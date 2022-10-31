Wrens Baptist Church, Wrens, GA

Is seeking a full time Associate Pastor/Minister of Worship.

This includes working with our pastor, music committee, musicians, praise team, and choir in planning and carrying out a comprehensive ministry of worship and praise to our Lord Jesus Christ. This individual will also give leadership to our audio, video and lighting leaders.

Please send resumes to Minister of Music Search Committee, Wrens Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Wrens, GA 30833 or email to dstewart@wrensbaptist.org .

If you have any questions or desire additional information, please email Mason Davis at mdavis@wrensbaptist.org.