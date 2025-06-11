Do you have a desire to help kids grow up to be like Jesus? Are you creative, engaging, and relational? Woodland Community Church, in Bradenton Florida, is seeking a full time Children’s Director/Pastor. This individual is responsible for leading, overseeing, and developing the ministry for children, birth through 5th Grade. A Bachelor’s Degree in education or ministry preferred, with experience in Children’s Ministry or equivalent required. If interested, please email resume to mike@gowoodland.com