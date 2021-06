is prayerfully seeking the man God has chosen as Pastor to lead our Biblically grounded and Christ centered congregation in Sebring, FL.

Applicants should adhere to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 and be prepared to lead us through preaching and teaching while emphasizing discipleship and spiritual formation.

Resume’ can be sent to:

303 White Pine Drive

Sebring, FL 33872

wpbcpastorsearch2021@gmail.com

Fax: 863-382-8412