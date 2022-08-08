Baptist College of Florida ranks eighth in online theology programs

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has been ranked by OnlineU, a higher education research publisher, as eighth in the 2022 best bachelor’s in theology online programs based on alumni salary.

BCF offers two bachelor’s degrees in its online theology program as well as five different academic and career concentrations.

According to OnlineU, “Rankings are based on the median early-career salary data of over three million graduates from the U.S. Department of Education’s resource, College Scorecard.” Ranking eighth means, “BCF alumni are earning well above the median and more than most theology grads across the country,” giving BCF graduates a better potential return on investment for their tuition.

“I am certainly not surprised at being ranked eighth in online theology programs,” stated Rich Elligson, BCF theology division chair.

“We have been offering online courses for more than 20 years. And our coursework—whether online or on campus—has always been topnotch, and our graduates continue to prove it.”

From the beginning of its online program, BCF initiated several strategies to support students taking online classes. Strategies include two courses, Orientation to Online Learning and First Year Initiative (FYI), to help students acclimate to college-level coursework and introduce tools to facilitate success while learning online.

