Waterstone Church, Longwood, FL is seeking a Lead Pastor who embodies humility and integrity while pointing others to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ through biblical preaching and teaching at church and events. He will have a shepherd’s heart who loves and provides pastoral care for the congregation while also communicating the church’s vision and mission. (Acts 20:28, 1 Peter 5:1-4) Please submit cover letter, resume, and links to sermons to: searchteam@mywaterstone.church