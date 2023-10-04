2023 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference Schedule
Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference
2023 Conference President: James Ross, Church on Bayshore, Niceville, FL
SCHEDULE:
Sunday Evening, November 12
6:00 pm – Conference Begins
Trevin Wax
Dean Inserra
Monday Morning, November 13
8:30 am – Conference Begins
Dwight Woods
Jose Abella
Monday Afternoon, November 13
1:15 pm – Conference Begins
2024 Officer Elections
David Uth
3:00 pm – Transition to Florida Baptist State Convention Annual Meeting
NOVEMBER 12-13 | 2023 FLORIDA BAPTIST PASTORS’ CONFERENCE | IDLEWILD BAPTIST CHURCH
For MORE information about the State Convention, click here.