Woodland Community Church, Bradenton, FL
Woodland Community Church, located in Bradenton Florida, is seeking a Fine Arts Director. This individual is responsible for leading, overseeing, and managing staff, programing, education, and ministry of Woodland Fine Arts. This position serves as a bridge between the church and the academy. Pastoral or ministry experience required with a background in worship, fine arts, or music education preferred. This is a full-time position, including salary plus benefits. If interested, please email resume to mike@gowoodland.com