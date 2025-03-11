Youth Ministry and Learning Disabilities

(update 3/29/24: YPT has recorded two podcasts about this topic, which can be found here.)

What does the Bible say about shepherding those with learning disabilities? Although the Bible does not explicitly mention learning disabilities, Genesis 1:27 is very clear that all people are created in the imago Dei (“image of God”) and thus have immeasurable worth in the eyes of God. Additionally, Psalm 139 tells us that we are all “fearfully and wonderfully made,” in the imago Dei. Those who struggle with disability need to understand that God created them, loves them no matter their circumstances, and has a plan and purpose for their disability.

This is an important ministry issue to me as 22 year youth ministry veteran, former public educator, and as the dad of a teenage boy who lives with multiple learning disabilities. I am currently working towards an Ed.D. at SWBTS where I get to continue exploring the intersection of learning disabilities and practical theology.

The themes of caring for the lowly are interspersed throughout the whole counsel of God’s Word. Jesus tells us in Matthew 25:40 that whatever is done for the least of these is done for Him. Students who struggle with routine tasks because of a disability could very quickly be considered the “least of these” that Jesus says. This verse magnifies the investigation considering Psalm 139:13-14. God has remarkably and wonderfully created people with learning disabilities. These verses tell us God is the author of each person’s specific creation and saw their purpose before their birth. Disabled people can and will be used by God to bring Him honor and glory in the church, education, and society. This view of creation leads teachers to acknowledge that every student is a precious creation of God with a purpose, especially those with learning disabilities.

Youth pastors are called to shepherd and care for students, including those with learning disabilities. This calling to educate others for the glory of God does not discriminate when it comes to disabilities. God created humanity and called parents and youth leaders to disciple the next generation, which means that despite disability, all people can learn.

Jesus confronts societal beliefs about disability. God has created those with learning disabilities to bring himself honor so that His works will be on display for the world to see. This idea is the same that Jesus espouses in John 9:1-2 when answering the disciples concerning why a man was born blind. The man was able to testify in John 9:13-34 to the Pharisees about the miraculous work Jesus had done in his life through his disability. How do we, as youth pastors, help our students to be able to view disability in this way, as a blessing with Jesus working through them rather than a curse?

Teenagers often struggle with “executive function.” This is even more pronounced among students with learning disabilities. Executive function is defined as how to do the proper thing at the proper time in the proper way. Because all teenagers struggle in this area, it can be difficult to know who has learning disabilities because they usually are invisible and unseen until someone makes it known. Those with learning disabilities can be easily overwhelmed by life, and processing sensory input in areas such as…

a crowd of people

the number of things to look at on the wall in a room

the emotions they feel at a given time

too many people talking at once

Best Practices in Ministry to Students With Learning Disabilities

Don’t put them in the spotlight without their permission. For example, a person with dyslexia fears being put on the spot to read aloud. They don’t want their learning disability to be front and center until they feel comfortable with everyone in the room. However, when they are ready and willing to talk about what Jesus has done in their life, like the formerly blind man in John 9, give them opportunities to do so. Champion them for who they are. Give them space to lead, think differently, and excel at what they are good at. Expect them to do things you don’t consider normal. Students with learning disabilities will do, act, and say abnormal things. They will get emotionally overwhelmed in situations that you think are odd. What is normal, or neurotypical, for you is not the way that a neurodiverse brain chooses to respond to a problem. Train your leaders, other students, and yourself to recognize this, celebrate unity and diversity, and to love them through it. You and your leaders can set the example for other students in how to respond in these situations. Make changes where you can. Every learning disability is different. Loving these students means we are willing to make changes to accommodate them. Reduce visual stimulation, allow students to move around the back of the room when you are preaching/teaching, educate yourselves about what learning disabilities are (https://ldaamerica.org is a great starting point), and be willing to show students with learning disabilities that you love them not only in word but also in deed by considering their spiritual development significant enough to make changes for them. If you’re not sure where to start, try asking students’ parents for their input based off what’s been helpful in other settings. Love them (even if you do not understand them). They want someone to love them and walk beside them through life. They want a Paul that says, “Follow me as I follow Christ.” They don’t need you to diagnose them, but they will notice if you make changes. These changes mean you notice them and love them enough to make the environment as welcoming as possible.

For Further Reading

Amos Yong, The Bible, Disability, and the Church: A New Vision of the People of God (2011)

Lamar Hardwick, Disability and the Church: A Vision for Diversity and Inclusion (2021)

Check out this list by the Rooted Ministry: Resources for Enfolding Youth With Disabilities Into Your Ministry

This article was originally published on Youth Pastor Theologian.