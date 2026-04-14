Widow Finds Big Blessing in GuideStone’s Pastor Protection Benefit   

Pictured above: Mary Beth’s husband, Eric, 52, passed away in late 2025 after having served as senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Salt Springs since 2009.

Longtime pastor’s wife and recent widow Mary Beth Gervais is now living a life that she never anticipated thanks to a retirement benefit from GuideStone Financial Resources and the Florida Baptist Convention.

“It has allowed me to have time to grieve, and a time to plan and to love – love my children well,” she said of the Pastor Protection Benefit. “It allows me to be present in my family life and in my church life, where I can continue to do ministry and teach women and do all the things I love and not have a financial burden to carry of trying to figure things out.”

The Pastor Protection Benefit provides a one-time financial payment to the widows of pastors who have been enrolled in the GuideStone Financial Resources retirement plan. It is a partnership between GuideStone and the Florida Baptist Convention. The payment is commiserated with the pastor’s age, ranging from $100,000 for men 35 and under to $10,000 for men 71 or older. Other criteria include:

Pastor’s church or the pastor had to contribute $50 or more monthly to their Guidestone retirement plan

Pastor had to serve as senior or lead pastor

Mary Beth’s husband, Eric, 52, passed away in late 2025 after having served as senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Salt Springs since 2009. He met all the criteria.

She was not aware of the benefit until she attended a tax and benefits workshop earlier this year hosted by the Marion Baptist Association in Ocala. She attended as this was her first year doing taxes on her own and she also wanted to learn more about filing a 1099 form in the future.

That’s when she learned her husband had met all the criteria for this benefit and she would receive $50,000. “I was in the right place at the right time,” she said of attending. “God saw fit that I should be in this meeting.”

Since Mary Beth also received a life insurance benefit, which are not tied to the retirement fund, her financial advisor suggested using the $50,000 to live off for the next year.

“This gave me breathing room. This has enabled me to see my grandbaby being born and allowed me to walk out of the parsonage and keep all my other bills going and not to have to worry about things.”

In addition to teaching a Bible Study class for women at First Baptist of Salt Springs, Mary Beth also works with the Florida Baptist Convention’s Women’s Missions and Ministry and does speaking engagements at other women’s ministry events.

“I am more than able to get a job, but I also do a lot of ministry,” she said. “I didn’t want to have to stop doing ministry to have to get a job. I felt like when this benefit came it was like God’s direct answer to me: Don’t worry. I got you. Keep doing what you’re called to do, and I’ll take care of the rest.”

Jordan McGowen, a relationship manager at GuideStone, said stories like Mary Beth’s are humbling because they show the plan doing exactly what it was designed to do: provide stability and peace of mind during one of life’s hardest moments.

“Losing a spouse is already overwhelming on every level. While this benefit is not intended to replace a comprehensive financial plan, it can provide critical near‑term support that relieves immediate financial pressure. Creating even a season of breathing room allows families the space to grieve, make wise decisions, and begin to move forward without panic,” he said. “Moments like this remind us why helping pastors start saving, even in modest ways, can make a real and meaningful difference for their families when life takes an unexpected turn.”

Mary Beth said she and Eric met in college and both were called to the ministry in 1994 at a missions conference. They married in 1998 and spent their entire marriage serving in ministry. They have a daughter who is married with two children and their son is getting married later this year.

Eric was a wise steward of his time and money, she said, and this benefit is a testament to that.

“I just feel very cared for and seen by our Lord,” she said. “I feel like God honored my husband’s discipline in his finances in this way. I am just thankful for him taking good advice years ago when we started in ministry. We were in our 20s when we started a retirement fund through Guidestone Financial Resources.”

“No single benefit can fully address every financial challenge pastors and their families may face, but the protection benefit is an important step in the right direction,” said Dr. Hance Dilbeck, GuideStone President. “It reflects our mission at GuideStone to enhance financial security and resilience for those who serve the Lord. By offering this protection through GuideStone’s retirement plan for Southern Baptist churches, congregations can provide meaningful support and peace of mind in difficult moments, while continuing to encourage more comprehensive planning that helps pastors not only serve well today, but also finish well tomorrow.”

Mary Beth encourages other pastors and churches in Florida to take advantage of the Pastor Protection Benefit available to those enrolled in GuideStone retirement. She has already volunteered to be the poster child for this benefit, and to speak about this to churches.

“I would be happy to tell any pastor and his congregation, if they want to love their pastor well, they need to love his wife and family well,” she said.