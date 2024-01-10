Westwood Baptist Church, Live Oak, FL

Westwood Baptist Church, Live Oak, (wbclo.com) is seeking a FULL-TIME MINISTER TO STUDENTS. A male with student ministry experience in an SBC church preferred. Compensation negotiable. Applicants possessing or pursuing a Bachelor’s degree will be considered; SBC seminary education (Master’s degree) preferred. Excellent situation for successful candidate. Recently completed, fully equipped student area, Family Life Center with gym, supportive pastor, staff, and parents. Send resume to: WBCLOyouthsearchcommittee@gmail.com.