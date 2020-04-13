Vacation Bible School, VBS Training
VBS – Prepare Multiple Options!

By Billy Young
Vacation Bible School (VBS) is such a vital part of the summer for many churches. While the current situation leads to uncertainty with how VBS will look, our churches are still working through ideas of how the Gospel can be communicated to our families through Vacation Bible School.

Churches can think through VBS for this summer by:

  • Staying the course

Our church leaders have a desire to communicate the Gospel to families and kids in our communities. Keep that as the main focus of the decisions you are making for the next few months.

  • Creating multiple options

With the uncertainty of what the summer will be like regarding the number of people that will be allowed to gather at once, churches will need to start creating plans for multiple options. For example, a church may need to think about VBS this way:

1) VBS at church like normal

2) VBS smaller at church

3) VBS at home

Please take some time to check out the resources that Lifeway is producing in assisting with this thought. Check out more here.

  • Being patient

This may be the toughest thing. Models, projections, and dates change with this situation every day. Each day more information keeps coming out. Hang in there. Keep hope that a great summer of reaching kids and families will take place.

Billy Young

Billy Young serves as the Next Generation Ministries Lead Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. With more than fifteen years of experience in student ministry with the local church, he is passionate about seeing students surrender to Jesus’ plan for their lives, partnering with and mentoring next generation ministry leaders, and preaching the Gospel. He holds Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Florida, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Billy is married to Denise and is blessed to be the father of three daughters. Billy is a fervent fan of the Florida Gators, instilled in him as a backup quarterback of the 1996 National Champion football team. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys punishing himself by participating in triathlons.

