Florida Baptist Disaster Relief’s Hurricane Debby Response

Just over 24 hours after Hurricane Debby made landfall on Aug. 5 in Florida’s Big Bend, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers set up their command center at First Baptist Church in Perry. From there, disaster relief volunteers will minister to those in need, offering the hope of Jesus Christ every step of the way.

The work can be tough, but the volunteers are relentless. As the communities in the center of the storm are facing heartbreak and discouragement, volunteers know they are in the center of God’s will as they toil. They are putting their heart into every detail of actively sharing the gospel as community residents are left reeling by Hurricane Debby’s onslaught.

David Coggins, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief director, said, “Our volunteers are eager to serve and bring the hope of the gospel once again to a community that has been devastated by another hurricane.”