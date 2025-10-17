Classified AdvertisementChurch Positions

Westwood Baptist Church – Live Oak, FL

By Tanner Cade
0 9
Westwood Baptist Church – Live Oak, Fl: seeking a full-time Minister of Music.
Sunday morning worship services. BFM 2000 church/pastor. Male candidate, Strong worship leader able to draw congregation into worship through blended worship style. Experience leading adult choir, instrumentalists, and sound techs with seasonal programs. Organizational and interpersonal skills. Should also possess ability to minister within multi-staff environment. Compensation negotiable. Willingness to lead senior adult ministry a plus. Send resumes to wbclomusicsearchcommittee@gmail.com
Tanner Cade

Tanner Cade began serving as communications and events manager for the Florida Baptist Convention in September 2025. He previously served the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board. He and his wife, Emily, have two daughters.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.