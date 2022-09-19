Westview Baptist Church, Sanford, FL

Associate Pastor of Children and Outreach

Design, evaluate, implement and lead all children’s activities (Nursery – 5th Grade) including Sunday School, Wednesday nights, KidzChoir, etc.

Oversee and is actively involved in our annual outreach programs such as VBS, Upward Sports, Fall Festival, etc.

Evaluate, lead and implement a Missions strategy for our church to help realize our Mission Statement.

Help to create an atmosphere of evangelism in community outreach and assist in training people to share their faith during these events.

Devise and enact a follow up process for people who visit our church and engage with us in the community.

Contact resume@westviewbaptist.org for more information or to apply.