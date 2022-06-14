Wrens Baptist Church, Wrens, GA

Is seeking a full time Associate Pastor/Minister of Worship. We are seeking a spiritually dedicated individual, who is called of God, to lead our worship/music ministries. This includes planning and carrying out a comprehensive ministry of worship and praise to our Lord Jesus Christ. Our services are live streamed, so this individual will also give leadership to our audio, video and lighting leaders.

Please send resumes to Minister of Music Search Committee, Wrens Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Wrens, GA 30833 or email to office@wrensbaptist.org .

If you have any questions or desire additional information, please email Phillip Myhand at jmyhand1@gmail.com. or Mason Davis at jmasondavis@yahoo.com.