Wilsonville Baptist Church, Wilsonville, AL

Is seeking a full-time minister of music/worship. The minister is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the worship and production ministries through planning, conducting, and evaluating all worship activities including music, drama, and technology.

We are seeking a person who practices faithfully the spiritual disciplines of Bible study, prayer, evangelism, fellowship, and service. The minister should have a heart for ministry of all ages, not just talent and view music ministry as a calling, not just a job.