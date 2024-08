Westminster Manor Bradenton (a Senior living community) is looking for an organ with 2 full manuals and full pedals. The organ is used mainly for worship services and special event programs focused on sharing the Gospel. Recently we had a problem with our current organ, and were advised to begin looking for a replacement. Perhaps your church has one you would like to donate? Please contact: Wilma Smith @ wjsmith1204@gmail.com or 423-320-1282.