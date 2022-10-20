Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue

MYERS–Hurricane Ian passed through Florida three weeks ago, but the lengthy recovery task will continue in the days, weeks and months ahead.

With more than 1.5 million Florida residents impacted by the hurricane’s catastrophic destruction, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief teams made Crossroads Baptist Church in hard-hit Fort Myers one of nine staging sites throughout Florida’s southwest region. There, DR teams from other Baptist state conventions partnered with FLDR in the massive recovery response.

“In the days ahead there’s still lots of work to do. We still have families who are dealing with the aftermath of Ian,” said David Gold, lead pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church, in a social media video. He added that many church families are among those who have been “impacted significantly” by the hurricane.