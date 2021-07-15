Orlando First lay leader to be nominated as FBSC second VP

ORLANDO—Florida Baptist layperson John Bozard will be nominated by his pastor David Uth to serve as second vice president of the Florida Baptist State Convention when messengers gather in Lakeland this November.

The healthcare executive and his family have been active members of First Baptist Church in Orlando for more than three decades.

During that time, Bozard has served First Orlando in many leadership roles, including chairman of the board of trustees, chairman of the deacons and chairman of the search committee that called Uth as pastor in 2005. He currently serves as chairman of personnel team, and as a member of the church leadership council, budget team and trustees. In addition, he taught an adult Bible study class for several years.

Since joining Orlando Health in 1977, Bozard, president of the Orlando Heath Foundation, filled numerous roles, including vice president of finance, senior vice president, and vice president and executive director of Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. His was vice president of business development and president of Arnold Palmer Hospital. He stepped into his foundation role in 1999. He is also involved in civic and community organizations.

Bozard has been involved in Florida and Southern Baptist denominational life. In 2009, he was elected to serve on the board of The Florida Baptist Financial Services, which includes the Florida Baptist Foundation and Church Growth Investment Fund. During two of those terms, he served as board chairman.

He served two terms on the Florida Baptist Convention’s nominating committee, chairing the committee during one of those terms, as well as on the SBC’s nominating committee.

As the FBSC second vice president, Bozard said he will continue to “support the mission and ministries of Florida Baptists,” including supporting and working with the FBSC president and first vice president “to advance the mission and support the many ministries of Florida Baptists as we advance the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.”