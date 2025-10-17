Westwood Baptist Church – Live Oak, FL
Sunday morning worship services. BFM 2000 church/pastor. Male candidate, Strong worship leader able to draw congregation into worship through blended worship style. Experience leading adult choir, instrumentalists, and sound techs with seasonal programs. Organizational and interpersonal skills. Should also possess ability to minister within multi-staff environment. Compensation negotiable. Willingness to lead senior adult ministry a plus. Send resumes to wbclomusicsearchcommittee@gmail.com