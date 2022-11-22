Westwood Baptist Church, Live Oak, FL

near Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Valdosta, Ga, is seeking a FULL-TIME MINISTER TO STUDENTS.

A male with student ministry experience in an SBC church is preferred. Compensation negotiable. Applicants possessing or pursuing a Bachelor’s degree will be considered; SBC seminary education (Master’s degree) preferred.

Excellent situation for successful candidate. Recently completed, fully equipped student area, Family Life Center with gym, supportive pastor, staff, and parents.

Send resume to: WBCLOyouthsearchcommittee@gmail.com.

Website: wbclo.com