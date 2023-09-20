GREENWOOD­–Faith, family and community are hallmarks of Dellwood Baptist Church in Chipola Baptist Association. With a summer focus on local missions, Dellwood hosted several activities and outreach events, making an impact for Christ in its community.

The church kicked off the summer with a bang during an Independence Day celebration, complete with a gospel sing, food and a fireworks display. During the second annual event, 200 gospel tracts were given out as Pastor Gary Gable spoke on the importance of acknowledging our dependence on God while celebrating our independence as a country.

A special benefit was held in conjunction with several churches from other denominations for a local resident fighting pancreatic cancer. In an effort to raise money for medical expenses, the churches held a gospel sing and silent cake auction and sold plates of BBQ meals, raising $10,000 for the family. “It was a wonderful example of community coming together to help someone in need,” said Gable.

Through the summer, a monthly lunch was held to invite community members who may not otherwise attend church. “Each month we see more visitors from the community,” said Gable. “It is simply a great opportunity to fellowship and get to know people better.”

We see our church as a lighthouse in the community, and our goal is to serve those in the community and spread the good news of Jesus Christ. Gary Gable Pastor, Dellwood Baptist Church, Greenwood

The church continued community outreach with the third annual backpacks and school supplies giveaway. More than 200 children in grades pre-K through high school were able to take home backpacks filled with everything they need to start the school year, including a New Testament, a gospel tract and a handwritten note letting them know the church is praying for them and Jesus loves them.

Several ministries are ongoing throughout the year, including quarterly donations of extra Sunday school material, snacks, word search and adult coloring books, and pencils for residents in three area nursing homes.

Dellwood is partnered with the Alzheimer’s Project to serve as the host facility for respite care in Jackson County. Each week, caregivers can take a much-needed break while trusting their loved ones are in a safe environment and engaged in arts and crafts, music and games. Church members also volunteer with music ministry and providing meals.

Another ongoing partnership is with CHROME in Marianna. CHROME stands for Christ Helping Rescue Oppressed Men Everywhere and works to support men recovering from drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness and abuse. “As I minister to the men monthly, I have seen an outpouring of the Holy Spirit with several men giving their lives to Christ,” said Gable. The church regularly provides hygiene products, cleaning supplies, clothes, sheets and laundry supplies to this ministry.

Just because summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean the church will stop its local mission-focus. During September, Dellwood will partner with Second Harvest Food Bank for a mobile food market, bringing fresh produce, meats and dry goods to the church for families to pick up items they need, free of charge. The initial outreach goal is 125 families, with hope to make the market a regular event. The church will give gospel tracts and create opportunities to pray with community members while a nutritionist will be onsite with healthy recipes using the items available in the market.

Other events throughout the fall include the fifth annual benefit for the Dellwood Volunteer Fire Department and Trunk or Treat in October.

The members and leaders at Dellwood are grateful for the many varied opportunities to participate in local missions, sharing the love of Jesus and welcoming people of all ages to church. “We see our church as a lighthouse in the community, and our goal is to serve those in the community and spread the good news of Jesus Christ,” said Gable.