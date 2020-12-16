Westside Baptist Church, Bunnell, FL

Is seeking a dynamic bivocational Pastor who adheres to the Baptist Faith Message 2000. Candidate must provide spiritual and administrative leadership to the church.

The ideal candidate will be passionate about seeing people come to know and grow in Christ. Must have a heart for community outreach, to include visiting the home bound, hospitalized, members and community, while revitalizing the church. Required to preach two Sunday services and one Wednesday service weekly and attend any special events.

Please send resumes with references to contactwestside4316@gmail.com