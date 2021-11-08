West Florida pastors to lead 2022 Pastors’ Conference

Pictured Above: (from left to right) Jim Locke, Tim Coleman, Jeremy Holley.

LAKELAND—Three West Florida pastors were elected to lead the 2022 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference during this year’s meeting held at Lakes Church in Lakeland, Nov. 8.

The 2022 meeting will be held in Pensacola Nov. 13-14, 2022 in conjunction with the Florida Baptist State Convention meeting. Olive Baptist Church will serve as the host church.

Jim Locke, Hillcrest Baptist Church, was nominated by fellow Pensacola pastor Ted Traylor of Olive Baptist Church. Locke succeeds Cliff Lea, pastor of First Baptist Church in Leesburg, who led the 2021 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference as president.

Also elected to serve as pastors’ conference officers were Tim Coleman, pastor of The Point Church in Pensacola, first vice president; and Jeremy Holley, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace, second vice president.

Locke has served the Hillcrest church since 2005. Under his leadership, the church has grown to nearly 2,300 in weekly worship. Total giving has increased by over 75% to more than $6 million annually, with the church giving at least 7% of undesignated receipts annually to the Cooperative Program. Hillcrest has maintained a perennial commitment to evangelism, baptizing over 2,000 people during Locke’s tenure.

Saying it is his “joy” to nominate Locke, pastor of in Pensacola, Traylor added, “I have observed his ministry in our city up close for 16 years. He is a Bible preacher and strongly committed Florida Baptist. Jim will keep us focused on the Great Commission mandate and lead us in unity.”