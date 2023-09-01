FBDR
Florida Baptist Disaster Relief feeding operations underway at First Baptist Church in Perry

By Keila Diaz
PERRY— Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are set up and ready to start feeding operations out of First Baptist Church in Perry following Hurricane Idalia’s destructive path through the area left many without power and with damage to their homes.

First Baptist Church in Perry, located at 102 N. Center St., Perry, FL 32347, is the designated FLDR command center for relief operations. The church suffered minor roof damage that is not expected to lead to water damage.

Steven Ruff, First Baptist pastor and FLDR chaplain, said, “it is important for the church to provide a sense of hope and relief in the community when tragedies like these take away a sense of peace and comfort. No better way to serve our community in times like these than have teams like FLDR come in Christ’s name and help put together what the storm took away.”

For updates on FLDR response, go to facebook.com/FLBaptistDR and flbaptist.org/dr-current-response.

FBDR Volunteers set up feeding station at First Baptist Church Perry
As supplies for feeding operations arrive, volunteers work hard to unload and set up.
FBDR Volunteers Henry and Liam Rigdon pause for a photo while helping set up feeding station at FBC Perry
Volunteers cook meals at feeding station in FBC Perry to distribute to community affected by Hurricane Idalia
Volunteers cook meals at feeding station in FBC Perry to distribute to community affected by Hurricane Idalia
Supplies for feeding operation are unloaded
Keila Diaz

Keila earned a B.S. in Communications from Florida International University in Miami. She writes news and stories about Florida Baptist churches, creates and posts social content to the FBC’s social media channels, and is a Baptist Press contributor. When she’s not working, Keila enjoys bike rides and spending time with her family.

