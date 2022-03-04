Traylor commemorates his story of renewal with night of encouragement

PENSACOLA–Church leaders need refreshment and to gain strength from one another. As a pastor for more than 30 years, Ted Traylor, senior pastor at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, knows that firsthand.

He is seeking to encourage his peers with a night of encouragement for pastors, pastoral staff and their spouses.

The event, “Vessels, a Night of Encouragement for Pastors and Staff” will be held Friday, May 13 at Olive Baptist Church.

With the event, Traylor is honoring the 25th anniversary of the day when he received a timely—and much needed–encouragement in the early years of his ministry.

“Three men drove from Pensacola to my hometown in North Alabama and filled vessels with water to bring back to me,” said Traylor. “It was an incredible source of encouragement to me when I needed it and something I haven’t forgotten.

During the special event, the Pensacola pastor will share his story of how God used a jar of water to restore his soul.

“I want to honor that memory and make a difference in the lives of other pastors.”

He will be joined by guest speaker Johnny Hunt, senior vice president of evangelism and leadership at the North American Mission Board, SBC. who previously served 33 years as senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia.

The evening will include special music and gifts for those in attendance.

Vessels, a Night of Encouragement for Pastors and Staff will be held Friday, May 13, from 5:30-8 p.m. Pastors and pastoral staff wanting to attend the event can register by May 6 at tedtraylor.com.