ORLANDO—Winston Williams, pastor of Iglesia Biblica Vida Real in Pembroke Pines, opened the 2025 Florida Baptist State Convention at First Baptist Orlando with a convicting message titled “Evangelism and a Holy Life,” drawing from 1 Peter 1:14–16. His sermon set the tone for the convention’s theme, “Out of the Fire: A Call to Evangelism,” urging believers to remember that evangelism begins not with strategy but with sanctification.

“When we think about evangelism, our minds often go to demographics, whiteboards, and engagement strategies,” Williams began. “Although all of these are useful and important, it’s not where Peter begins.” Writing to believers scattered and suffering, the apostle didn’t open with a plan but with a call—to holiness rooted in identity.

Williams emphasized that holiness is not optional for God’s people; it is a command grounded in His very nature. “You shall be holy, for I am holy,” he quoted from Scripture, explaining that the Christian life is about being set apart and being distinct in thought, speech, and action. Quoting the theologian Jerry Bridges, he said, “To live a holy life is to live a life in conformity to the moral precepts of the Bible and in contrast to the sinful ways of the world.”

He explained that holiness is not about isolation or withdrawal from society. “Holiness is not monasticism…it’s transformation within the world,” Williams said.

Drawing from 1 Peter, he reminded listeners that before Peter instructs believers to proclaim Christ or make a defense for their hope, he first calls them to honor Christ as holy in their hearts. “A holy life is the soil in which evangelism blossoms,” Williams said.

Williams outlined two primary truths: “The Walk: Living as Obedient Children” and “The Call: Be Holy, Be Bold.”

In the first, he explained that obedience is relational, not mechanical.

Evangelism flows from relationship, not obligation. “Obedience means rejecting former patterns,” he said, citing Romans 6:6–7. “Holiness isn’t retreat; it’s radiant witness.” He pointed to biblical examples like Daniel in Babylon, Joseph in Egypt, and Esther in Persia, as models of those who remained faithful in difficult environments.

“Just as fire refines gold, trials refine our character,” Williams said, referencing 1 Peter 1:6–7. “A holy life is forged in the fire of surrender.”

In his second point, “The Call: Be Holy, Be Bold,” Williams reminded pastors that holiness and evangelism are inseparable. “This is not just a command; it’s an invitation to reflect God’s nature,” he said. In Isaiah 6, God’s holiness led Isaiah to cleansing and then to mission. In Psalm 51, David’s renewal led to restoration and witness. Holiness precedes effective evangelism.

He added, “Evangelism without holiness is noise. The messenger must embody the message.” When believers live differently and love sacrificially, he said, they speak with authority and credibility.

Williams noted that the world doesn’t need perfect Christians, only authentic ones. “Witnessing isn’t just about saving souls; it’s about revealing the Savior through our lives,” he said. “Who around you is watching your life? What does your holiness say about your faith?”

In closing, Williams challenged attendees to see holiness as the foundation of their ministry and the flame that fuels evangelism. “Where is God calling you to deeper holiness? Who in your life needs to see and hear the gospel through you?” he asked.

“Holiness is the flame that fuels evangelism. Let this week be a time of consecration and commissioning,” he concluded. “Out of the Fire is a call to rise, not retreat. Let us be a people not just set apart but sent out.”