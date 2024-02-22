Influx of Spanish-speaking families inspires church plant in Naples

NAPLES— Recognizing that the tide is shifting in Naples, with more and more Spanish-speaking families moving to Florida’s Southwest region, Herminio Pagan—better known as JR—and his wife, Emely, launched Iglesia Bautista Vino Nuevo in December 2023 with 60 core members.

In partnership with its sending church, North Naples Baptist Church, the North American Mission Board and the Florida Baptist Convention, the church plant seeks to reach every person with the gospel, “primarily focusing on serving Spanish-speaking families,” Pagan said.

“As a contemporary bilingual church, we aim to meet the unique needs of the community and connect families to a life without fear,” he said. “There is a significant need for more Spanish churches with this vision, and we believe that planting a new church in Southwest Florida is the best way to address this need.”

Seeking to keep up with the rapid population growth and increase the gospel presence in Naples, the church offers worship services in both Spanish and English. Still in the early stages of planting, the church already has solidified what it wants to be known for—an unwavering commitment to the Great Commission in Matthew 28:18-20.

Great Commission-Driven

Our focus is on equipping our church members to be effective ambassadors for Christ in their daily lives. JR Pagan church planter, Iglesia Bautista Vino Nuevo, Naples

Building a church from the ground up, Pagan desires to cultivate a relational atmosphere and foster a passion for evangelism.

“We strive to edify families that honor God with their lives,” he said. “Our vision statement reflects our commitment to create a friendly environment for newcomers–connecting them to the kingdom of God through our church programs and helping them grow in their spiritual walk. We also aim to equip and send them into the world to reach others.”

Iglesia Bautista Vino Nuevo uses a multifaceted outreach plan to reach its neighbors and the nations for Christ. Since its launch, the church has been intentionally “investing in preparing volunteers and potential leaders who have a heart for bringing others to Christ, prioritizing digital evangelism through various platforms, actively engaging with its local community through different activities, and valuing personal connections,” said Pagan. “Our focus is on equipping our church members to be effective ambassadors for Christ in their daily lives.”

The church also is planting small groups in different parts of its northeast Naples community in order to connect with more unchurched people.

“While we understand that this growth process takes time, we are confident that growing these small groups will have a significant impact on individuals who otherwise may not have encountered the message of the gospel,” said Pagan.

In its first three months, the church has begun to solidify community partnerships by “assisting a local school with gifts and bikes, supporting another church with gifts for kids, and extending help to families in need.” The church already has extended beyond its borders by providing aid to a mission in Venezuela and two churches in Cuba.

“We are humbled by the blessings we have received and are committed to continuing the work that God is doing through our church,” said Pagan.

Confidence amid challenges

With many years of ministry experience, including training and serving in Puerto Rico and New York before making his way to Florida in 1987, Pagan is aware of the challenges that come with church planting and the increasing dangers that may threaten the unity and kingdom mission of the church. However, the pastor is quick to recognize the advantage of having a core group of people committed to and willing to share the gospel, no matter the cost.

“The greatest threat to the church is the tendency to become complacent and not prioritize bringing people to Christ,” he shared. “Conversely, the greatest aid to the church is to have members who are committed and passionate about fulfilling the Great Commission. When individuals in the church are enthusiastic and actively engaged in sharing the message of Christ, the impact and growth of the church are greatly enhanced.”

“We covet your prayers. The challenges of church planting are significant, and there is much work to be done.”

Amid the various challenges that church planting brings, Pagan knows that he and his wife are not planting Iglesia Bautista Vino Nuevo alone.

‘Right Beside You’

Church planting is undoubtedly challenging, but with the support and partnership we have received, we know we are not alone. JR Pagan

Claiming that ‘Right Beside You’ is more than a motto or catchy slogan, Pagan said that the “collaborative spirit and support” he has experienced among Florida Baptists has been a game-changer throughout the church planting process.

“The Florida Baptist Convention has shown a genuine connection and involvement in what we are doing, providing support not only to me as the pastor but also to my wife and the entire church,” he said. “We are truly blessed to have the Florida Baptist Convention walking alongside us on this journey. Church planting is undoubtedly challenging, but with the support and partnership we have received, we know we are not alone.”

Wayne Briant, Florida Baptists’ Southwest regional catalyst, is enthusiastic about the new work and ministry being done through Iglesia Bautista Vino Nuevo. “I’m grateful for the ministry of pastor JR and his impact on the Spanish community,” said Briant. “I’m excited for the church plant as it transitions to a new location and continues to reach out to those without Christ.”

“We firmly believe that God is transforming lives through His word,” said Pagan. “And because of this, the local church is worth the challenges and everyday faithfulness because it serves as a lighthouse in the community.”

The church, he believes, is vital is to transforming lives and communities.

“It is not simply a building. The church represents the embodiment of ministry, care and love. By faithfully carrying out the work and mission of the church, we have the opportunity to impact lives, transform communities and bring hope to those in need. The local church is a vital part of God’s plan, and it is worth every effort and sacrifice to see His kingdom grow and flourish.”