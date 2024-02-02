Wright Baptist Church, Fort Walton Beach, FL

Wright Baptist Church in beautiful Fort Walton Beach, Florida is seeking an experienced Worship Pastor. This is a full-time position with benefits, such as health & dental insurance. We lean contemporary, but also include some hymns in worship sets. We affirm the BF&M 2000 statement of faith, believe in local and state missions, and meet for worship Sundays & Wednesdays. There is a choir some weeks of a month to lead. But other weeks are just led by praise team. Those interested may apply by sending a resume & cover letter to Senior Pastor drdavekeuss@gmail.com. This position would begin in May or June 2024.