist Church of Nocatee                                         8,367.89
First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte                                     127,286.83
First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda                                         9,735.66
Fort Ogden First Baptist Church                                         2,350.00
House of Mercy Church                                                   –
Liberty Community Church                                         5,092.00
Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church                                         9,532.94
Murdock Baptist Church                                       83,265.73
New Day Baptist Church                                                   –
North Hillsborough Baptist Church                                                   –
Oak Hill Baptist Church                                         3,370.09
Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Relevance Community                                            600.00
Sandy Baptist Church                                                   –
Trinity Baptist Church                                         2,402.00
Watersedge Community Church Corp                                              50.00
Word of Grace Baptist Church                                            780.00
Pensacola Bay Baptist Association
Beach Haven Baptist Church                                         8,046.00
Bellview Baptist Church                                       14,234.65
Beulah Baptist Church                                            900.00
Blue Angel Baptist Church                                                   –
Calvary Baptist Church                                         9,033.34
Cantonment First Baptist Church                                            982.03
Century First Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Christ Community Baptist Church                                         3,137.86
Church at Pensacola                                            230.45
Dogwood Park Baptist Church                                            994.46
East Brent Baptist Church                                       40,542.90
Emerald Coast Community Church                                                   –
Emmaus Baptist Church                                            420.00
Enon Baptist Church                                            600.00
Ensley First Baptist Church                                         1,500.00
Farm Hill Baptist Church                                         2,942.28
FBC of Gulf Breeze, Story Point                                       13,334.00
Fellowship Christian Ministries                                                   –
Ferry Pass Baptist Church                                         2,475.00
First Baptist Church of Bratt, Inc.                                       17,816.57
First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill                                         2,583.84
First Korean-American Baptist Church                                            450.00
Gonzalez Baptist Church                                       19,627.43
Good Works Baptist Church                                                   –
Greater Little Rock Baptist                                                   –
Heights Baptist Church                                       19,397.62
Heritage Baptist Church                                       36,263.50
Highland Baptist Church                                       64,071.35
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                     395,865.53
Hillcrest Spanish Hill Campus
Iglesia Luz Para Las Naciones                                                   –
Klondike Baptist Church                                                   –
Lakeview Baptist Church                                            840.00
Laurel View Baptist Church                                                   –
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Mobile Highway Baptist Church                                            250.00
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church                                       34,903.12
Myrtle Grove Hispanic Baptist Church                                                   –
New Beginnings Baptist Church of Pensacola, Inc.                                       20,019.06
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                         5,333.32
Olive Baptist Church                                     912,000.00
Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus
Park Place Baptist Church                                                   –
Pensacola First Baptist Church                                         5,575.00
Perdido Bay Baptist Church                                         8,447.22
Pine Barren Baptist Church                                         9,300.96
Pine Forest Baptist Church                                            841.10
Pine Summit Baptist Church                                         4,469.01
Plainview Baptist Church                                       25,098.93
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                         7,734.69
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                                                   –
Point Baptist Church                                       27,041.63
Poplar Dell Baptist Church                                         8,665.85
Providence Baptist Church                                         3,145.39
Ray’s Chapel                                       22,052.00
The Villas Fellowship
Walnut Hill Baptist Church                                         3,000.00
West Pensacola Baptist Church                                       11,918.64
Windy Hill Baptist Church                                         6,688.92
ZOMI American Community Church                                            250.00
Ridge Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Inc.                                            150.00
Baraca Il Haitian Baptist Mission                                                   –
Beraca First Haitian Baptist Mission                                            250.00
Beraca III Haitian Mission                                                   –
Berea Baptist Church                                         6,627.80
Bethel Baptist Church                                                   –
Calvary Baptist Church                                       93,563.07
Central Avenue Baptist Church                                         1,300.00
Community Baptist Church                                                   –
Connect Community Church                                         8,526.35
Dixie Highway Baptist Church                                            866.60
Eastside Baptist Church                                                   –
Elim Baptist Mission Church                                                   –
Emmanuel Baptist Fellowship                                         1,650.00
Family Life Fellowship                                            621.00
First Baptist Church of Alturas                                         1,193.33
First Baptist Church of Auburndale                                            628.98
First Baptist Church of Davenport                                         2,750.00
First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake                                         7,657.17
First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred                                       32,183.09
First Baptist Church of Waverly                                         1,900.00
First Baptist Church Winter Haven                                       47,713.21
Four Corners Baptist Church                                                   –
Frostproof First Baptist Church                                       27,279.12
Golfview Baptist Church                                            600.00
Grace Baptist Church                                                   –
Hammondell Mobile Home Park
Heartland Community Church                                       10,400.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Dios Te Ama                                         1,059.00
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer Inc
Indian Lakes Estates First Baptist Church                                            600.00
Inman Park Baptist Church                                         1,800.00
Inwood First Haitian Baptist                                                   –
La Casa Del Sol Baptist Mission
Lake Pierce Baptist Church                                            900.00
Lake Region Baptist Church, Inc                                         4,192.48
Lake Wales First Baptist Church                                       89,078.07
Lakeshipp Baptist Church                                       19,538.11
Lena Vista Baptist Church                                       13,052.98
Loughman First Baptist Church                                                   –
Lucerne Park First Baptist Church                                         1,384.00
Mission Baptist Church of Lake Wales                                              15.00
Mont Des Oliviers                                            250.00
NorthRidge Ministries                                       61,019.53
Oasis Church
Parkland Baptist Church                                       36,777.00
Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church                                            400.00
RidgePoint Church                                                   –
Shady Hammock Baptist Church                                       11,697.15
Shamrock First Baptist Church                                         6,627.58
Southside Baptist Church                                         3,936.00
SURV Church                                         1,271.07
The Church on the Hill Inc.                                       18,057.57
The Rock of Winter Haven                                            849.91
The Way at Inwood                                         2,400.00
Thrive Church                                            400.00
Wahneta First Baptist Church                                         1,876.14
Wayside Baptist Church                                            500.00
West Side Baptist Church                                       19,985.76
Westside Baptist Church                                         1,509.00
Westside Mision Bautista Hispana                                                   –
Winter Haven Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Royal Palm Baptist Association
Antioquia Baptist Church                                            220.00
Beraca Baptist Church                                            600.00
Caloosa Baptist Church                                       13,572.00
Cape Coral First Baptist Church                                                   –
Christian Faith Fellowship                                                   –
Citygate Ministries                                                   –
Connect Church                                                   –
Copeland Baptist Church                                                   –
Crossroads Baptist Church                                       20,095.45
Daybreak Baptist Fellowship                                         8,397.77
East Naples Baptist Church                                       11,132.62
Eglise Baptiste Alliance de la Citadelle Jerusalem Inc.                                              50.00
Eglise Baptiste De La Nouvelle Jerusalem                                         1,450.00
Eglise Baptiste Eben-Ezer                                            500.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Des Coeurs Unis                                         3,249.73
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne des Messagers                                         1,500.00
Eglise Baptiste la Foi Triomphante                                                   –
El Schaddai Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Everglades First Baptist Church                                         4,125.06
Fairway Community Church                                                   –
Fellowship Church
First Baptist Church of Alva                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Estero                                         6,589.00
First Baptist Church of Marco Island, DBA Family Church                                         2,500.00
First Baptist Church of Naples                                     310,865.34
First Baptist Church of St. James City                                         4,785.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                         2,200.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Light                                                   –
First Haitian Baptist Church Restored of Fort Myers                                                   –
First Haitian Baptist Mission of Naples                                         2,250.00
Fort Myers Beach First Baptist Church                                         1,800.00
Fort Myers Community Church                                            800.00
Fort Myers Korean Baptist Church                                         1,650.00
Fraternity Baptist Church of Southwest Florida                                                   –
Friendship Baptist Church                                            200.00
Galilee Baptist Church                                            150.00
Glendale Bible Baptist Church                                            300.00
Golden Gate First Baptist Church                                         7,184.66
Good News Baptist Church                                         1,783.00
Good Shepherd Haitian Baptist Church                                         1,360.55
Goodland Baptist Church                                         1,371.55
Grace Baptist Church                                         2,700.05
Grace Romanian Baptist Church of Naples                                            360.00
Haitian Bethesda Baptist Church                                            600.00
Heavenly Canaan Baptist Church                                                   –
Hispanic Mission Naples
Horeb Haitian Baptist Mission                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista de Jesucristo                                         2,594.00
Iglesia Bautista Emmanuel                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Reformada de Lehigh Acres, Inc                                         1,760.00
Iglesia Bautista Shalom                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Vida En Jesus                                         1,200.00
Immokalee First Baptist Church d/b/a Fellowship Church                                       18,738.29
LaBelle First Baptist Church                                       53,782.88
Lee Boulevard Baptist Church                                         3,033.00
Legacy Church                                         3,000.00
Lehigh Acres First Baptist Church                                         8,467.97
Lo-Debar Community Church                                                   –
Maranatha Baptist Christian Community                                                   –
Maranatha Baptist Church                                                   –
McGregor Baptist Church                                       96,424.54
MorningStar Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                            750.00
Nehemiah Baptist Church Naples                                                   –
New Beginnings Ministries of Naples, Inc.                                            794.30
New Hope Baptist Fellowship                                       21,361.46
New Life Church                                         2,250.00
Noah’s Ark Church                                                   –
North Fort Myers First Baptist Church                                       10,503.77
North Naples Baptist Church                                       14,400.00
Northside Baptist Church                                       15,034.00
Olga Baptist Church                                         6,369.67
Omega Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                            225.00
Outpost Church, Inc.                                                   –
Parkway Baptist Church
Philadelphia Baptist Church of Naples, Inc.                                         1,450.00
Pine Island First Baptist Church                                            500.00
Premiere L’Eglise Baptist Omega
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                            566.62
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Cape Coral                                         2,979.59
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Fort Myers                                                   –
Providence Church                                       18,759.37
Redeemer Church                                         1,200.00
Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                                   –
Richmond Avenue Baptist Church                                         2,400.00
Riverside Baptist Church                                                   –
Salem Baptist Church                                            775.00
San Carlos Haitian Baptist Church                                            250.00
Sanibel Baptist Church                                         3,355.00
Southwest Florida Baptist Church                                       36,494.47
St. John Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Suncoast First Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
The Cape Connection Church                                         7,208.17
The Fountain of Worship                                            100.00
The Summit Church, Inc.                                         4,900.00
Trinity Bible Fellowship                                            250.00
Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church                                            400.00
Vision Baptist Church                                         2,520.00
Santa Rosa Baptist Association
Antioch Fellowship                                         1,125.00
Avalon Baptist Church                                         4,584.16
Berrydale Baptist Church                                         6,246.09
Billory Baptist Church                                         2,173.00
Blackwater Baptist Church                                         1,739.64
Calvary Baptist Church                                         6,001.98
Cora Baptist Church                                       20,289.07
Eastside Baptist Church                                       11,009.94
Ferris Hill Baptist Church                                       34,084.70
First Baptist Church of Bagdad                                         1,773.37
First Baptist Church of Jay                                       20,000.00
Floridatown Baptist Church                                         6,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                       23,703.36
Harold First Baptist Church                                         1,237.05
Hickory Hammock Baptist Church                                                   –
Iglesia Biblica Mision Casa                                            916.60
Immanuel Baptist Church                                     128,485.68
James Street Baptist Church                                                   –
Journey Church of Pace                                            250.00
Korean Hope Church, Inc.                                         1,800.00
Live Oak Family Church                                            300.00
Living Truth Church                                       58,058.00
Midway Baptist Church                                       15,750.00
Milton First Baptist Church                                     146,744.63
Navarre First Baptist Church                                       49,114.99
New Bethel Baptist Church                                         3,634.31
New Life Baptist Church                                       13,023.95
Olivet Baptist Church                                       18,516.39
Pine Level Baptist Church                                         1,597.09
Pine Terrace Baptist Church                                     119,754.67
Pleasant Home Baptist Church                                         6,795.02
Providence Church                                                   –
Santa Rosa Shores Baptist Church                                         9,246.08
Springhill Baptist Church                                         1,125.00
Stump Springs Baptist Church                                         5,590.20
The Point Church SBC                                            106.40
Wallace Baptist Church                                       46,219.51
Woodbine Baptist Church                                       40,727.00
Seminole Baptist Association
Bansok Korean Church of Orlando                                         2,000.00
Blake Memorial Baptist Church                                         7,355.66
Calvary Baptist Church                                         4,886.40
Central Baptist Church                                       35,445.00
Church at 434                                                   –
Connect Church                                         7,110.52
CrossLife Church                                     110,231.14
Crossway Church                                                   –
DaySpring Community Church                                         5,719.00
DeLand First Baptist Church                                         2,103.66
Deltona Lakes Baptist Church                                         5,115.79
Eastside Baptist Church                                         1,000.00
Emporia Baptist Church                                            826.26
Faith Bible Ministry
First Baptist Church of Barberville                                         1,200.00
First Baptist Church of Chuluota                                         2,400.00
First Baptist Church of DeBary                                            860.00
First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs                                         5,312.00
First Baptist Church of Geneva                                       28,103.79
First Baptist Church of Lake Monroe                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Osteen                                         9,112.86
First Baptist Church of Pierson                                         5,754.60
First Baptist Church of Sanford                                         1,010.89
First Baptist Church of Seville                                         3,252.91
Four Towns Community Church, Inc.                                         1,624.27
Iglesia Bautista Anastasis                                         5,579.57
Iglesia Bautista Betania de DeLand                                            850.00
Iglesia Bautista Emanuel                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Internacional de Deltona                                         1,283.92
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Comienzo                                         7,797.85
Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Creacion                                         2,999.58
Iglesia Cruz de Vida                                                   –
Kepler Road Baptist Church                                         4,130.32
Longwood First Baptist Church                                       48,373.59
Mount Olive Baptist Church
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Orlando Korean Mission                                                   –
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Primera Iglesia Bautista DeLeon Springs
Providence Baptist Church of Volusia, Inc.                                                   –
River of Life Church of Volusia                                            480.00
Seminole Community Church                                            600.00
Son Rise Community Church                                                   –
Stetson Baptist Church                                     174,614.98
The Journey at First Baptist Orange City                                         7,020.00
Westview Baptist Church of Sanford, Inc.                                       43,379.88
Shiloh Baptist Association
Ahava Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Alafia Baptist Church                                       19,152.50
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Bethany Baptist Church                                       35,750.80
Cedar Grove Baptist Church                                         3,444.00
Celebration Church                                                   –
Church on the Rock                                       19,016.73
Countryside Baptist Church                                         3,566.88
Crossroads Baptist Church of Lithia                                         8,401.35
Dover First Baptist Church                                     153,058.81
East Thonotosassa Baptist Church                                       62,949.97
Eastside Baptist Church                                       14,981.76
First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale                                            505.32
First Baptist Church of Midway                                         5,141.79
First Baptist Church of Plant City                                     248,082.85
First Call at Sydney Baptist Church                                         2,302.72
Free Rider Fellowship                                         3,049.76
Grace and Truth Family Baptist Church                                                   –
Hopewell Baptist Church                                       29,063.00
Iglesia Nueva Jerusalem
Johnson Road Community Church                                                   –
Knights Baptist Church                                                   –
Lebanon Baptist Church                                         1,723.00
Liberty Southern Baptist Church                                                   –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                         6,047.32
New City Church of Plant City                                                   –
Northside Baptist Church                                                   –
Oakwood Baptist Church                                            600.00
One Accord Church of Plant City Inc.                                                   –
Parkway Baptist                                            750.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista la Fe                                                   –
River’s Edge Baptist Church                                                   –
Shiloh Baptist Church                                         4,300.00
SonLife Baptist Church                                         1,807.94
Springhead Baptist Church                                         1,000.00
The First Baptist Church of Durant                                            500.00
Turkey Creek First Baptist Church                                       40,043.28
West Thonotosassa Baptist Church                                            300.00
Whitehurst Road Baptist Church                                         6,181.12
Winston Baptist Church                                         1,063.44
South Florida Baptist Association
All Faith Baptist Chapel                                                   –
Ardella Baptist Church, Inc.                                         2,800.00
Bethel Baptist Church                                       62,139.39
Blessed Hope Baptist Church                                                   –
Borinquen                                                   –
Bovoni Baptist Church                                            300.00
Carter’s Baptist Church                                         8,777.51
Christ Memorial Baptist Church                                         2,800.00
City Place Church                                         3,450.00
Crestview Baptist Church                                       15,287.00
Crystal Lake Baptist Church                                                   –
Eastside Baptist Church                                         2,527.02
Eastside Hispanic Mission                                                   –
Eaton Park First Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Edgewood Baptist Church                                                   –
Faith Baptist Church                                                   –
Faith Temple Progressive Baptist Church                                            400.00
First Baptist Church of Bartow                                       63,822.71
First Baptist Church of Bradley                                       28,478.55
Fuel Community Church                                       10,525.80
Gapway Baptist Church                                       19,750.86
Gibsonia Baptist Church                                         2,194.39
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                         3,000.00
Great Commission Worship Center                                         1,146.71
Green Pond Baptist Church                                       16,762.56
Griffin Baptist Church                                       11,609.12
Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.
Highland City First Baptist Church                                            115.70
Homeland First Baptist Church                                         4,036.18
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Lake Ruth
Iglesia Bautista La Promesa                                         2,731.04
Iglesia Bautista Unidos Por Fe                                         3,968.79
Impact Church Lakeland, Inc.                                                   –
Imperial Lakes First Baptist                                         3,987.60
Kathleen Baptist Church                                       64,476.84
KBC en Espanol                                       22,159.17
Lake Garfield First Baptist Church                                            700.00
Lake Ruth Baptist Church                                         3,453.00
Lakeland Baptist Deaf Church                                         2,437.34
Lakes Church                                     300,000.00
Lakeside Baptist Church                                       20,000.00
LifePoint Fellowship                                                   –
Lighthouse Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Main Street Baptist Church                                       13,024.30
Medulla Baptist Church                                       43,543.74
Mont Sion Baptist Church, Inc.                                                   –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                         7,871.01
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church                                       10,371.16
Mulberry First Baptist Church                                       12,548.00
New Beginning                                                   –
New Home Baptist Church                                       18,483.98
New Horizons Baptist Church                                            505.00
Northside Baptist Church                                         1,800.00
Outreach Baptist Church                                                   –
Parkview Baptist Church                                         6,999.96
Peace Creek Baptist Church                                         1,330.29
Philippine International Christian Fellowship                                         4,617.96
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Pine Grove Hispanic Church                                                   –
Polk City First Baptist Church                                       52,825.05
Primera Iglesia Bautista Voz de Salvacion                                                   –
Redemption Church                                                   –
Reynolds Road Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Scott Lake Baptist Church                                     114,928.26
Southside Baptist Church                                                   –
Southside Baptist Church                                         5,786.00
The First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, Inc.                                       49,772.68
The King’s Church                                         4,632.17
Trinity Baptist Church                                         1,500.00
United Community Church                                                   –
University Church                                            230.00
Webster Memorial Baptist Church                                                   –
Wildwood Baptist Church                                            400.00
Willow Oak Baptist Church                                                   –
Zion Hope Baptist Church                                         1,000.00
St. Johns River Baptist Association
Anastasia Baptist Church                                     383,019.60
Anastasia Baptist Church SR 16 Campus                                                   –
Ancient City Baptist Church                                       28,000.00
Bethel Baptist Church Of Palm Coast                                                   –
Beulah Baptist Church                                         4,055.54
Bostwick Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,800.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                         2,671.28
College Park Baptist Church                                       14,683.72
Crescent Beach Baptist Church                                       60,045.44
Crescent City First Baptist Church                                         6,000.00
Cross Road Community Church                                                   –
Decoy Baptist Church                                         2,100.00
Dunham Woods Baptist Church                                         3,737.00
Dunns Creek Baptist Church                                       24,971.51
First Baptist Church of Bunnell                                       14,073.84
First Baptist Church of Hastings                                       11,553.37
First Baptist Church of Palatka                                       42,526.00
First Baptist Church of Pomona Park                                         5,856.00
First Baptist Church of Welaka, Inc.                                         7,313.11
Flagler West Community Church                                         3,464.25
Francis Baptist Church                                         9,139.73
Freedom Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace Community Church                                         1,101.84
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                         1,487.00
Iglesia Bautista Anastasia                                                   –
Iglesia Jesucristo es mi Refugio                                                   –
Interlachen First Baptist Church                                       29,774.42
Life Church                                         2,845.32
McDowell Baptist Church                                         4,826.00
Midway Baptist Church of Palatka, Inc.                                         1,951.86
Moultrie Baptist Church                                       14,062.39
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                            225.00
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church                                         2,200.00
New Cross Creek Baptist Church                                         2,981.14
Oak Avenue First Baptist Church                                            789.00
Palm Coast Community Church                                         6,000.00
Paran Baptist Church                                         5,100.00
Parkview Baptist Church                                            250.00
Peniel Baptist Church                                       17,447.56
Petra Baptist Church                                            600.00
Providence Baptist Church                                       12,369.00
Refuge Bible Fellowship                                         2,400.00
River Road Baptist Church                                         2,240.39
San Mateo First Baptist Church                                         1,240.42
Satsuma First Baptist Church                                            528.00
Slavic Baptist Church of Palm Coast                                         1,950.00
South Putnam Church, Inc.                                         1,800.00
Southside Baptist Church                                       19,812.72
St. Johns Baptist Church                                         6,000.00
The Church at Vilano, Inc.                                            603.80
Trinity Baptist Church                                         1,052.92
Turning Point at Calvary                                       62,375.00
Westside Baptist Church                                         1,650.00
Woodlawn Baptist Church                                       25,832.78
Sumter Baptist Association
Adamsville Baptist Church                                            900.00
Center Hill First Baptist Church                                                   –
Coleman First Baptist Church                                            818.00
Cornerstone Community Baptist Church                                         1,509.00
Croom Road Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Bushnell                                       17,257.37
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee                                         1,000.00
First Baptist Church of Linden                                       14,152.99
First Baptist Church of Oxford                                       22,030.70
First Baptist Church of Sumterville                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Webster                                       21,804.08
First Baptist Church of Wildwood                                       90,911.79
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                                         2,906.08
Wahoo First Baptist Church                                       12,000.00
Suncoast Baptist Association
Abundant Life Community                                                   –
Arabic Evangelical Church                                                   –
Assembly of One People
Azalea Baptist Church                                            704.08
Bay Cities Fellowship                                         1,585.00
Bayview Baptist Church of Clearwater, Inc.                                                   –
Calvary Baptist Church                                     607,893.19
Calvary Baptist Church                                         2,874.69
Campbell Park Community Church                                                   –
Clearview Baptist Church                                         5,986.32
Clearwater Chinese Christian Church                                                   –
Countryside Baptist Church                                       44,602.18
Crossroads Baptist Church                                       10,583.65
Eagle’s Landing Baptist Church                                         1,500.00
Faith Fellowship of St. Petersburg, Inc.                                                   –
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church                                         2,380.00
First Baptist Church of New Port Richey                                       55,229.60
First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg                                                   –
First Baptist Church Pinellas Park                                         1,300.00
First Mount Pilgrim Evangelical Mission Baptist  Church                                                   –
Freedom Square
Gateway Baptist Church                                            570.00
Grace Community Church                                            177.00
Grace Connection @ Pasadena Baptist Church                                                   –
Gulf Coast Fellowship                                       10,298.66
Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Roca Solida                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista El Redentor
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tabernaculo De La Fe                                         1,000.00
Iglesia El Camino Del Senor                                                   –
Indian Rocks en Espanol
Indian Rocks First Baptist Church                                     162,500.00
Integrated Health Services Assisted Living Facility
International Baptist Bible Fellowship
International Baptist Church of St. Petersburg                                              72.68
Journey’s Edge Church                                                   –
Keene Terrace Baptist Church                                       14,109.59
Kings Highway
Lake Maggiore Baptist Church                                                   –
Lifebridge Church                                         2,880.00
Mision Bautista Hispana Gracia
Mission City Church                                            400.00
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                                         1,808.00
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist                                            100.00
New Beginnings                                                   –
New Covenant Baptist Church                                              60.00
New Creation Christian Church                                              25.00
New Philadelphia Worship Center                                         6,355.00
North Dunedin Baptist Church                                       15,455.80
North East Park Baptist Church                                       12,997.00
Norwood Baptist Church                                                   –
Ozona Community Church                                         7,740.93
Pasadena Manor
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church                                                   –
Redeemer Baptist Church                                            730.82
Reliance Church                                                   –
RiverRock Church                                         4,674.16
Safety Harbor First Baptist Church                                         7,605.67
Salvation Bikers Church                                                   –
Sanctification Haitian Baptist Church                                         1,300.00
Sea Breeze Community Church                                                   –
Seminole First Baptist Church                                       63,994.78
Skycrest Community Church                                         3,000.00
Southside Tabernacle Baptist                                                   –
Tampabay Chinese Baptist Church
Tarpon Springs First Baptist Church
The Island Chapel                                       31,136.76
The Lighthouse at Friendship Baptist Church                                            150.00
The Living Church                                                   –
The Peoples Church CrossWay Worship Center                                            935.00
The Point Church                                         7,195.62
The Rock of Tampa Bay                                                   –
Vietnamese Baptist Church at Pinellas, Inc.                                                   –
Suwannee Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                       13,650.12
Bellville Community Baptist Church                                         4,568.13
Beulah Baptist Church                                         5,027.80
Bright Pond Baptist Church                                            696.22
Calvary Baptist Church                                         2,013.19
Clayland Baptist Church                                                   –
Corinth Baptist Church                                                   –
Divonia Baptist Church                                         1,200.00
Dowling Park First Baptist Church                                       11,340.00
First Baptist Church of Branford                                       45,732.12
First Baptist Church of Jasper                                       16,443.36
First Baptist Church of Live Oak                                     113,292.26
Friendship Baptist Church                                         8,107.76
Jennings Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Journey Church                                            754.00
Luraville Baptist Church                                         4,788.00
Mary Belle Baptist Church                                         1,467.50
Mt. Beulah Baptist Church                                         4,285.95
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church                                         2,866.00
Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Live Oak, Inc                                       29,500.04
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church                                            645.00
New Hope Baptist Church                                       22,646.43
O’Brien Baptist Church                                         2,500.00
Orange Baptist Church                                         3,249.24
Peace Baptist Church                                            880.00
Philadelphia Baptist Church                                         4,500.00
Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church                                         5,304.07
Pinemount Baptist Church                                       12,099.02
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                                         2,228.00
Rocky Sink Baptist Church                                         1,535.34
Rosemary Baptist Church                                            939.15
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                         4,276.85
Southside Baptist Church                                            300.00
Sunrise Baptist Church                                                   –
Suwannee Station Baptist Church                                                   –
The Orchard Live Oak
Tiger Lake Baptist Church                                                   –
Union Baptist Church                                         4,822.90
Wellborn Baptist Church                                       36,347.05
Westside Baptist Church                                         1,041.50
Westwood Baptist Church                                       90,727.45
Tampa Bay Baptist Association
40th Street Baptist Church                                                   –
Agua Viva Spanish Mission                                         1,030.80
Aletheia Tampa                                         4,800.00
Assemblee de la Grace                                                   –
Balm Baptist Church                                                   –
Bay Life Church                                         8,400.00
Bayshore Baptist Church                                              90.00
Bell Shoals Apollo Beach Baptist Church                                                   –
Bell Shoals Baptist Church                                     164,279.48
Bell Shoals Baptist Church South Riverview Campus
Bell Shoals Iglesia Hispana                                                   –
Belmont Baptist Church                                       12,518.95
Bible Church International                                         2,349.85
Browning Road  Baptist Church                                                   –
Buchanan Baptist Church                                                   –
Calvary Church                                                   –
Carmel Friendship Baptist Church                                                   –
Carrollwood Baptist Church                                       63,906.82
Causeway Baptist Church                                            616.93
Central Baptist Church                                                   –
Chin Christian Community of Tampa                                         2,149.08
Christ Fellowship Downtown
Christ Fellowship of Tampa                                         7,600.00
Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin                                            750.00
Church of the Way                                            500.00
Citrus Park First Baptist Church                                                   –
Comunidade Batista Brasileira de Orlando
Concord Baptist Church                                            250.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church of Brandon, Inc.                                       19,800.00
Covenant Catalytic Church                                                   –
Covenant Life Church                                         4,000.00
Darby Community Church                                         1,070.37
East Chelsea Baptist Church                                            600.00
Eben-Ezer Baptist Haitian Church                                            850.00
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire De La Parole Vivante                                         2,612.76
Eglise Bethel Haitienne de Brandon                                            250.00
Eglise Haitienne Gethsemane                                                   –
El Bethel Baptist Church                                                   –
Element Church                                            382.47
El-Shaddai Baptist Church                                            200.00
Ethiopian Evangelical Mission
Exciting Central Tampa Baptist Church                                         2,792.04
Faith Baptist Church                                         1,042.00
Fellowship Baptist Church of Valrico                                         6,262.58
First Baptist Church of Brandon                                       59,080.42
First Baptist Church of New Tampa, Inc.                                       10,902.66
First Baptist Church of Port Tampa                                       10,322.14
First Baptist Church of Tampa                                       75,796.20
First Baptist Church Wimauma                                         1,847.92
First Calvary Family Life Ministry
First Community Christian Church                                                   –
FishHawk Fellowship                                                   –
Foundation Church Tampa                                                   –
Friendship Baptist Church                                       12,680.13
Good News Baptist Church                                                   –
Grace and Mercy Haitian Baptist Church                                         2,700.00
Great Commission Baptist Church
Hay Una Esperanza en Jesucristo                                                   –
Heritage Baptist Church of Branchton                                         1,200.00
Higher Heights Christian Center                                                   –
Highland Pines First Missionary Baptist Church                                            975.00
Hill City Church                                                   –
House of Restoration in Christ
Idlewild Baptist Church                                     392,542.02
Idlewild en Espanol
Iglesia Bautista Amishalom                                            480.00
Iglesia Bautista Bethel                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista de Carrollwood                                         3,004.42
Iglesia Bautista El Camino                                            120.00
Iglesia Bautista La Nueva Esperanza                                         3,175.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera                                            300.00
Iglesia Bautista Peniel de Wimauma                                         1,705.65
Iglesia Bautista Unidos en Cristo, Inc.                                         3,300.00
Iglesia en Mision                                                   –
Jesus’ Heart Baptist Church                                                   –
Keystone Korean Baptist Church                                         1,270.00
Kings Avenue Baptist Church                                       16,448.00
Korean Baptist Church of Tampa                                            600.00
La Iglesia Biblica De La Comunidad
Lake Carroll Baptist Church                                         2,912.40
Life Changing Bible Church                                                   –
LifePoint Church                                                   –
Living Faith Bible Fellowship                                         3,000.00
Livingwaters International Community Church                                            624.00
Lutz First Baptist Church                                       23,055.82
MacFarlane Park Spanish Church                                         1,200.00
Manhattan Baptist Church                                         8,033.50
Mission Hill Church                                         6,432.06
Myrtle Lake Baptist Church                                                   –
New Beginnings Baptist Church                                         2,942.27
New Berean Baptist Church                                         1,836.00
New City Church                                            300.00
New Covenant Family Center                                            650.00
New Fellowship Baptist Church                                                   –
New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church                                         4,000.00
New Life Baptist Church                                            100.00
New Life Sulphur Springs                                                   –
New Light Church                                                   –
New St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
New Tampa Baptist Church                                            500.00
New Victory Baptist Church                                            100.00
No Greater Love Baptist Church
North Pointe Church                                         2,400.00
North Rome Baptist Church                                                   –
Northgate Baptist Church                                         5,976.42
Northside Baptist Church of Ruskin                                       14,648.95
Northwest Community Church                                                   –
Oak Park Baptist Church                                            800.00
Open Arms Church of Ybor City                                            275.00
Openwater Church                                            150.00
Palabra de Vida-Word of Life-Spanish Church
Palm Avenue Baptist Church                                         1,153.43
Port Tampa Hispanic Baptist Church                                                   –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Riverview                                            300.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Brandon
Rebirth Missionary Baptist Church                                                   –
Relevant Church                                                   –
Revelation Community Missionary Baptist Church                                            250.00
Richland Baptist Church                                         2,504.65
Riverdale Baptist Church                                                   –
Riverstone Church                                                   –
Riverview First Baptist Church                                       23,845.67
Rocky Creek Baptist Church                                            888.00
Seminole Heights Baptist Church                                         7,050.56
Sheldon Road Baptist Church                                       13,760.28
Simmons Loop Baptist Church                                       24,087.28
Sobre La Roca Baptist Church                                         1,679.00
South Bay Church – Apollo Beach
South Bay Community Church                                                   –
South Brandon Baptist Church Inc.                                         1,200.00
South Hills Church Inc
South Tampa Fellowship                                         6,000.00
Southside Baptist Church                                       30,494.96
Southside Baptist Church                                         1,152.91
Sun City First Baptist Church                                            480.00
Sunlake Baptist Church                                         6,592.40
Tampa Shores Baptist Church                                                   –
Temple Crest Baptist Church                                                   –
Temple Crest Haitian                                            600.00
Terrace Church at Six Mile
The Church at Odessa, Inc.                                       14,400.00
The Crossing Church                                       35,100.00
The Height Church                                                   –
The Heights Church                                                   –
The Journey Church of Lithia, Inc.                                         2,000.00
The Palms Community Church                                            300.00
The Peace Baptist Church                                                   –
Tropical Acres Baptist Church
Unity Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
University Baptist Church                                         2,007.94
University Haitian Baptist Church                                            300.00
Waters Avenue Baptist Church                                                   –
Wellspring Community Church
Wellswood Baptist Church                                              72.00
Wesley Chapel First Baptist Church                                                   –
West Broad Street Baptist Church                                       10,703.26
West Shore Baptist Church                                         5,283.59
Wilderness Lake Church                                         2,477.44
Taylor Baptist Association
Athena Baptist Church                                       11,091.50
Blue Creek Baptist Church                                       16,830.97
Calvary Baptist Church                                       21,274.20
Cornerstone Fellowship Church                                                   –
Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship                                       37,861.10
Fellowship Baptist Church                                                   –
First Baptist Church of Perry                                       68,716.02
Lakeside Baptist Church                                       15,403.17
Midway Baptist Church                                         1,598.29
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church                                         5,303.92
New Home Baptist Church                                       28,276.07
Oakland Baptist Church                                                   –
Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church                                         1,388.79
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                         6,200.00
Salem Baptist Church of Salem, FL Inc                                       33,852.41
San Pedro Baptist Church                                            582.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                         4,151.60
Southside Baptist Church                                       16,953.79
Temple of God Baptist Church                                                   –
Treasure Coast Baptist Association
Agape Fellowship Baptist Church                                         1,537.52
Baptist Reconciliation Church of Jesus Christ                                                   –
Central Baptist Church                                         9,600.00
Centro Cristiano de Restauracion, Inc.                                         1,200.00
Chapel By The Sea                                            250.00
Chapel in the Woods Cowboy Church
Church Family of God
Coastal Community Church of  Indian River, Inc.                                            975.00
Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship                                         8,515.80
Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church                                         2,900.00
Discovery Church                                         1,200.00
Driftwood Church at the Beach                                            250.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Rocher da la Delivrance
Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire
El Bethel Tabernacle Baptist Church                                                   –
El Shaddai Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
Emmaus of Fort Pierce
Fairlawn Baptist Church                                                   –
Fellsmere First Baptist Church                                         1,859.40
Fellsmere Iglesia Bautista                                                   –
First Baptist Church                                         8,165.99
First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach                                       20,670.00
First Baptist Church of Vero Beach                                       10,543.37
First Baptist Church of Wabasso                                         3,543.62
First Haitian Baptist Church                                                   –
First Haitian Baptist Church of Stuart                                                   –
Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church                                            600.00
Freedom Church                                         8,920.00
Glendale Baptist Church                                         3,099.27
Grace Church                                         1,943.75
Grace Gathering                                                   –
Grace Life of Vero Beach                                                   –
Harmony Haitian Church of Stuart
Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Salvacion                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo El Camino                                                   –
Iglesia Bautista Port San Lucie
Iglesia Biblica Bautista                                         1,675.00
Iglesia de Jesucristo La Gran Comision                                                   –
Iglesia Lugares Celestiales                                            655.00
Indiantown Baptist Church                                         3,012.00
Indiantown Primera Iglesia                                            550.00
Jesus Center Community Church
King’s Baptist Church                                       94,474.42
La Place De La Grace                                            100.00
Lakeside Fellowship Church                                            887.50
Life Changing Ministries
Life Point Church
LifeQuest Church                                                   –
Midway Road Baptist Church                                         8,450.00
Mision Bautista De Hobe Sound                                                   –
New Hope Baptist Church                                                   –
North Stuart Baptist Church                                         8,707.94
Omega Baptist Church of Pentecost (OBCOP)                                                   –
Orange Avenue Baptist Church                                       13,561.59
Parkview Baptist Church                                       18,978.35
Pioneer Baptist Church                                                   –
Port St. Lucie First Baptist Church                                       12,833.38
Premiere Eglise Baptist Haitienne de Vero Beach                                            200.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Port St. Lucie                                                   –
Reach Community Church                                                   –
Sebastian River Baptist Church                                         2,988.65
Southside Baptist Church                                            250.00
Stuart First Baptist Church                                       30,077.48
Tabernacle of God                                         1,200.00
Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Vero Beach Inc.                                            500.00
The Crossing, A Network of Community Churches
The Genesis Church of Vero Beach                                       10,283.00
Tropical Farms Baptist Church                                       52,565.69
Victory Kreol Baptist Church
Walton Road Baptist Church                                         7,688.20
Westside Baptist Church                                       24,700.00
Yedarm Korean Baptist Church, Corp.                                                   –
Walton County Baptist Association
Argyle Baptist Church Inc.                                                   –
Baldwin Avenue Southern Baptist Church                                                   –
Bethel Baptist Church                                            550.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                         2,369.06
Caney Creek Baptist Church                                                   –
Cluster Springs Baptist Church                                            500.15
Darlington Baptist Church                                         4,885.99
DeFuniak Springs First Baptist Church                                       51,633.76
East Baptist Church                                       10,652.58
Everlasting Word
Faith Baptist Church                                            250.00
First Baptist Church of Mossy Head                                         9,834.26
Freeport First Baptist Church                                         1,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                       16,121.07
Gaskin First Baptist Church                                         2,978.69
Glendale Baptist Church                                                   –
Indian Creek Baptist Church                                         4,532.48
Knox Hill Baptist Church                                                   –
Liberty First Baptist Church                                         1,537.00
New Day Church                                                   –
New Harmony Baptist Church                                         8,016.85
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                                   –
Paxton Baptist Church                                         8,601.04
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                       14,106.62
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church                                       29,508.68
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church                                         4,862.59
Red Bay Baptist Church                                            625.00
Seagrove Baptist Church                                       53,247.76
South Walton First Baptist Church                                            300.00
Southwide Baptist Church                                                   –
Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church
Westside Baptist Church                                         2,030.16
Woodlawn First Baptist Church                                            600.00
West Florida Baptist Association
Blue Lake Baptist Church                                       17,383.18
Eastside Baptist Church                                            858.25
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                         1,170.20
Ebro Baptist Church                                         2,737.20
First Baptist Church of Chipley                                     269,125.50
First Baptist Church of Vernon                                                   –
Holmes Creek Southern Baptist Church                                       12,155.00
Live Oak Baptist Church                                       17,555.97
New Orange Baptist Church                                            680.83
New Prospect Baptist Church                                         4,562.00
Oakie Ridge Baptist Church                                            600.00
Orange Hill Baptist Church                                         4,857.58
Poplar Springs Baptist Church                                         6,696.09
Shiloh Baptist Church                                       48,302.67
Sunny Hills First Baptist Church                                            525.00
Unity Baptist Church                                         3,588.88
Wausau Community Bible Church                                                   –
Miscellaneous Contributions
Florida Baptist Foundation                                       49,750.12
Florida CP Endowment                                       78,750.00
FBC_Admin
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.