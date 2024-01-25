Church prays for ‘God to move, and He did’

BAKER–A small church in a rural community, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Baker baptized 56 new believers in 2023. “Overall, I attribute this to prayer,” said Geoff Prows, pastor. “Our church prayed all year for God to move, and He did!”

During vacation Bible school last summer, 45 children made professions of faith, and during a fall revival, 19 individuals made salvation decisions. “We saw two people saved whom we had been praying over for more than six years,” added Prows.

The church partners with Breaking Ground Missions in Uganda, founded by the church’s former student pastor, and a mission team of 19 Pilgrim Rest members celebrated more than 300 Ugandan professions of faith last year as a result of hut-to-hut evangelism. Prows said that many team members came home saying, “If we can be intentional in evangelism in Uganda, we can do it in Baker.”

Prows believes that church members are becoming more intentional in sharing their faith, inviting people to church, and being missional in their daily lives.

Following two years of prayer about a satellite campus opportunity, a team of 30 members launched a Crestview campus location on Easter Sunday 2023. The satellite campus continues to grow as the church uses block parties, door-to-door outreach and prayer walking.

Pilgrim Rest also hosts special services and events throughout the year, such as an upcoming men’s BOLD conference.

“At the root and heart of it all is prayer,” said Prows. “Our church bathed all of these things in prayer for months and months, asking God, begging God to grow His kingdom through our work and efforts.”