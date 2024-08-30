State Board of Missions welcomes Rummage as Green retires/approves resolutions related to November ballot initiatives

JACKSONVILLE–In its August 2024 meeting, the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions welcomed Stephen Rummage, who assumed the role of executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention on Aug. 17 following the retirement of Tommy Green who had served in that role since June 2015.

Exemplifying the Right Beside You focus of the Florida Baptist Convention, Green and Rummage sat side-by-side throughout the meeting as both men said that they are committed to ensuring a seamless leadership transition. The two leaders have known each other well for years as Rummage pastored Bell Shoals Church in Brandon from 2009 to 2019 and Green pastored First Baptist Church of Brandon from 1996 to 2015.

Rummage said that he asked Green to work alongside him for his first State Board meeting, adding that Green “has been incredibly gracious, generous, helpful and Christlike in every way you can imagine. I thank God for him. It is a great honor to follow him in leadership. I am so excited about the days to come as we pursue God’s mission for the Florida Baptist Convention.”

Green, who will be moving to Tennessee as he retires, expressed optimism for the future of the Florida Baptist Convention, saying that its “greatest days are ahead” and that he fully supports Rummage.

The State Board participated in a retirement celebration for Green and his wife, Karen, on Aug. 29, with numerous individuals expressing love and admiration for the couple. Several Florida Baptist leaders noted Green’s integrity, encouragement and godly leadership as hallmarks of his legacy, with many stating that Green “made us better.”

Mike Orr, president of the Florida Baptist State Convention, said to Green, “You have been useful to the Master.”

Aaron Burgner, State Board president, thanked Green for his “faithful steadfastness” and bestowed on Green the title of executive director-treasurer emeritus. Rummage closed the celebration with attendees gathering around the couple as he led in prayer.

Looking toward the future of Florida Baptists as Green retires, Orr, who served as an ex officio member of the search team for the new executive director-treasurer, stated that he believed that God called and equipped Rummage to take the Florida Baptist helm.

In his first report to the State Board, Rummage quoted professional basketball player Kobe Bryant who stated once that he was a great player because he “never gets bored with the basics.” He urged attendees to do likewise—”never get bored with the basics.” Focusing on Matthew 28:19-20, the Great Commission, Rummage mentioned three words that will characterize his focus as he begins his Florida Baptist ministry role: continue, strengthen and learn. Proverbs 20:12 has become a vital Scripture to him as he becomes more acquainted with Florida Baptists, he said.

“If you really love the basics, they never get boring,” he said. “Seeing lives changed … people get saved … people being discipled … never gets old.”

His intention for Florida Baptists, he said, is “to stay on mission and to continue pursuing what God has called us to do.”

2024 Florida Baptist annual meeting

Orr shared that the theme for Florida Baptists’ Nov. 10-12, 2024, annual meeting to be held at First Orlando is A Holy People: Shining His Light in a World of Darkness.

“The world needs to see holy people,” he said.

Focusing on 1 Peter 1:15, Orr said the key to holiness is “where you set your hope.” The result of setting hope on Jesus is a holy life, he said.

Orr encouraged State Board members to pray for, attend, and invite others to attend the upcoming annual meeting. He further urged attendees to seek a revival of holiness among God’s people who will take the hope of the gospel to others.

“We need to get back to putting Christ first. We need to be set on Him, pursuing Him,” he said.

His desire is for the annual meeting to be a “revival time.”

Rummage shared that Florida Baptists will focus on Challenge 2025 successes during the annual meeting.

Cooperative Program budget and other financial matters

In its August meeting, the State Board of Missions, on the recommendation of its Finance Committee chaired by Darren Gaddis, approved a proposed 2025 Cooperative Program Basic Budget of $29.5 million, unchanged from the 2023 and 2024 budgets, that continues to designate 51% of all receipts from Florida Baptist churches to the Southern Baptist Convention Cooperative Program, while retaining 49% for ministries in the state. Of the 49% of monies that remain in Florida, close to $2.4 million is earmarked for three of Florida Baptists’ cooperating ministries, The Baptist University of Florida, One More Child and Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center.

The State Board of Missions approved a recommendation from the Finance Committee regarding the disbursement of proceeds from the recent $2 million+ sale of property previously owned by the convention in Miami-Dade County. Monies will be distributed to various Florida Baptist mission objectives, including $250,000 each to The Baptist University of Florida and church planting in the state.

Also approved by the State Board was a recommendation, set forth jointly by Green and Rummage, that the Administrative Committee conduct a “comprehensive analysis” of the convention’s allocation strategy related to the Cooperative Program. The current allocation strategy was adopted in 2015, and it is time for “fresh eyes” to study the allocation, Green said. The Administrative Committee will report its findings at the April 2025 State Board meeting. Regarding this analysis, Rummage stated, “This is not a conversation we are creating; this is a conversation that is already happening,” and the final report “will reflect the desires of our Florida Baptist churches.”

The State Board approved a resolution presented by the Denominational Committee chaired by Scott Wilson to join other state conventions in commemorating the 2025 centennial anniversary of the Cooperative Program. Since the inception of the Cooperative Program, the Florida Baptist Convention has contributed more than $1.3 billion through this Southern Baptist Convention cooperative funding strategy.

Resolutions on November ballot initiatives

The State Board of Missions, acting on behalf of the Florida Baptist State Convention, approved two resolutions related to Amendments 3 and 4 which will be on the upcoming November ballot in Florida. Because the two amendments will appear on the ballot before the next annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention, the State Board acted in an ad interim role to be “on record” speaking against the two amendments.

Regarding Amendment 3, the State Board unanimously approved A Resolution of the Florida Baptist State Convention Against Legalizing Adult Recreational Marijuana. The resolution calls on “Florida Baptist pastors to implore their congregations to mobilize and make their voices heard by voting against Amendment 3,” titled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana.”

Regarding Amendment 4, the State unanimously approved A Resolution of the Florida Baptist State Convention to Protect Human Life in the State of Florida. The resolution calls on “Florida Baptist pastors to implore their congregations to mobilize and make their voices heard by voting against Amendment 4,” titled “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.” The Florida Baptist Convention has been working in partnership with One More Child to produce resources in English and Spanish for churches to use in educating church members on the essential reasons for voting against the amendment.

Resolutions of appreciation

The State Board of Missions approved two recommendations for resolutions of appreciation for state convention leaders who are retiring.

The Resolution of Appreciation for Lewis Miller states that Miller has served the Florida Baptist Convention in “multiple roles” since 2003, most recently as West region catalyst, a role he has held since 2015. Miller plans to retire Nov. 30, 2024.

The Resolution of Appreciation for Dr. Tommy Green states that Green has served as executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention since June 8, 2015, and retired from service on Aug. 16, 2024.

Messengers to the 2024 FBSC annual meeting in November will vote on each of the recommendations and resolutions presented by the State Board of Missions.

Other business

The Loans Committee, led by chairman John Marsh, reported that 14 churches have already received loans to purchase land or to make building and property improvements in 2024, bringing the total number of church loans currently being serviced by the convention to more than 170.

During their August meeting, the Board:

–learned that 51 pastors had received pastor financial assistance, totaling $49,026, from the Florida Baptist Convention in the first half of 2024;

­–received information on the number of churches receiving church planting or church revitalization grants;

­–celebrated updates on ministry work of the Florida Baptist Convention’s cooperating ministries: The Baptist University of Florida, which welcomed a record high all-time enrollment of more than 700 for the Fall 2024 semester; Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center, Florida Baptist Financial Services and One More Child.

The next State Board of Missions meeting is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Orlando.