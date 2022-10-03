First Lady Casey DeSantis serves alongside Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Team

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis (in red jacket) visited Murdock Baptist Church in Port Charlotte Oct. 3 to thank Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers for their efforts in ministering to Hurricane Ian victims.

She also encouraged Florida residents seeking tangible assistance, food and comfort at the ministry site.

The Port Charlotte church is one of nine feeding and clean-up sites set up so far by Southern Baptist Disaster Relief in six Florida counties devastated by the Sept. 28 hurricane.

Even amid the heartache and devastation she has seen firsthand, she remains confident that Florida will recover from Hurricane Ian’s destruction. “We’re very resilient in Florida. I’m proud to be a Floridian, and I couldn’t be more proud of our state’s response” in hurricane relief efforts, she stated in an Oct. 1 social media post.