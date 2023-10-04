StatewideAnnual Meeting [FBSC]Annual Meeting Archive

2023 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference Schedule

Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference

2023 Conference President: James Ross, Church on Bayshore, Niceville, FL

SCHEDULE:

Sunday Evening, November 12

6:00 pm – Conference Begins

        Trevin Wax

        Dean Inserra

Monday Morning, November 13

8:30 am – Conference Begins

         Dwight Woods 

        Jose Abella

Monday Afternoon, November 13

1:15 pm – Conference Begins

        2024 Officer Elections

        David Uth

3:00 pm – Transition to Florida Baptist State Convention Annual Meeting

NOVEMBER 12-13 | 2023 FLORIDA BAPTIST PASTORS’ CONFERENCE | IDLEWILD BAPTIST CHURCH

