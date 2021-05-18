West Florida Baptist Association, Chipley, FL

Is seeking resumes for the ministry position of Associational Missions Strategist.

This position will be part-time at a salary of $18,000 annually and a minimum 2-day work week. The Association will also assist with up to $4500 annually on health insurance.

Applications may be requested by mail or in person at the following address Monday-Thursday between the hours of 9am-2pm or by email at wfba15@outlook.com.

Last day applications will be accepted is June 29, 2021.

AMS Search Committee

West Florida Baptist Association

1641 Brickyard Rd

Chipley, Florida 32428