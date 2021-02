Is seeking a man to fill our Minister of Students position.

Our student ministry program incorporates grades six through twelve, as well as college-age students. Our program emphasizes Bible study, discipleship, evangelism, and missions.

Resumes can be sent, electronically, to VGBCyouthpastorsearch@gmail.com, or mailed to:

Attn: Student Ministry Search Committee

Vista Grande Baptist Church

5680 Stetson Hills Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80917