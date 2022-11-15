Ethnic fellowships display Florida diversity

PENSACOLA— Florida Baptist diversity was on display Nov 15 during the 2022 annual gathering of the Florida Baptist State Convention at Olive Baptist Church.

During both the lunch and dinner hours Haitians, Hispanics, Asian Americans and Black/Multicultural individuals gathered to fellowship over meals, worship and give thanks for what God is doing through each of their ministries.

“Thank you for making the trip, and thank you for your kingdom ministry in Florida,” said Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, during the Haitian fellowship luncheon. “You are a very important part of God’s work in Florida.”

Also during the Haitian fellowship luncheon, the president of the National Baptist Convention of Mexico Rolando Guzman thanked Haitian Florida Baptists for their support in ministering to Haitian immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Guzman urged the pastors gathered to come alongside Mexican pastors to help them reach this people group who are making Mexico their new home.

In the evening, Asian Americans and Black/Multicultural groups gathered independently to share a meal and fellowship.

Also on Monday evening, about 100 Hispanic pastors, along with their wives and church leaders, gathered for their own dinner and time of fellowship.

After dinner and worship, the Hispanic group heard a short message from David Perez, pastor of Iglesia Casa de Bendición in Saint Cloud and outgoing president of the Hispanic State Fellowship. Emanuel Roque, Florida Baptists’ Hispanic church catalyst, recounted the service of Hispanics in church planting, missions and prayer throughout the year.

Manuel Barahona, pastor at Westside Baptist Church in Boynton Beach, was confirmed as incoming Hispanic State Fellowship president during the meeting.

In the days leading up to the FBSC gathering, Hispanic pastors and local Pensacola pastors went out to evangelize and to invite people to church on Sunday. As a result, two new people visited Mision Casa, pastored by Gabriel Vargas, for Sunday morning worship. On Sunday night, the group gathered at Mision Casa to pray for the FBSC meeting.