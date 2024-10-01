MissionsNewsStoriesWest

Perry church ‘praising Lord in good times and bad times’

By Margaret Colson
Pictured above: A volunteer serves meals in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church of Perry, FL during the Florida Baptist Convention’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene.

PERRY–Florida Baptist Disaster Relief launched its mass feeding operations at First Baptist Church in Perry on Saturday, Sept. 28, following Category 4 Hurricane Helene’s destructive path in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief sets up its command center at First Baptist Church in Perry. The blue skies stand in stark contrast to the stormy skies when Hurricane Helene unleashed its Category 4 fury just days earlier in the Big Bend region of Florida.

Already thousands of meals have been served to residents who have become hurricane-weary after three hurricanes in 13 months in the region.

For the third time in those 13 months, First Baptist Church in Perry, located at 102 N. Center St., Perry, FL 32347, is the designated FBDR command center for relief operations. In addition to coordinating the mass feeding operation, disaster relief leaders at the command center help coordinate damage assessment, clean-up and recovery and spiritual care and witness as FBDR volunteers help community residents in the storm’s aftermath.

Steven Ruff, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Perry, admits the back-to-back-to-back hurricanes are taking a toll on the community.

Volunteer Donald Jacobs with Florida Baptist Disaster Relief sits on boxes of water ready for distribution to the community reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The Florida Baptist Disaster Relief flag blows in the day’s gentle breeze as a beacon of hope to the community.

“Honestly, I’m hearing on one hand how much more can one community take with three hurricanes in 13 months, along with a major plant closure during that same time? Everyone is shellshocked,” said Ruff.

With Hurricane Helene’s assault on the community, the pastor reported that his church “suffered a few water leaks, sustained metal roof damage on the sanctuary and lost a portion of the roof on the student center.”

Still, the church is focused not on itself but on its community.

“Our church hears the need to serve our local community taught and preached regularly by me,” said Ruff. “Opening up our campus is a natural extension and application of that teaching.”

In August 2023, when Hurricane Idalia roared through Perry, damage was widespread throughout the community. Ruff, who also serves as a chaplain for FBDR, said, “Our people were served by disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, and it made a deep impact. So, each time we’re asked to serve, they remember the real-life impact of disaster relief on them, their families and community.”

The familiar yellow Florida Baptist Disaster Relief cap brings a sense of comfort and hope to residents in Florida’s Big Bend region who have been hit by three hurricanes in the past 13 months.

Reeling from a hurricane’s fury unleashed in their community once again, members of First Baptist Church in Perry remain resolute in their commitment to love their neighbors.

“Our people are reaching out to help their neighbors and praising the Lord in the good times and the bad times,” Ruff said.

For updates on FBDR response, go to facebook.com/FLBaptistDR and flbaptist.org/dr-current-response.

 

Photos by William Haun for Florida Baptist Convention.

Margaret Colson

Margaret Colson began serving as consulting communications editor for the Florida Baptist Convention in April 2022, but she has a long history of working with Florida Baptists in telling the story of how God is at work in the Sunshine State.

Margaret earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a leader in denominational communications, serving as executive director for Baptist Communicators Association as well as for Association of State Baptist Publications. She is married to Keith Colson.

