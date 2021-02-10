Well done, faithful servants. Florida Baptists remember those we’ve lost.

Tom Bary, pastor, Neptune Baptist Church, Neptune Beach

Tom Bary had a passion for preaching, a genuine love for people, and a desire to love and serve the Jacksonville Beaches community. He was a servant leader, a true friend and a selfless pastor who poured his life into ministry, impacting countless lives.

In March 2020, as COVID-19 was beginning to take a toll on the economy, Pastor Bary, lead pastor of Neptune Baptist Church in Neptune Beach, inspired the church to launch its FoodShare ministry, partnering with another Beaches area nonprofit, B.E.A.M., to provide a monthly drive-through food distribution program.

Then COVID-19 caught up with him. Bary died Dec. 15, 2020, following a month-long battle with the disease. He was 64 years “young.” He left behind his wife Karen, four grown children and a grandson.

Because of his long tenure in Neptune Beach, his ministry touched generations of families–from adults who had been in his youth ministry, to their children and grandchildren as he officiated weddings, celebrated baptisms and walked them through other life events. Over the years he led many projects that benefitted the needs of others while bringing people together through the love of Christ such as the King of the Hill Surf Fest, one of the region’s largest annual Pro/Am Surf Contests benefitting the nonprofit homeless ministry, Mission House.

Bary had a combined 36 years of service on staff at Neptune Baptist Church. He originally joined the staff as youth minister and served 12 years in that role, and then served as singles minister in Tennessee before returning to Neptune Baptist as lead pastor in 1996. He is deeply missed by his many friends, his Neptune Baptist Church family, and the Jacksonville Beaches community.

Tom Bary leaves behind a great legacy and example of a man who truly loved Jesus and loved people.

By Alan Walker, minister of worship and music, Neptune Baptist Church